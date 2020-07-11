MMA fans can look forward to one of the biggest events of the year this weekend, as UFC takes off to Fight Island to host UFC 251. You don’t need a passport to see all the action, but you will need a streaming device to watch the online-only Pay-Per-View Main Card. Devices by Apple are great choices for watching nearly every streaming service imaginable, if you know what to do. Here’s how to watch UFC 251 on iPhones and iPads, featuring Usman vs. Masvidal in the ESPN app.

On July 11, UFC 251 is bringing a lucky thirteen bouts to fans all over. In the Main Event, Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (16-10) puts his welterweight title on the line against Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-13).

The Main Card also features Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski running it back against Max “Blessed” Holloway (21-5) for the featherweight championship. On the same card, watch as Peter “No Mercy” Yan (14-1) and Jose Aldo (28-6) battle to claim the vacant UFC Bantamweight championship.

UFC 251 will be broadcast with fight cards on ESPN+ and ESPN, plus the Main Card only on PPV. You can watch it all conveniently in the ESPN app.

How to watch UFC 251 on iPhone and iPad

You need to start by installing the ESPN app from the Apple App Store. Then you’ll need to login to your accounts in the ESPN app.

There are two types of accounts supported in the app. There is an ESPN account, which can access ESPN+ content and is used to purchase the Pay-Per-View card. If you have credentials from a Live TV streaming service or cable that includes the ESPN channel, you can use it as well to unlock extra content from ESPN, like the Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.”

You can install the ESPN app a couple of different ways. The easiest way is to click over to the ESPN app page on the Apple App Store Store. Then you just need to tap the Get button, followed by the Install button to add the app to your iPhone or iPad. If you have security setup (and we hope that you do), you will need to enter your Face ID, Touch ID, PIN or password before the install will complete.

You’ll have the option the first time you open the app to Log In, which gives you the chance to enter your ESPN account or Live TV streaming service credentials. If you miss that chance, simply tap the gear icon in the upper right corner of the app at any time.

Once you are logged in, you are all ready to watch UFC 251 on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Watch section to find all the UFC 251 programs, including the Prelims and Pay-Per-View card. You will find a Combat Sports Live & Upcoming section in the Featured tab. There is also a dedicated UFC 251 area in the ESPN+ section.

How much will UFC 251 Pay Per View cost?

Are you new to ESPN+? Get a special offer of UFC 251 PPV and a year of ESPN+ for only $84.98

Already a monthly ESPN+ subscriber? Upgrade to an annual plan to bundle UFC 251 PPV and a year of ESPN+ for only $84.98

If you subscribe to ESPN+ or get ESPN+ through the Disney+ bundle, you can choose to purchase UFC 251 PPV alone for only $64.99.

UFC 251 Schedule and Fight Card

All times shown are Eastern.

Prelims: 6 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN list.

Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV

Post Show: 1 a.m. on ESPN+

The main PPV card

Kamaru Usman (16-10) vs. Jorge Masvidal (35-13)

Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) vs. Max Holloway (21-5)

Peter Yan (14-1) vs. Jose Aldo (28-6)

Jessica Andrade (20-7) vs. Rose Namajunas (9-4)

Amanda Ribas (9-1) vs. Paige VanZant (8-4)

Prelims on ESPN and ESPN+