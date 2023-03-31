How to watch WrestleMania 39 online: live stream the WWE wrestling event

WWE's big annual showdown returns, as Wrestlemania 39 is set to take place as a double bill on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.

The theme of the 2023 Wrestlemania is Hollywood, with WWE sharing posters themed around Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Breakfast at Tiffany's, and fittingly the two-day live event is taking place in Inglewood, Calif., just outside Hollywood.

If you're a WWE fan, or are just keen to tune in to the year's biggest wrestling show, this guide will help you work out how to stream Wrestlemania 39.

How to watch Wrestlemania 39 in the US

Peacock is the place to watch all of Wrestlemania in the US, as the streaming service is showing all of the proceedings live. You can watch by signing up to either the $4.99-per-month Premium plan or $9.99-per-month Premium Plus one.

How to watch Wrestlemania 39 in the UK

In the UK, the Wrestlemania event is being shown by BT Sports PPV, so you're going to have to pay to watch the show. Streaming costs £19.95 for both days of events. You can sign up using BT TV, Sky TV or Virgin Media, or online.

Just note that, due to time zones, the event doesn't take place on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, but actually Sunday and Monday, April 3, with the stream beginning at 1 am in the morning and finishing at 6 am.

How to watch Wrestlemania 39 everywhere else

If you're keen to watch Wrestlemania 39 but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, perhaps if you're on holiday or traveling, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Wrestlemania schedule

The exact schedule for WrestleMania 39 hasn't been confirmed, but here are the matches on the fight card: