How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023: where you can catch the big WWE event

One of the biggest wrestling events of the year takes place on January 28 (or 29, depending on where you live), as the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is set to bring some of the biggest names in wrestling to a head in one frantic match.

The San Antonio Alamodome is set to host this annual WWE battle royale event, which will see five matches over the course of several hours, culminating in both the women's and men's 30-person royal rumble-style match.

The winner of each bout guarantees themselves a spot at Wrestlemania 39. In fact, the winners of the Royale Rumble each year have reliable track records at going on to win Wrestlemania.

With that in mind, you're probably keen to find out where to watch the WWE Royal Rumble for 2023. Thankfully it's pretty easy to do in the US, UK and anywhere else — just so long as you have an internet connection and don't mind paying.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble in the US

In the US, Peacock is your one-stop shop for everything WWE, as it's the exclusive streaming partner for WWE content.

That means you can watch the Royal Rumble 2023 if you pay for the $4.99-per-month Premium or $9.99-per-month Premium Plus tier — the latter allows for ad-free viewing if you don't want your experience to be interrupted. The card begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT

Peacock also has a large library of WWE content including older Royal Rumbles, documentaries and a host of other live streams.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble in the UK

In the UK, the WWE Royal Rumble is a little harder to watch, thanks to the card beginning at 1 am UK and running on until the early hours.

You can watch through BT Sport Box Office, where the Royal Rumble costs you £19.95. That's right, this is a pay-per-view event, and you can find it on BT's website here (opens in new tab).

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble in Australia

In Australia, the WWE Royal Rumble takes place at quite a pleasant time: midday on January 29.

Streaming service Binge has exclusive streaming rights to WWE content, including the Royal Rumble, so you need a subscription to that service to watch the matches.

How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble everywhere else

If you're keen to watch the WWE Royal Rumble but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, or are traveling abroad, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like Royal Rumble from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch the Royal Rumble pre-show

As well as the main event, WWE is also broadcasting a Royal Rumble pre-show that begins two hours before the main event.

This event is free to watch, so you can get into the spirit of the event if you don't want to pay to watch it, or prepare yourself if you are going to be tuning in.

This pre-show will be live-streamed on the WWE Network YouTube channel, which you can find here (opens in new tab).

Royal Rumble 2023 schedule