'I Can See Your Voice UK' Season 2 — everything we know so far

I Can See Your Voice UK Season 2 will keep the guessing game going.

The BBC has announced I Can See Your Voice UK Season 2!

After the game show averaged 3.8 million viewers across the first season, the BBC has recommissioned the UK version of I Can See Your Voice for a second series.

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC, says: “We are so pleased that I Can See Your Voice will be returning. I know viewers have really enjoyed playing along with our very funny, frank panel, as we all hold our breaths for those memorable moments when a great or gruesome singer starts belting out a banger!”

The hit show debuted for a seven-episode run in April 2021 and kept audiences entertained as the contestants tried to bag a cash prize by figuring out who the secret star singer was!

This second series will be longer and will include a Christmas special episode. As before, players will make their way through a series of rounds where they have to pick out who can (and can’t!) sing from a group of mystery performers, all without hearing any of them sing a single note!

It's not yet been confirmed whether Paddy McGuinness will return as the host.

Here’s everything we know about I Can See Your Voice UK Season 2 so far!

The BBC is yet to announce a release date for I Can See Your Voice Season 2.

As there’s a Christmas special on the way as part of series two, it's fairly likely we won't see the show back on TV until much later in the year.

If you didn’t watch the show live, Season 1 is available on BBC iPlayer right now!

How many episodes are there?

There will be nine episodes of I Can See Your Voice UK series 2 in total!

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! As and when one gets released, we’ll add it to our guide!

How can you take part in I Can See Your Voice UK Season 2?