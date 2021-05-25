'Inside Greggs: Britain's Best Bakery' on Channel 5 — start date, premise, trailer and all you need to know

Inside Greggs: Britain's Best Bakery is a Channel 5 documentary focusing on one of the UK's much-loved high street chains. With humble beginnings in its Tyneside home, it's now seen sales exceed £1billion. But how did the bakery grow from Greggs of Gosforth serving fresh bread and treats around the local area, to a successful business with over 1,700 shops across the UK?

This is the second time Greggs has been the subject of a documentary, having previously featured in Sky1's Greggs: More Than Meats The Pie in 2013 which followed key staff members from storefront to boardroom and their secret tasting labs, as they prepare for big changes to the business.

Here's everything we know about the latest documentary so far...

The documentary will air on Channel 5 on Wednesday 26 May at 8pm. It will also be available on demand via My5.

What will we see in Inside Greggs: Britain's Best Bakery?

For anyone interested in how Greggs became successful, and the inner workings of the business, this documentary seems like a must-watch! Inside Greggs explores the secrets of the successful bakery chain, giving viewers a behind the scenes look at the iconic products they sell and the 20,000 staff who work in their stores across the country.

From steak bakes and sausage rolls to their hugely successful vegan range, Greggs continues to serve plenty of customers on a daily basis. As well as thriving on the shop floor, the bakery also has a dedicated social presence with plenty of followers interested in news, memes, and everything else the bakery has to offer!

Is there a trailer?

So far there's not a trailer for Inside Greggs, but we'll post one here if that changes!