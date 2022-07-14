James May: Our Man in Italy: locations, start date, trailer and everything we know

James May: Our Man in Italy will see James travel the length and breadth of Italy.

James May: Our Man in Italy sees The Grand Tour presenter, James travelling the length and breadth of Italy to explore its history, culture, industry and landscape. He'll also be meeting plenty of interesting local Italians along the way.

From having a go at bagpipe playing in Sicily to getting involved in a game of canoe-polo, learning how to drive Italian-style and being dispatched to harvest grapes, he'll be immersing himself in all things Italian.

Here's everything we know so far about the new series including the trailer which you can watch below...

James May: Our Man In Italy airs on Friday, July 15 on Prime Video.

James May: Our Man in Italy — How many episodes is it?

The series will be six episodes.

James May will be throwing himself into all kinds of activities and immersing himself in Italian culture. (Image credit: Amazon Prime )

James May: Our Man in Italy — which areas will James be exploring?

James will be starting his travels in Sicily in the capital city of Palermo and travelling up through the length and breadth of the country, ending the trip in the Dolomite mountains in the far north.

Along the way he'll visit almost every region of Italy including Tuscany, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Lazio.

James meets Italian football legend and Juventus player Giorgio Chiellini. (Image credit: Amazon Prime )

Is anyone else travelling with James?

Each episode sees James team up with an Italian local who acts as his guide and gives him the lowdown on all the traditions, customs and provides an insider's view into the region.

James May: Our Man In Italy is there a trailer?

Yes you can watch the trailer here!

What does James say about the new series?

James's new travelogue was originally supposed be in America but the pandemic scuppered that plan with the production team deciding on Italy instead.

At the time James said, "We recently announced that for the second season of my Amazon series I was going to be in the USA and that was going to be awesome. But unfortunately, having made that announcement, we discovered that we can't go for various complicated and rather boring reasons like Covid and visas."

Instead the team settled on Italy which James was more than happy with.

Prime Video has released the following information about the series: “From the sun-kissed shores of Sicily to the snow-capped mountains of the Alps, Italy is one of James’ favorite countries in the world, a place bursting with style, beautiful cars, Nutella and over two millennia of culture.

It’s also a land of contradictions, simultaneously at the cutting edge of science, fashion and engineering and yet its crumbling infrastructure, endemic corruption and eye-watering public debt all describe, on paper, a country and society that seems on the cusp of failure.”

James May adds: “Italy reminds me of a Garibaldi biscuit. It shouldn’t work and yet somehow it’s a triumph.”

James May enjoys a spot of shopping. (Image credit: Amazon Prime )

Has James May done a travel series before and where did he go?

Yes, James has done a previous travelogue for Prime Video, James May: Our Man in Japan which aired in 2020.

The series saw James immerse himself in Japanese society as he embarked on an epic journey from north to south.

James said at the time, “I was asked if I wanted to do a solo series of six parts and I really wanted to do travel because I’ve never done a travelogue before. Japan is a fascinating place and I wanted to know more about the country. We knew we didn’t want to make it stereotypical.”

The show saw him explore all kinds of different aspects of Japan including learning the ancient craft of making samurai swords and uncovering the competitive sport of snowball throwing.

He also covered some of the crazier sides of Japanese life including cat cafés, high-tech toilets and a penis festival!

