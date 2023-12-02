Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts: release date, recipes and everything we know

Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts on Channel 4 will see Jamie Oliver helping us get ready for a wonderful Christmas dinner.

Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts is a new series on Channel 4 in which chef Jamie Oliver will help take the stress out of making Christmas dinner. If the thought of hosting Christmas fills you with dread, then fear not because Jamie is here!

He'll be sharing the tips and tricks he’s picked up over his many years in the kitchen, to help make our own festive feasts simple, affordable and, above all, delicious.

From a beautiful turkey to show-stopping veggie dishes and Boxing Day leftovers. Jamie, whose shows and cookbooks have been family favourites since he burst onto the scene as The Naked Chef back in the 1990s, tells us how to get everything in hand to ensure that Christmas Day is a stress-free affair. And his lucky family, including his wife Jools and five children, get to sample the goods ahead of time.

“This time of year I want you to be enjoying as much time as possible with the people you love instead of stressing in the kitchen,” says Jamie. “So I’ve come up with some incredible shortcuts that get you ahead of the game and deliver big on flavour. It’s going to be a tasty Christmas that brings us all together.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 4 series Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts…

It's a merry one from Jamie to us in Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts is a two-part series will air on Channel 4, with the first episode on Monday December 11 at 8pm followed by the second on Monday December 18, also at 8pm. Both episodes will become available on the C4 steaming service.

Recipes, episode guide and what happens in Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts

Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts will guide us through Christmas, giving us delicious recipes for the big day and beyond. Jamie teaches us clever hacks to help us make budget-conscious, beautiful and tasty dishes with minimum fuss.

The first episode sees him make a juicy turkey and all the trimmings, plus a simple cheesecake and a stunning vegetarian dish.

Episode two is called Betwixmas where Jamie turns to that cosy period between Christmas and New Year, celebrating leftovers and transforming them into delicious dishes.

From a vegetable tarte tatin and a Brussel sprout Caesar salad to a winter-veg gnocchi and a glorious way to turn that gifted panettone into a spectacular Black Forest gateau trifle, Jamie has the recipes that will see you through from Christmas to the New Year, whether friends pop over or you stay wrapped up inside with the family.

It's all about the turkey in episode one of Jamie's Christmas Shortcuts. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts?

No, not yet but if Channel 4 release one, we’ll post it up on this page.

All about Jamie Oliver

Jamie's a regular TV chef. (Image credit: C4)

Down to earth Jamie Oliver won our hearts with his first series The Naked Chef, which ran from 1999 to 2001. He campaigned for healthier school meals in his programmes Jamie’s School Dinners and Jamie’s Return to School Dinners and he’s since presented numerous cooking shows including Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals, Jamie’s Kitchen, Jamie Cooks the Mediterranean, Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites, Oliver’s Twist and Jamie’s Quick and Easy Food. He teamed up with Jimmy Doherty for Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast and is often a guest chef on shows such as MasterChef Australia, This Morning and Good Morning America. The chef has also released 22 cookbooks including Jamie Cooks Italy, Jamie Oliver’s Christmas Cookbook and Jamie’s 15 Minute Meals. Some of his previous Christmas shows include Jamie's Easy Christmas and Jamie's Night Before Christmas.