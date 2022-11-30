Jamie's Easy Christmas — start date, recipes, episode guide and all you need to know

Jamie Oliver is here to give us a helping hand in the kitchen this Christmas.

Jamie Oliver is back with Jamie's Easy Christmas on Channel 4 and he's on a mission to make things simpler in the kitchen for all of us this Christmas! In his new two-part series, he'll be revealing lots of top tricks to help us serve up delicious feasts not only on the big day itself but also throughout the Christmas party season.

"For me, Christmas is about getting your loved ones around the table and having a good time," says Jamie. "But the season is busy enough without you having to spend hours shopping, prepping and cooking. So I'm here to ease the pressure and help make it your easiest one yet!"

Here's everything you need to know about Jamie's seasonal spectacular...

Jamie's Easy Christmas begins on Tuesday, December 6 at 8pm on Channel 4, and the second episode will air the following Tuesday, December 13 at 8pm.

Both episodes will be available to stream for free on All4 following the broadcast of the first episode.

Jamie's got the recipe for a flawless festive feast. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What recipes are in the first episode of Jamie's Easy Christmas?

Episode one of Jamie's Easy Christmas focuses on the Christmas party season, and Jamie has a batch of recipes that are sure to delight all your guests and can be rustled up using just one dish, meaning that you'll be free to enjoy the party without having to worry about the washing up.

The series opens with Jamie's recipe for crispy roast duck with clementines, served with hoisin noodles. He also shows us how to make a veggie filo pie that's one of his "£1 wonders" and can easily be adapted for guests following a vegan diet, beef short ribs served with jacket potatoes, a Christmas pasta which is a great way of using up spare sausages and bacon after you've made pigs in blankets, and a time-saving one-pan pear and gingerbread cake.

Jamie's Christmas pasta, a great way to use up leftovers for a post-Christmas treat (Image credit: Channel 4)

"With minimal prep time and ingredients, plus dishes that leave the oven to do the hard work, I've designed these recipes to help you celebrate with all of the frills but none of the fuss," says Jamie. "These are the easy crowd-pleasers that will ensure you treat you and your loved ones to scrumptious food!"

What recipes are in the second episode of Jamie's Easy Christmas?

In episode two, Jamie offers up his tips for a delicious Christmas Day feast that delivers maximum flavour with minimum effort. He'll be sharing his recipes for a smoked salmon gravadlax starter, exciting new ways to tackle your turkey, roast potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and a fun new take on Yorkshire pudding.

Jamie's got you covered for a perfect Christmas turkey. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Is there a trailer for Jamie's Easy Christmas?

Channel 4 haven't released a trailer for Jamie's Easy Christmas yet — but watch this space and we'll update the page if they do!