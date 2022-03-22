Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Getaway — release date, locations, activities and everything you need to know

Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Getaway sees Jane uncovering the secrets and must-do activities of the Caribbean islands in a new series for Channel 5.

Jane McDonald’s last series saw her showcasing her home county of Yorkshire in Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire. Now she’s swapping Wakefield and Bridlington beach for the turquoise seas and powdery white sands of the Caribbean.

The series begins on the island of Barbados where Jane will be showing viewers some of the fun activities you can do as she explores the island, meets the locals and gives viewers some of her top travel tips as a solo traveller.



Here we tell you everything you need to know about Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Getaway…

Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Getaway will air Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 9pm on Channel 5. The series will be four episodes.

Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Getaway — Which islands will Jane be visiting?

Award-winning singer, actress and broadcaster Jane will be exploring the islands of Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada and Antigua.

Jane says, “I had an amazing time filming in the Caribbean. I visited so many wonderful places, met some really lovely people and I can't wait to share it all with you!”

Jane's first Caribbean destination is Barbados. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Getaway — Episode one

Jane’s first destination is Barbados.

The episode begins with Jane giving her tips on booking a holiday before she jets off to Bridgetown, the island’s capital.

During her stay in Barbados Jane tries snorkeling for the very first time and goes swimming with turtles. Her snorkeling trip, in Carlisle Bay, also takes her to see one of the island's famous shipwrecks, The Berwind, a French ship that sank in 1919.

Jane chats to some of the locals to get the best tips on which parts of the island to explore and later takes a trip to the most northerly part of the island where she goes cave-swimming.

She also has a go at paddle-board yoga with mixed results!

A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald) A photo posted by on

What else will Jane McDonald be getting up to in Barbados?

A trip to Barbados is not complete without sampling the local rum so Jane heads off to one of the four distilleries on the island, St Nicholas Abbey, where she enjoys a tipple.

The island is popular with many celebrities including Simon Cowell and Rhianna, who was born in Barbados. Jane enjoys exploring the local nightlife and has a meal at the island's exclusive beachside restaurant, The Lonestar.

Jane McDonald explores the lovely beaches in Barbados. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jane has a go at paddleboard yoga in Barbados. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What other activities will Jane McDonald be getting up to later in the series?

Her explorations of St Lucia, Grenada and Antigua will see Jane gliding over a lush canopy of rainforest, bathing in nature’s own volcanic hot tub and setting sail along uninhabited coastlines.

Jane enjoys the local nightlife in Barbados. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What other shows has Jane McDonald presented?

Jane, who used to be regular on ITV's Loose Women panel, has had huge success with her many different series.

She won a BAFTA for her series Cruising With Jane McDonald, the first-ever BAFTA win for Channel 5. The show has been a huge hit with viewers and had seven series.

She has also hosted her own entertainment show, Jane & Friends, filled with celebrity guests and her travel show, Holidaying with Jane McDonald also on Channel 5.

You can see lots of Jane McDonald’s other adventures on-demand on My5. Check out our TV Guide for more info on all the latest shows.

Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Getaway airs Sunday, March 27 at 9pm on Channel 5.