Jimmy’s Taste of Florida: release date, recipes, interview and everything we know

Jimmy’s Taste of Florida on ITV1 is a culinary extravaganza, following chef, presenter and farmer Jimmy Doherty as he enjoys the sights, sounds and tastes of the southern US state.

Having teamed up with his childhood pal Jamie Oliver for Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast, Jimmy knows how to rustle up a good meal. But now, in this new series he's fulfilling his boyhood dream and taking a gastronomic tour of Florida. There, he will embrace the state’s Southern, Creole, Caribbean, Hispanic and European influences and cook and eat his way around some of its most exciting sights, from speeding around the Everglades to meeting an astronaut at the Kennedy Space Center.

“I love the USA but didn’t know Florida well, so I jumped at the chance to explore a favourite holiday destination for Brits through its food... and it didn’t disappoint,” says Jimmy Doherty.

“From boiled peanuts to Michelin-starred fine dining and everything in between, Florida has a great food story to tell. I’m a cook rather than a chef, so I was on the lookout for simple, accessible, easy dishes that anyone can have a go at, and of course, I met some great characters along the way too.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the ITV1 series Jimmy’s Taste of Florida…

Florida oysters anyone? (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy’s Taste of Florida is a five-part series that starts on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday, February 12, 2023, at 2 pm and runs every day that week at the same time until Friday, February 16.

What happens and destinations in Jimmy’s Taste of Florida

In Jimmy’s Taste of Florida, Jimmy Doherty travels from Pensacola in Florida to Miami, sampling what the US has to offer. He’ll cook and eat in some of the state’s most iconic locations, such as the Everglades, and try out everything from street food to top-end dining. He’ll also check out Miami’s nightlife and have a go at cowboying Florida-style.

Cowboying Florida-style in Jimmy's Taste of Florida. (Image credit: ITV)

Interview: Jimmy Doherty on his new Taste of Florida series

What can viewers expect from the new ITV1 series Jimmy’s Taste of Florida?

Jimmy Doherty says: "I think that if you are familiar with Florida or not, you can expect the unexpected. It was one of those journeys and adventures that I had pre-conceptions of what it was going to be like. I think when people go to Florida, they tend to do the same type of thing - they go to the beach and the theme parks but this was really lifting the lid on the food culture and the people behind it and it’s fascinating. It’s about understanding what the drive is behind the food in Florida."

How did the idea for Jimmy’s Taste of Florida come about?

"It’s a place that is very familiar with Brits but we wanted to look at it in a different way. I’ve done so many shows visiting farms and food producers across the world as well as owning my own restaurant but this was a way I could explore differently to what I have done before. Most people see me going to a farm or going to a factory but this was different."

How different was this being in Florida rather than your usual farm or kitchen?

"It was amazing. In the early morning on New Smyrna Beach, just before all the surfers turned up they were having all these amazing fish tacos so I just dug a little hole and got a cheap BBQ and did some fish tacos and it was just amazing. People use the beach as a highway, just cycling up and down or going for a jog in the morning. It felt like you were in a film."

What was the most surprising local specialty that you experienced whilst traveling?

"Florida is blessed by an amazing coastline. We all have our preconceptions about American food but the seafood is exceptional. I went to Anna Maria Island and there was an amazing guy called Ed who runs various restaurants and he’s really into the whole holistic way of running his restaurants so he has his own farm, grows his own veg and has his own fishery. He was obsessed with clams because clams are natural filters in the world. He cooked the most amazing clam dish with me but the whole idea behind it is that if we eat clams, there will be more clam fisheries and it’s so much better for the bay as it filters the water and encourages the sea grass to grow and all the other fish species thrive. It was one of those things where you felt really good about eating a certain dish."

Are there any cuisines or recipes you discovered which you will be taking home with you to cook for the children?

"Well I have never had boiled peanuts before. All the peanuts I usually have are in a bowl with a pint of beer but they get them in their shell and they boil them in a little bit of stock with some spices and you crack them in your mouth and suck all the delicious stock out of them and they’re really soft. It was served with a really delicate fish dish and that blew my mind. I just thought ‘Wow, what a different way of eating peanuts’."

We know you are highly trained in the kitchen already with a wealth of experience but do you still find that you are learning during adventures like this?

"All day long. I went to a donut shop and I’ve seen donuts being made in other places before but this was a really old school donut shop and they’re making the donuts out the back and my job was to fill the donuts up, dust them and put sprinkles on. Mine looked like Frankenstein had made them. They were just terrible. I had donuts that had blown out the side, donuts that weren’t filled and in the end I tried to sell them half price at the shop, I even tried to give them away but no one was having them. So yeah, don’t ask me to fill a donut again!"

Can you tell us a little more about where the journey from Florida took you and where you felt like you were most inspired?

"We started right at the top at Pensacola and Panama City Beach and we worked our way down into St Pete and Tampa itself. We then ventured further down to Anna Maria Island and Bradenton and ended up in central Orlando and Miami. You certainly realise that each state is like its own country in the US and Florida is no exception. Right at the top of Pensacola is where the Spanish first settled in the area and then you have this amazing Cuban influence when you go down to Miami. Going to little Havana was incredible because you obviously have Miami Beach but the vibrancy of little Havana with the salsa dancing and the amazing pastries, massively contrasts with the other immigrant populations making the most amazing sushi. Then you go to the Everglades where I met this amazing guy called Jesse and he showed me the first wild alligator I had ever seen. He was just incredible, his wealth of knowledge about the ecology and the idea of the Everglades as just one ginormous slow-moving river which supports such diversity in life."

What are your key highlights from the trip?

"One was meeting an Astronaut which was like ‘Wow, that’s incredible.’ Someone that had actually been to space who could tell you what it’s like - that was surreal. We went to the Kennedy Space Center which had a rocket garden that I stupidly thought they grew lots of rocket in but it’s lots of rockets all lined up. I met this amazing Astronaut who explained to me what they do in space, the food that’s been developed and how their nutrition is taken care of and I asked him ‘What’s it like to eat peas in space?’ because I didn’t know what else to ask him as I was a bit gobsmacked and he said ‘No one eats peas in space because they would just fly everywhere’. And then, the key highlight was that we went to Westgate River Ranch and I met the manager Ray and it was a proper ranch where they have a rodeo every weekend, it felt like the real deal, it was incredible. Then the next day I got on a horse with Ray and we rounded up the cattle and he told me that cowboys actually originate in Florida and I had no idea as growing up I always thought it was Texas. Ray was a legend, a proper cowboy."

Do you have any plans to return to Florida? Where would you like your next adventure to be?

"It’s interesting. I am very passionate about Asia and I love Sri Lanka but the US is such a big place as well that I think you could go there time and time again and you would always find something new. Florida is such a popular destination with Brits but anyone that goes on holiday there, just do a little bit of exploring. Go to Anna Maria Island, get yourself down to little Havana and see all these amazing places as there are great restaurants to be seen and had. Do all the theme parks, yes it's wonderful, but take yourself off the beaten track because there is always a little surprise."

How does it feel to be able to travel whilst still getting to do your passion?

"It’s a bit like you're living the dream sometimes. It is work and it takes you away but I have been so lucky with the projects I have done. You get to see stuff from farmers in Brazil to conservationists in Kenya and soy factories in China. It gives you a really holistic view of food production and the one thing I have really learnt over everything is that the local communities that you rely on for your food are so important and we must never forget that."

What are your top 3 essential travel tips?

"1) Definitely always make sure you have comfortable shoes on and that they can come off easy. There is nothing worse than going through security and you can’t kick your shoes off quickly. Don’t be one of those people that are still undoing their belt and finding bottles of water in their bag as I will be standing behind you with steam coming out of my ears.

2) The other thing I always do is I have a bag with essentials like tea bags, a spare plug, a torch and a little roll of electrical tape so I can put it on all those annoying lights in your room that keep you up.

3) Always be on time for the flight and always be nice to the flight staff no matter what."

Can you try and sum up the series in just three words?

"Sun, Sea and Peanuts."

Jimmy with chef David Moscoso. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for Jimmy Doherty’s Taste of Florida?

No, not yet, but if ITV release one, we’ll post it on this page.

All about Jimmy Doherty

A long-term friend of Jamie Oliver, Jimmy Doherty first appeared on Jamie’s shows Oliver’s Twist and Jamie’s Kitchen. He then made the fly-on-the-wall series Jimmy’s Farm at his pig farm in Suffolk. Jimmy has fronted numerous series, including Jimmy Doherty’s New Zealand Escape, Jimmy’s Food Factory, Food Unwrapped, A Farmer’s Life for Me, Jimmy Doherty’s Dream Builds on Wheels and Jimmy Doherty’s Farming Heroes and co-hosted Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast and Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club with Jamie Oliver.