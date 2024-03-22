Key to a Fortune: release date, premise and everything we know about the property show

Key to a Fortune is a "transformational show" that reunites families with homes as well as relatives they didn’t know they had.

The series reveals that each year in the UK, millions of pounds worth of vacant homes are sitting unclaimed. These hidden treasures belong to ordinary people, who are unknowing inheritors to estates that were once owned by a distant relative who didn't leave a will.

Throughout the six-part series, we will meet some of these inheritors as they discover their secret family history thanks to the new home they have inherited.

Kate Thomas, Commissioning Editor, Daytime and Features at Channel 4 said: "In Key to a Fortune we are going to make dreams come true as we surprise members of the public with unexpected windfalls, whilst also taking them on an emotional journey to meet relatives they never knew they had.

"I am thrilled to commission this distinctive new format, which I am confident will be a big hit with our viewers."

Here's everything you need to know about Key to a Fortune...

Key to a Fortune starts on Sunday, March 24 at 5:15 pm on Channel 4. It will also be available to watch on demand.

Key to a Fortune premise

In the series, unknowing property inheritors are reunited and experts help them decide what to do with their windfall. Families are brought together to discover their secret family history through their shared new home.

Elaine Hackett, CEO at production company Crackit, added: “Who wouldn’t want that surprise call to say you’ve just been left a property worth hundreds of thousands of pounds? Then once the windfall settles to find out you must share it with family you didn’t know you had! This format takes big life-changing gameshow beats and sets them on an authentic stage. I’m hopeful that I might just get a call”.

Key to a Fortune host

Key to a Fortune host Jean Johansson. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Key to a Fortune is hosted by A Place in the Sun's Jean Johansson, who will be joined by a team of property experts.

These include Property Investor and Mortgage Broker, Tayo Oguntonade, Designer and Property Expert, Kunle Barker, Carpenter and Construction Expert, Raphael Meade, and Property Developer, Stuart Douglas.

Channel 4 has revealed that the team will be on hand to show each family incredible ideas for how to unlock the potential in their house, leaving the decision of whether to sell it up to them.

Is there a trailer?

No, Key to a Fortune currently doesn't have any trailers but if one is released we will add it to this guide.