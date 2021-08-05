‘Ladhood’ Season 2 — release date, premise, and all you need to know

BAFTA nominated comedian Liam Williams returns with his coming-of-age comedy Ladhood Season 2. The first series centres on his modern-day life, full of complications and dread as he repeatedly disappoints his girlfriend, Jess (Lily Frazer) with his behaviour. Liam looks back on his adolescence during the noughties to try and find answers to his current toxic attitude. The series is a funny and candid take of how lads become men and also delves into the roots of present day masculinity.

As Liam reflected on the past, we also got to know his friend group, aka the ‘lads.’ Including Craggy (Shaun Thomas), Ralph (Sam Bottomley), and Addy (Aqib Khan), with Young Liam played by Oscar Kennedy. In this series, the lads will be returning with their usual shenanigans as they navigate through the beginning of adulthood in suburban Leeds.

Following the same premise, this series will show Liam’s current life recently heartbroken from the breakup with Jess.

Commissioning editor Gregor Sharp said: "Liam is an exceptional talent and in Ladhood he's crafted a series that's an ingenious combination of both personal reflection on his own Yorkshire youth and an exploration of those universal rites of passage that everyone has to navigate.

With the brilliant cast from the first series returning we can't wait to see how the next chapter of the story unfolds."

Here's what you need to know...

Ladhood Season 2 will be on BBC3 on Sunday 15 August at 12am. Season 1 is still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What happens in Ladhood Season 2?

Ladhood Season 2 continues to follow a group of teenage boys living in the Leeds suburb of Garforth during the early noughties. It's told from the point of view of Liam, who is recalling his youth and the series straddles two timelines to tell its story.

Season 2 picks up after Liam's recent breakup, and deals with his heartbreak as well as themes such as dating, driving, dive-bars and drug-taking, as Liam and his friends try to navigate life as young adults.

Is there a trailer?

