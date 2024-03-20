Loaded in Paradise season 2: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

Five party animals race to get their hands on a gold card full of money in Loaded in Paradise season 2.

Loaded in Paradise season 2 is back for more sun-drenched adrenaline and adventure as five party-loving pairs race across Greece’s Ionian Islands to be the first to find a gold card loaded with cash from the filthy-rich god Plutus.

But to find and keep the card won’t be easy when life as a "Spender" comes at a price. In this ultimate game of chase, sacrifices will be made and relationships tested in the pursuit of wealth, privilege and power.

And without the gold card, the "Chasers" will have to manage on a basic budget alone.

At the end of each leg of the chase, all pairs will take time out of the game at one of Plutus’ palatial Safehouses — or so they think as unexpected twists and turns can change their fortunes forever.

On the final chase, one lucky pair will leave the game, loaded in paradise with a cash jackpot.

Here's everything we know about Loaded in Paradise season 2...

Loaded in Paradise season 2 starts on Monday, March 25 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. It will continue to air weeknights.

Loaded in Paradise season 2 episode guide

Episode one: The game show returns as five pairs go on a chase around the idyllic Ionian islands of Greece in a bid to be the first to find a gold card loaded with cash. Brothers Tizzy and Romeo, flatmates Faith and Chelise, best friends Kieran and Zoe, workmates Lewis and Gio, and childhood friends Saffron and Amirah compete this time.

Episode two: After a surprise from Plutus, the players' luxurious stay at the safehouse comes to an abrupt end as the chase for the gold card in Corfu begins in earnest - a five-star dining experience by the sea awaits for new Spenders Kieran and Zoe, but Plutus then meddles by sending a photo clue of their location to the Chasers.

Episode three: As Faith wipes her tears away with the gold card, her bold move to swipe it from Kieran and Zoe's clutches divides opinion among the Chasers - however, any hint of guilt from the Spenders is swiftly put to bed as they make themselves at home in their private villa for the night while the Chasers have to cope with nothing more than a sleeping bag and a tent while camping.

Episode four: Spenders Faith and Chelise's dreams of immunity are dashed when a nail-biting chase to a beach club in Lefkada ends with a catch - as they kiss goodbye to the gold card, their day goes from bad to worse when Plutus opens his second safehouse and the pair are forced to face the music with Saffron and Amirah for the first time since 'Tapgate'.

Episode five: In a shocking twist, Spenders Kieran and Zoe are tasked with sealing the fate of one pair of Chasers and the news doesn't go down well - as the doomed duo are sent packing, there's an extra night of luxury in Plutus' safehouse for the remaining players.

Meet the Loaded in Paradise season 2 cast

Here are the pairs hoping to get their hands on the gold card...

Kieran (27) and Zoe (29)

Kieran and Zoe have been friends for ten years after meeting on the social scene in Edinburgh.

Zoe is a real estate agent by day and a fun-loving DJ by night. Kieran runs a self-tanning business and is also a personal trainer.

The pair love to party and aren't afraid to cause some trouble. With their big personalities, they regularly blag their way into VIP areas on a night out and want to utilise this skill in the competition. They're both very competitive and will do anything to win, even if that means using a tactical ruse from the start.

Tizzy (24) and Romeo (20)

Tizzy and Romeo are brothers who live with their parents in Dunstable.

Tizzy is a rapper who owns a clothing line and Romeo is a Hydraulic Engineer. The pair are yet to go on a solo holiday together and would love the chance to spend some one-on-one time together.

Although they are close, they definitely have their differences. Tizzy acts on impulse and loves the high life, but Romeo is worried about his brother being able to slum it, with Tizzy confessing that this might be the hardest part of the competition for him.

The pair will rely on their athletic ability to be able to catch the gold card but don't want the other players to know that, as they attempt to be seen as the underdogs.

Faith (22) and Chelise (22)

Faith and Chelise have been friends for six years after meeting through mutual friends and now live together in Manchester.

Chelise works in recruitment and Faith is a fashion graduate. Chelise is from Manchester and Faith who is originally from Snaith, Yorkshire dubs herself "Faith from Snaith."

While Faith is the more laidback of the pair and Chelise attracts drama, they are both highly competitive and the pair tend to compete against each other.

They are both single and believe they can flirt their way through living a luxury lifestyle. Slumming it will be their weakness and they have no idea how they will manage sleeping in a hostel or living on a €30 daily budget.

Saffron (23) and Amirah (22)

Saffron and Amirah have been friends for over 20 years and were introduced by their mums from birth who are also best friends.

The pair work together in customer service as energy specialists and are like sisters, despite Saffron being the more extroverted one out of the pair.

Amirah is very focused and reliable, whereas Saffron can be quite unpredictable with decision-making, which will help with their gameplay. However, the idea of sleeping in a tent or a hostel is the pair’s worst nightmare.

Amirah is in a relationship and is a new mum, while Saffron is single. They both dream of living the "Kardashian'" lifestyle and can't wait to seize the gold card to live their best lives.

Despite being life-long best friends, they have never been on holiday together and are intrigued to know how they will cope in such an intense environment.

Lewis (22) and Gio (23)

Lewis and Gio met three years ago after Gio complimented Lewis' outfit.

They sparked an instant bromance and within three months, they went to a party in Kavos together.

Lewis works as a domestic roofer and Gio has his own company for commercial roofing. Lewis is single and is confident that he will win over the Loaded in Paradise ladies with Gio being his wingman.

The pair are incredibly competitive and money-driven and will do anything to win, including treading on toes, ruffling feathers and even breaking hearts if they have to.

They both dream of a life of luxury and are determined to be successful businessmen in the future. They can't wait to get their hands on the gold card and live out their fantasy.

Is there a trailer for Loaded in Paradise season 2?

Yes, you can watch the trailer ITV have released on Instagram below...