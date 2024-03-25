How to watch Loaded in Paradise season 2 online and from anywhere.

Loaded in Paradise season 2 premieres at 9pm on Monday, March 25. You can watch for FREE in the UK on ITV2 and the ITVX streaming service. But don't worry if you're away from home because you can watch Loaded in Paradise season 2 from anywhere with a VPN.

Loaded in Paradise season 2 sees five pairs of party lovers race across Greece's Ionian Islands to get their hands on a gold card loaded with cash so they can live their best lives.

But to find and keep the card is no easy feat as life as a "Spender" can be taken from them at any moment. Without the gold card, the "Chasers" will have to slum it on a basic budget.

In this ultimate game of chase, sacrifices will be made and relationships tested in the name of money, privilege and power.

At the end of each chase, all pairs will take time out of the game at one of Plutus’ Safehouses — but there's unexpected twists and turns in store that can change their fortunes forever.

On the final chase, one lucky pair will be loaded in paradise with a cash jackpot.

How to watch Loaded in Paradise season 2 in the UK

Loaded in Paradise season 2 premieres in the UK on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday, March 25 and will also be available to watch online on the channel's <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1626773&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.itv.com%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - itv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ITVX streaming service, so online viewers can stream and can catch up there. ITV2 and ITVX are free to watch for licence fee payers. <a href="https://watch.britbox.co.uk" data-link-merchant="watch.britbox.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - itv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">BritBox is free with ITVX Premium. If you're trying to access <a href="https://www.whattowatch.com/features/itvx-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-new-itv-on-demand-service" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" data-link-merchant="watch.britbox.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - itv.com"">ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. See how further <a href="#section-how-to-watch-breathtaking-with-a-vpn" data-link-merchant="#section-how-to-watch-breathtaking-with-a-vpn"" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" data-link-merchant="watch.britbox.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - itv.com"">down this page.

Can I watch Loaded in Paradise season 2 in the US?

Unfortunately, Loaded in Paradise season 2 is not available to stream in the US but if you do not want to miss the ITV reality series you can download a VPN and watch that way. Full details on how to do that just below.

How to watch Loaded in Paradise season 2 with a VPN

You can watch Loaded in Paradise season 2 on ITVX by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location and means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

To save you spinning around the web looking, our favorite VPN is NordVPN

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

