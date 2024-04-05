Lord Of The Flies: plot, guide and everything you need to know

William Golding’s much-loved novel Lord of the Flies is being adapted for TV by the BBC. The series has been written by National Treasure writer Jack Thorne and tells the story of a group of boys who become stranded on a tropical island. And as the boys battle for supremacy, things take a dark turn. The cast hasn't yet been selected but we can’t wait to see who will take on the iconic roles of Ralph, Piggy and Jack from the classic tale.

Fans of the novel of Lord Of The Flies will be thrilled to hear that the project has the full support of William Golding’s family. His daughter Judy Golding Carver says, “My father wrote the novel in a passionate, visionary response to the aftermath of war. He understood that its relevance would not die away. I believe he would welcome the freshness and vigour with which Jack and Joel (executive producer Joel Wilson) undertake the project, and he would certainly be touched by their intense commitment. Our family has been encouraged by our discussions with them – and as a result we put our trust in their skills and enthusiasm. My father was proud of the novel and had faith in its power and honesty. His family believe that this adaptation will do full justice to these qualities.”

Writer Jack Thorne adds, "Joel and I were talking in his kitchen and he said, 'go on, name it, the one you'd like to do but don't think you ever will get the chance to' and I said Lord of the Flies, a book that left a scar on me like no other. Joel shot up and said he’d been pestering the Golding family’s representatives for years. Soon after, he found a way to Judy Carver, and then brought me in and I am so delighted they've trusted us with this incredible book. Working with the mighty BBC to bring this to life, finding our director and actors will be, I'm sure, one of the joys of my life. It is a book, I think, full of love as well as cruelty, about how we survive as people and the ways we undo ourselves. It is a TV show we hope families will watch together on the sofa and unpick just as I unpicked the book with my Mum as a kid.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new BBC1 adaptation of Lord Of The Flies…

The four-part drama Lord Of The Flies will be shown on BBC1 and BBCiPlayer some time in 2025. When a release date is confirmed, we’ll update you on this page, as well as its international and US air dates and channel.

Lord of the Flies plot

This television series of Lord of the Flies will follow the plot of the novel, which sees a group of young boys stranded on a deserted island. The boys organise themselves and agree to be led by Ralph, who is to be supported by the group’s intellectual Piggy. But Jack, who is in charge of signal fire duty, is more interested in hunting the monster some are convinced lives on the island and vying for leadership, so begins to lure other boys onto his side. Then tragedy strikes.

Lord of the Flies cast

No casting has yet been confirmed for Lord Of The Flies as the project is in its infancy. We'll be updating here as soon as the cast is announced.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet but when the BBC release one, we’ll post it up on here.

All about William Golding’s famous novel Lord Of The Flies

Lord of the Flies was written by novelist, playwright and poet Sir William Golding in 1954. It tells how, at the dawn of the next world war, a plane crashes on an uncharted island leaving its occupants, a group of schoolboys, stranded. At first, they celebrate their newfound freedom but when they attempt to forge their own society, hope and adventure turns to terror and evil.

William Golding wrote a further 12 fiction novels and in 1980 he was awarded the Booker Prize for Rites of Passage. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1983. Lord of the Flies is now one of the most popular books on the English curriculum. William Golding died in 1993 aged 81.

Author William Golding. (Image credit: Alamy)

Previous adaptations of Lord Of The Flies

Lord of the Flies was first adapted into a film in 1963. The black and white movie was directed by Peter Brook and starred James Aubrey, Tom Chapin and Hugh Edwards. Another film of the book was released in 1990, directed by Harry Hook and with Balthazar Getty, Chris Furrh and Danuel Pipoly leading the cast. There is also a Filipino movie version of the book called Alkitrang Dugo.

The 1960 movie Lord Of The Flies. (Image credit: Alamy)

1990 movie Lord Of The Flies with Balthazar Getty. (Image credit: Alamy)

All about writer Jack Thorne

Playwright, screenwriter and producer Jack Thorne is behind the hit movies Wonder and Enola Holmes, plus the TV show His Dark Materials. He also wrote the stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the TV series Best Interests, Kiri, The Accident, National Treasure, The Virtues and The Fades. Jack wrote or co-wrote the movies This Is England, Help, The Swimmers and Then Barbara Met Alan. His Netflix film Joy is released in 2024