Louis Theroux Interviews season 2: release date, celebrities, trailer and everything we know

Once a chronicler of society’s more extreme characters, Louis Theroux is now a bona fide celebrity interviewer, albeit in his own inimitable style. And now he is back with more famous faces for Louis Theroux Interviews season 2.

His lockdown podcast Grounded attracted famous faces including Lenny Henry, and a series of TV interviews with the likes of Dame Judi Dench followed last year.

Now the 53-year-old is back with more celebrity profiles, starting with boxer Anthony Joshua and also featuring Dame Joan Collins.

What To Watch sat down with Louis to find out what’s in store in Louis Theroux Interviews season 2…

Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 will be shown on BBC2 on Tuesday evenings from Tuesday, November 7 at 9pm. The series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Louis Theroux Interviews season 2 — celebrity interviews

ANTHONY JOSHUA

Louis hangs out backstage with the former world champ after a fight at London’s O2 arena, in a north London gym, and on the Watford estate where Anthony, now 34, grew up.

And while there’s plenty of joking around, Louis doesn’t flinch from asking the tough questions. "There are these elephants in the room with boxing, that don't always get explored," Louis told us. "For instance, the long-term health consequences. But AJ seems more bruised by the feeling of the judgment and the weight of expectation he's saddled with, and there’s almost a sense of sort of loneliness, or being underappreciated."

ASHLEY WALTERS

The 41-year-old actor and former rapper welcomes Louis into his home in Herne Bay, where he opens up about his Peckham upbringing, run-ins with the law and acting and music careers. "I'm a huge fan of [crime drama] Top Boy, and was a fan of So Solid Crew Crew back in the day," reveals Louis. "We’ve seen Ashley on TV playing Dushane, the gangster trying to get away from the streets. But underneath that is Ashley, whose craft involves emotional availability. When we sat down for the interview, he said: 'It’s scary having all these people in my house!'"

Ashley Walters in Top Boy season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

CHELSEA MANNING

In New York City, Louis meets former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, who in 2010 released a cache of classified documents and was sent to prison. "Chelsea is our first American guest, and the first to fall more within the political realm," says Louis of the activist, 35, who announced that she had transitioned to female in 2013.

"Chelsea bears the scars not just of her upbringing, but of being incarcerated for seven years," says Louis. "That’s still near the surface, and there were moments of conflict and high emotion."

JOAN COLLINS

It’s off to the French Riviera for an audience with the 90-year-old Hollywood icon, who looks back on a glittering career, including her famous role in Dynasty.

"Joan’s an old-school star from Hollywood’s golden age," says Louis. "In addition to her talent and beauty, she used her survival instincts in the industry." He adds he was keen to know more about Joan’s husband Percy, 32 years her junior. "I was curious," he admits. "We routinely see relationships between older men and much younger women, but less often the other way round."

Joan Collins chats to Louis in his new series. (Image credit: Getty Images)

PETE DOHERTY

The former Libertines frontman, 44, who dated Kate Moss and has battled addiction, meets Louis in Normandy, where he lives, and invites him backstage at the Secret Garden Party music festival in Cambridgeshire.

"I was surprised by how funny Pete was, and his level of openness," reveals Louis. "He’s quite literary and goes around with the London Review of Books in his pocket. I asked him about the death of Mark Blanco [who fell from a balcony after an argument with Doherty at a party in 2006], and I had a strong impression he was being truthful."

Pete Doherty on stage with The Libertines. (Image credit: Getty)

RAYE

Louis watches the singer-songwriter perform at Glastonbury and meets her in south London to reflect on a momentous year that saw her win an Ivor Novello award, be nominated for the prestigious Mercury music prize and part company with her record label.

"Raye has been through some horrendous experiences in the industry and outside of it," says Louis of the artist born Rachel Keen. "She’s written about these difficult subjects in her music, so I was able to approach it through the lens of her lyrics, and it's a powerful and emotional episode."

Is there a trailer for Louis Theroux Interviews season 2?

Yes! Louis shared the trailer on his social media accounts, and it gives an exciting insight into what we can expect from the series...