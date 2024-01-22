Married To The Game: release date, trailer, the WAGs and everything we know

Married To The Game on Prime Video follows five WAGs including Taylor Ward (above).

Married To The Game gives us an insight into the reality of dating a top-level footballer, following the partners of Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan and Riyad Mahrez, Arsenal’s Jorginho, Everton’s James Tarkowski and Nottingham Forest’s goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The fly-on-the-wall series delves into the lives of Sara Gündoğan, Taylor Ward, Cat Harding, Sam Tarkowski and Ash Turner as they juggle their own work commitments, families and home lives while supporting their partner’s high-profile careers. It’s clear that while there are obvious benefits when it comes to the lifestyle, being a WAG (Wife or Girlfirend) is certainly no picnic. We see the five women as they lurch from glamorous parties, weddings and red-carpet events to high-stress moments such as an unexpected move to Saudi Arabia for Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez’s fiancée.

Here’s everything you need to know about Prime VIdeo's documentary series Married To The Game…

Sara Gündoğan a swish Vogue event. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Married To The Game is a six-part documentary series that will air on Prime Video on February 23 in the UK and Ireland. When we hear where US viewers can catch the show, we’ll update this page.

Is there a trailer for Married to the Game?

Yes there's a trailer for Married To The Game tells us that ‘behind every great footballer is an even greater woman’ and that certainly seems to be the case here as we see the players’ wives and girlfriends cope with the upheaval and turmoil that comes with the role. ‘It’s not always as glamorous as everyone thinks it is,’ says Ash Turner, who faces potentially giving birth alone. We’re hooked already so take a look below...

What happens in Married To The Game?

Married To The Game follows the five WAGS — Sara Gündoğan, Taylor Ward, Cat Harding, Sam Tarkowski and Ash Turner – over one summer, and football transfer window, to lay bare the realities of dating a Premier League footballer (soccer in US). We get a glimpse into their lives and their own careers as we share the highs and lows of the WAG lifestyle.

Sam Tarkowski is a personal trainer married to Everton centre-back James Tarkowski. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Sam's husband James Tarkowski while playing for Everton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meet the WAGs in Married To The Game

Here are the five partners and wives (WAGs) in Married to The Game...

Sara Gündoğan

Sara (see pictured above) is married to Manchester City’s midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan. She speaks five languages and is a former model and TV presenter. Now, after having their son Kais, Sara hopes to get her modelling career back on track.

Taylor Ward

Taylor (see main picture above) is planning her wedding to Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez. She is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward and ex-footballer Ashley Ward, so football is in her blood. But she’s not prepared for a shock move to the Middle East.

Cat Harding

Aspiring singer Cat is dating Arsenal midfielder Jorginho. We follow her as she launches her styling company and juggles her career aspirations with being a mum to their son Jax.

Sam Tarkowski

Sam, whose husband is Everton centre-back James Tarkowski, has just obtained her personal training qualifications and hopes to open a gym to help other women get fit and healthy. She’s also mum to their daughter Ivy.

Ash Turner

Ex-NFL cheerleader Ash is married to American goalkeeper Matt Turner. She’s heavily pregnant with their second child when she hears Matt has been transferred from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest. Ash also runs a charity supporting women with cancer.

Ash Turner is heavily pregnant as husband Matt Turner considers a transfer. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Cat Harding is an aspiring singer. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Behind the scenes and more on Married to the Game

Married to the Game is produced by eOne (Ex on the Beach, The Yorkshire Vet), a division of Lionsgate’s Alternative Television group. The executive producers for eOne are Rachael Parker and Tom Richardson. The series producer and director for eOne is Jarek Rozenfeld.