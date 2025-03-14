Married to the Game season 2: release date, cast and everything we know

Married to the Game season 2 is almost here and we can't wait to find out more about the everyday lives of top Premier League footballers and their partners.



The new season delves into the lives of the wives and girlfriends of Marc Cucurella, Jorginho, Gabriel Magalhães, Leon Bailey and Riyad Mahrez.

The six-parter follows hot on the heels of last year's first series, which gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the life of "WAGS" and what they got up to while their partners strutted their stuff on the pitch.

Here's everything we know about Married to the Game season 2...

The six-part series will be available on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on April 8, 2025.

Married to the Game season 2 trailer

A trailer for the series dropped in March 2025, check it out below...

What is Married to the Game season 2 about?

An official synopsis from Prime Video reads as follows...

"This series will feature some familiar faces from series one, Jorginho and Cat Harding, and Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward. Three new Premier League couples have also joined the cast: Marc Cucurella and Claudia Rodríguez, Gabriel Magalhães and Gabrielle Figueiredo, and Leon Bailey and Stephanie Hope.

"Series two of the revealing and entertaining docuseries promises even deeper access into the lives of the wives and girlfriends of leading premiership footballers. Much more than just plus ones to their superstar partners, these women are success stories in their own right, juggling motherhood with their own careers and social media audience, as well as supporting their partners’ all-consuming careers.

"Over the course of six episodes, viewers will get an unfiltered glimpse into life off the pitch, as the globetrotting couples do life in their own unique way. From private jets to “Marbs”, a glamourous wedding in Lake Como, to the rush of winning the Euros and gaining front row seats at Milan Fashion Week, the cameras will be there every step of the way with exclusive access into their lives."

Cat Harding and Jorginho (Image credit: Prime Video)

Married to the Game cast

Gabrielle Figueiredo (Gabi)

Partner: Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal Centre-back / Brazilian National team

Brazilian Gabrielle (Gabi) is an aspiring fashion influencer who doesn't do things by halves. When she sets her mind to something she gives it her all and is determined to be successful in her own right, more than just a footballer’s wife.

Hubby Gabriel had a huge year with Arsenal and was recently named in the Premier League Team of The Season. After getting close twice, "Big Gabi" is eager to win the title this year.

Gabi and Gabriel married last year after meeting in 2020 and have one daughter, Maya, who is two and rules the roost. Gabi loves involving her family in her content creation with regular posts involving matching outfits for the Arsenal matches

Cat Harding

Partner: Jorginho, Arsenal Midfielder, Italian National team

Cat is back and she’s got a ring on her finger, as she correctly predicted in the final episode of series 1. Jorginho came good in the end!

This series we catch up with Cat as she starts planning her wedding next summer in the footballer hotspot of Lake Como. It might be a year away, but there’s plenty to be getting on with — including personalised perfume making and wedding outfits for the children.

Aside from planning her big day, this year Cat’s focus is on her daughter, Ada, who is growing increasingly keen on following in her footsteps and pursuing a career in singing, acting and musical theatre. Although she wants Ada to approach the industry with caution, with the right guidance Cat believes her daughter could achieve her dreams.

After throwing the party of the summer last year, this time it’s a spookier occasion for Halloween. Much like last year, Cat is a whirlwind of chaotic energy as she juggles her busy life with the ever-present support of Nanny.

Leon Bailey and Stephanie Hope (Image credit: Prime Video)

Stephanie Hope

Partner: Leon Bailey, Aston Villa Midfielder, Jamaican National team

Real and relatable with a great sense of fun, Steph lights up every room with her effervescent outlook and huge smile.

Despite having spent half her life in Atlanta, Georgia, Steph’s originally from Jamaica and calls it home. These two met in Jamaica after Leon slid into Steph’s insta DMs in 2017, and they’ve never looked back! They’re playful and completely adore one another. Steph says that Leon has no filter, he tells it how it is, and sometimes people find him abrupt.

Leon is one of Aston Villa’s standout stars, an attacking midfielder in one of the most exciting scoring teams in the prem as well as being back in the Champions League for the first time since 1982!

Riyad Mahrez and Taylor Ward (Image credit: Prime Video)

Taylor Ward

Partner: Riyad Mahrez, Al-Ahli Saudi FC Right Winger, Algerian National team (Captain)

Taylor and Riyad gear up for their third and final wedding- and this is the big one. Taylor and Riyad go all out to celebrate in style with all their closest friends and family in Lake Como.

Taylor has been busy since we last saw her house hunting in her new hometown of Jeddah. Now complete with a new, luxurious and child-unfriendly white interior, Taylor feels settled in the house, even if Riyad claims she’s only there when she’s not living her jet set lifestyle.

During series two, we join Taylor in Istanbul undergoing breast reduction surgery, in Marbella for her hen do, back to Istanbul for her wedding dress fitting, to Lake Como for the wedding of the year and of course Manchester which is still Taylor’s spiritual home.

Marc Cucurella and Claudia Rodríguez (Image credit: Prime Video)

Claudia Rodríguez

Partner: Marc Cucurella, Chelsea Defender, Spanish National team

Catalonian Claudia met her soulmate Marc in Barcelona when she was just 17 and the two have been inseparable ever since. Claudia has been by Marc’s side as his career has blossomed, moving with him to Madrid, Brighton, and finally London where he currently plays for Chelsea.

They have three kids; Mateo (4), Rio (2), and Bella (1). Mateo has autism and, although the last couple of years have been challenging, it has made them stronger as a couple and as people.

We join them for the craziest summer of their lives as Marc plays for the victorious Spanish national team at Euro 2024. Marc becomes a global celebrity with a chant in his name and in turn Claudia finds herself more in the limelight than ever before.