Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 sees much-loved detectives William "Duke" Wellington (Stuart Martin) and Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) take on more curious crimes in Victorian London.

The sparring sleuths have known each other since their childhood days and season 4 will continue to explore their captivating will-they-won’t-they relationship all while combatting some intriguing investigations.

The new series will also delve into their history and backstory, revealing how they became childhood friends and the secret admirers they are now.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 premieres on Wednesday, February 7 at 9pm on UKTV's Alibi Channel.

In the US, Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 started on PBS on Sunday, January, 7. It consists of six episodes.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 plot

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 3 finale was full of shocking moments that left major changes for season 4.

Season 4 begins with private investigator Eliza making the decision on working for rival detective agency Nash & Sons. Meanwhile, we'll also see how Eliza and William's complex relationship develop after he confessed that he was in love with her.

In an episode called Origins, Eliza and Scotland Yard detective William's backstory will be explored in more details as we rewind the clock to when they first met 12 years earlier.

Talking to What To Watch, actress Kate Phillips revealed that she was "really excited" when she heard that they were going to meet a young Eliza and William.

She said: "When I heard we were going to have a whole episode where we meet young Eliza and Duke, I was really excited! We're a long way into the show now, and it's great to see where that spark started. So I'm excited to see it, maybe I'll learn something!"

There's also a fresh caseload of grisly crimes to uncover, starting with a shooting and robbery in a high-end brothel that is frequented by VIPs.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 cast

Two new additions have joined the cast of Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4, with Paul Bazely playing accountant Clarence and Curtis Kantsa as Gabriel.

Also joining the cast are Laura Marcus as Young Eliza and Matt Olsen as Young William.

Unfortunately, Ansu Kabia was unavailable to reprise his role as Moses after playing the character for three seasons.

Returning for season 4 are Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, Stuart Martin as William "The Duke" Wellington, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Cathy Belton as Ivy Woods, Evan McCabe as Detective Oliver Fitzroy, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the trailer below...