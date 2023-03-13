Moving On: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin movie

The duo of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are at it again, starring in Moving On, their second new movie together in 2023, following the well-received sports comedy 80 for Brady.

Having first worked together in 9 to 5 and then in the hit Netflix original series Grace & Frankie together, Fonda and Tomlin have proved to be a pretty iconic pair. Their latest comedy looks to deal with revenge and has some strong early reactions.

Here's everything that you need to know about Moving On.

Moving On is set for a limited release exclusively in movie theaters on March 17 in the US. It is not clear just how many markets and theaters the movie is going to premiere in on March 17, but it will likely expand over the following weeks from whatever its initial run includes.

To see if/when Moving On is playing near you. Check the movie's website (opens in new tab) or Fandango (opens in new tab).

Moving On plot

An original screenplay by Paul Weitz, here is the synopsis for Moving On:

"Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda's character reunites with her great love as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other."

Moving On cast

We've gone over Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's resumes together, but individually on their own, they remain two Hollywood icons. Fonda is a two-time Oscar-winning actress (Klute, Coming Home), who has also starred in Cat Ballou, On Golden Pond, This Is Where I Leave You and The Newsroom.

Tomlin is an Oscar-nominated actress herself (Nashville), who has made her bones in comedy mostly, including hits like All of Me, Short Cuts, Flirting With Disaster and Grandma on the big screen, while also having iconic TV roles in Murphy Brown, The West Wing and The Magic School Bus.

The leading ladies aren't the only icons starring in Moving On, however. A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell plays the target of their revenge while Shaft's Richard Roundtree plays Fonda's former love.

Moving On trailer

See Fonda and Tomlin concoct their revenge plan in the Moving On trailer directly below:

Moving On reviews — what the critics are saying

Moving On first premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, with many of the reviews for the movie currently available coming from that. As of March 13, Moving On has a Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) score of 82% "Fresh," with many praising the chemistry of Fonda and Tomlin.

Moving On director

In addition to writing the screenplay, Paul Weitz directed Moving On. Weitz is a veteran director, with 12 other movies to his credit, including American Pie, About a Boy, Grandma and Fatherhood. He also was the creator of the drama series Mozart in the Jungle.