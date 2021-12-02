‘Next Level Chef’: release date, premise, chefs, trailer and everything we know about Gordon Ramsay’s show

Next Level Chef is described as “the next evolution in cooking competitions” by Studio Ramsay as award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay shares his culinary expertise once again in this tough cooking competition.

Set in a unique format, Gordon will also be assisted by two elite chefs who will each take a group of the talented chefs under their wing, as they all try to find “the one.”

Whether they be the best line cooks, social media stars, home chefs, food truck owners and everything in between, Gordon believes that “the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

But who will win the life-changing prize money of $250,000 and become the Next Level Chef?

Here’s everything we know about Next Level Chef...

Next Level Chef will air on Jan. 2, 2022 only on FOX.

What happens in ‘Next Level Chef’?

Gordon has designed an exceptional stage for the chefs to battle it out to be the next superstar of the food world. Over 3 stories high, each floor has a different kitchen, from the sparkling top floor to the challenging basement, the ingredients on each platform will match the environment. The top floor is for the very best, and the bottom sees the chefs tackle some tricky ingredients to make a dish out of.

After searching the country for some of the best chefs in the food industry, two of the biggest names in the culinary world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, will be on hand to assist Gordon on his search for the next best chef.

The co-mentors will bring out the very best talent in their cooks and mentor them as they attempt to find the most successful chef.

Is there a trailer?

A sneak preview of the show has just been released, where we see each of the chefs take on the platforms and one particular chef struggles to know what to do with processed meat.