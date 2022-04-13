Our Great National Parks: episodes and everything we know about the Barack Obama-led documentary series

Viewers have the chance to visit some of the most spectacular national parks throughout the world with former President Barack Obama as their guide in the brand new Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks.

Following in the footsteps of popular nature documentaries like Planet Earth and Blue Planet (Our Great National Parks comes from the producers of Blue Planet II), Our Great National Parks puts the spotlight on national parks across five continents while exploring the relationship between nature and humanity.

Per Netflix’s official synopsis:

"Our Great National Parks beckons us to get out and explore, create new ways for these wild places to thrive, and vigorously preserve them for future generations to come."

Here is everything you need to know about Our Great National Parks.

Our Great National Parks episodes

A five-part documentary series, all of which are available right now as part of what is new on Netflix, here is the full episode breakdown of Our Great National Parks:

Our Great National Parks episode 1, "A World of Wonder"

"From Africa’s beaches to Japan’s islands to Australia’s Great Barrier Reef — the natural world’s untamed beauty comes into gorgeous focus."

Our Great National Parks episode 2: "Chilean Patagonia"

"Encompassing 24 unique national parks, the magnificent Chilean Patagonia is rapidly becoming one of the most protected places on the planet."

Our Great National Parks episode 3: "Tsavo, Kenya"

"In Kenya’s Tsavo National Park, thousands of elephants roam the breathtaking, vast landscape, along with hippos, rhinos, hornbills and more."

Our Great National Parks episode 4, "Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, USA"

"California’s vibrant coastline gets its close-up, with an emphasis on the delicate balance struck between wildlife and humanity."

Our Great National Parks episode 5, "Gunung Leuser, Indonesia"

"Next stop: Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia — home to some of the most endangered species on Earth, including the rare Sumatran tiger."

Our Great National Parks — Barack Obama

Barack Obama, the 44th president of the US, is serving as both the narrator and the executive producer of Our Great National Parks. Produced through Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, alongside Freeborne Media, this documentary falls under the multi-year deal that Obama signed with Netflix back in 2018. Other Netflix titles that have come through this deal include the kids show Waffles + Mochi, the animated educational series We the People and Ada Twist, Scientist.

The former president is no stranger to being on camera. In addition to countless interviews and speeches, Obama has participated in TV programs like Soul of a Nation, The Shop, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Between Two Ferns.

Our Great National Parks trailer

You can get a quick preview of the natural beauty in store in Our Great National Parks with the trailers that have been released for the five-part documentary series:

How to watch Our Great National Parks

Our Great National Parks is a Netflix original series. As such, it will only be available for Netflix subscribers.