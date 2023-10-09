PAK vs SL live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup

Pakistan and Sri Lanka makes for an enticing match up between two mercurial sides scrabbling for some consistent form. The shell-shocked Lions have flown in to Hyderabad to face a Pakistan side that has been based here a while, and who beat Netherlands at this stadium on Friday by 81 runs. The advantage looks to be with the Men in Green.

Wherever you are, you can watch PAK vs SL live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Sri Lanka come into this match having conceded a world cup record 428 runs against South Africa, during which Aiden Markram blasted the fastest hundred in the tournament’s history, off 49 balls.

Sri Lanka will be relieved that off spinner Maheesh Theekshana is likely to return to take some of the burden off 20-year old slow left-armer Dunith Wellalage. Reflecting on the defeat to South Africa, Lions assistant coach Naveed Nawazhe said: “We expect to face similar pitches: it's going to be batting-friendly mostly. We have to look at our execution and see how we could've pulled back another 50-60 runs.”

Sri Lanka can perhaps take heart from Pakistan’s batting not being entirely convincing against the Netherlands. It stumbled early on, falling to 38-3, before before the late order carried them to 286.

In all matches between these two sides, the record stands at 92 wins to 59 in Pakistan’s favor. But in their world cup meetings, the scoreline is 7-0 to Pakistan. Sri Lanka have, however, won their most recent meeting, their crucial Super 4 s clash in the Asia Cup.

How will Sri Lanka rebound from their chastening experience last time out? You can find out by watching a Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream and watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch PAK vs SL in the US

If you're a cricket fan in the US, you probably know what we're about to say here: to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka game and the rest of the Cricket World Cup, you'll need to use Willow TV. Willow TV, and Willow Xtra, are two cable channels that are often considered the home of cricket in the US. If you don't have a cable plan that includes the channels, though, there's still a way to watch. That's because the live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. In the Desi TV offers page, you'll find the Willow TV-only deal for $10 per month only. No long contract. Cancel at any time.

How to watch PAK vs SL in the UK

The UK broadcaster for the Cricket World Cup is Sky, so to watch an Pakistan vs Sri Lanka live stream you'll need to subscribe to Sky Sports. The game starts at 9.30am and will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

How to watch PAK vs SL in Australia

While Channel 9 has the rights to broadcast 18 matches from the ICC Cricket World Cup for free, you'll need Fox to watch this one. You can pick up the Fox sports channels on Foxtel.

You can also get his match, and all of the ICC Cricket World Cup games, by streaming the Fox sports channels on Kayo Sports (from $25 per month) or on Foxtel Now. You can find all of the Foxtel plans here.

How to watch PAK vs SL from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does the match begin?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka begins at 1.30am PT / 4.30am ET / 9.30am BST / 7.30pm AEDT on Tuesday 10th October 2023.