Pokémon Concierge: release date, trailer, voice cast and more

Watch Haru care for all kinds of Pokémon in this animated Netflix series.

Pokémon Concierge is a fun-filled getaway that's coming to Netflix this winter!

The stop-motion animated series is the first-ever collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Netflix and is taking us to a brand new corner of that world. Instead of following a Pokémon trainer like Ash Ketchum, Pokémon Concierge sees us jetting off to the Pokémon Resort.

There, we're introduced to Haru, a concierge at the complex who is so excited to be helping the critters (and their owners!) get some much-needed rest and relaxation. Netflix is home to loads of great animated series including Arcane, Castlevania: Nocturne and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, so Concierge could well become a new favorite when it arrives in December.

If you're planning to take a trip to the Pokémon Resort, here's everything we know about Pokémon Concierge right now.

Pokémon Concierge premieres on Netflix on Thursday, December 28, 2023. All four episodes will be available at launch.

Haru and the gang will be joined by all kinds of Pokémon in this easygoing series. (Image credit: Netflix)

How many episodes of Pokémon Concierge are there?

Pokémon Concierge is comprised of 4 episodes, each of which is between 14 and 20 minutes long.

What is Pokémon Concierge about?

Get ready for some rest and relaxation in the world of Pokémon. (Image credit: Netflix)

Pokémon Concierge is an unorthodox miniseries all about the loveable monsters and sees Haru, a new worker, joining the staff at the Pokémon resort, where she works hard to care for the iconic creatures and their owners. As every trailer has revealed, there are bound to be mishaps along the way!

The full synopsis from the Pokémon website reads: "Pokémon Concierge follows the exploits of Haru, a new concierge at the resort, the Psyduck she works with, and their interactions with the Pokémon and their Trainers who visit as guests. The series is animated by the Japanese production company dwarf studios, whose work can also be seen in the Netflix series Rilakkuma and Kaoru. Their charming style is a perfect fit for the world of Pokémon."

Pokémon Concierge voice cast

What's got Haru so stressed? (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has released the details of both the English and Japanese voice cast for Pokémon Concierge. The English voice actors are:

Karen Fukuhara (The Boy and the Heron)

Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris)

Josh Keaton (Voltron: Legendary Defender) as Tyler

Lori Alan (Spongebob SquarePants) as Watanabe

Meanwhile, the Japanese Pokémon Concierge voice cast includes:

Non (In This Corner of the World) as Haru

Farious Ai (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean) as Alisa

Eita Okuno (Yell) as Tyler

Yoshiko Takemura (Tiger & Bunny) as Watanabe

Is there a Pokémon Concierge trailer?

Yes! The trailer for Pokémon Concierge has arrived and makes it look like a perfect getaway. Beginning with Haru arriving at the resort, we then get to see a snapshot of her working alongside some of the adorable Pokémon models... and the mishaps that ensue.

Earlier in 2023, Netflix also released a teaser trailer introducing the conceit of the show, and showing off a thoughtful-looking Psyduck wandering along the beachfront.

Is Pokémon Concierge real stop-motion animation?

Yes, Pokémon Concierge is a real stop-motion project. As we mentioned, Netflix has partnered with the acclaimed dwarf studios in Japan to create the show.

If you'd like a closer look at how Pokémon Concierge was brought to life, Haru's voice actor, Non, paid a visit to dwarf herself. It gives a behind-the-scenes look at some of the sets and, crucially, the adorable Pokémon models and sets the studio has built for the show.

Whilst there, Non chats with director Iku Ogawa, who revealed that they'd filmed some of her facial expressions as reference footage to bring them across to her character. Check it out here:

What else is there to know about Pokémon Concierge?

The other thing to note about Pokémon Concierge is that the theme song, "Have a Good Time Here", has been performed by the legendary Japanese singer, Mariya Takeuchi.