Prince Andrew: The Musical: cast, new images and everything we know so far

Channel 4 is poking fun at the Duke of York in this musical comedy special.

First announced in August 2022, Prince Andrew: The Musical is part of Channel 4's "Truth and Dare" season of projects developed to mark its 40th anniversary.

This hour-long musical special is billed as 'a satirical send-up of the life of times of Prince Andrew', and will see comedian Kieran Hodgson leading a cast of comedy stars as they explore the key events in the Duke of York's life.

Of the comedy special, Kieran Hodgson said: “The story of Prince Andrew is tragedy and farce rolled into one, so why not add 'musical' for good measure? Some might find the prospect of writing and performing their first TV musical a tad daunting. Not me. I found it completely terrifying. But we've pulled out all the stops, put every penny on screen, and let rip at an institution that would perhaps prefer us to forget about all this. Also, I'm on a trampoline for a bit. Enjoy, world!”

Here's everything we know about Prince Andrew: The Musical so far...

Channel 4 has not yet confirmed when Prince Andrew: The Musical will air just yet, though it is expected to air before the end of the year since it was part of the show's 40th-anniversary plans.

Who's in the Prince Andrew: The Musical cast?

Meet the stars set to appear in Prince Andrew: The Musical. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Prince Andrew: The Musical features a range of British comedy actors. Character actor and comedian Kieran Hodgson (See How They Run, Two Doors Down) leads the cast as Prince Andrew. He'll be playing the Prince at various points in his life, including a reimagining of his bombshell interview with broadcaster, Emily Maitlis (here played by Starstruck's Emma Sidi).

Alongside him are Munya Chawawa (Taskmaster) as Prince Charles (as was), Jenny Bede (Murder in Successville) as Sarah Ferguson, comedian Harry Enfield as Tony Blair, Drag Race star Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Sex Education guest star Joe Wilkinson as a newspaper vendor.

What's Prince Andrew: The Musical about?

As we've already mentioned, this is an hour-long special focused on satirizing some of the key moments from throughout the titular royal's life.

Channel 4 has given us a short summary of what to expect and teased the titles of some of the songs, writing: "The hour-long musical extravaganza will feature seven original musical numbers, including ‘I Nailed It’ a high-octane duet set in the aftermath of the Duke’s Newsnight interview; ‘Will You Be My Ex-Wife’, a romantic ballad sung between Andrew and Sarah Ferguson; ‘Obey’ a stirring solo number in which Prince Charles reflects on royal scandals past and present, and Andrew’s rip-roaring finale ‘You’re Always Gonna Need an Andrew’.

Who's written the music?

Kieran Hodgson (centre). (Image credit: Channel 4)

Kieran Hodgson has penned the lyrics for Prince Andrew: The Musical himself, with original music co-written by Freddie Tapner.

The Prince Charles solo number, 'Obey', has been written by Munya Chawawa and was composed by Pippa Cleary.

Is there a trailer for Prince Andrew: The Musical?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.