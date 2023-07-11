Project K: casting and everything we know about the Indian sci-fi film

Whether you've been eagerly awaiting news about Project K or if you've only recently discovered buzz about the highly anticipated sci-fi film from India, the excitement has reached a fever pitch now that the cast is set to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 in a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic."

The movie will reportedly be released in Hindi and Telugu but also dubbed in a variety of languages to make it accessible to a global audience. It's such a big project that there are reports that it will be divided into two parts, and more details about the full title and release date, along with a teaser trailer, are expected to be released at SDCC.

Here's everything we know about Project K so far.

Project K is slated for a January 12, 2024, release in India. We don't have details just yet about a worldwide opening date for the film. It's very possible that we'll learn more details about global release dates at SDCC, so as soon as more information is available we'll have it for you right here.

Project K plot

Project K is a science fiction and fantasy movie that was based on an original story and screenplay from director Nag Ashwin. It will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Here's what producers said of the movie in a statement about the SDCC panel: "This exclusive [panel] will transport guests into India's most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting and 'Spice Punk' aesthetic inspired by the film."

Project K cast

Project K stars Prabhas (Adipurush), Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Amitabh Bachchan (Uunchai), Kamal Hassan (Vikram) and Disha Patani (Ek Villain Returns).

Prabhas, Padukone and Hassan will be on hand at SDCC to talk about the movie.

Project K trailer

There's no trailer for Project K yet, but it's possible that a trailer will be revealed along with some special footage from the movie at SDCC.

Project K director

Nag Ashwin is best known for his work in Telugu cinema, and also for his work on 2018's Mahanati. Project K will be his biggest undertaking yet, and if it proves to be as successful as early chatter indicates, it could catapult Ashwin into a bold new phase of his career.