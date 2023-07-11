Project K: casting and everything we know about the Indian sci-fi film
Project K will get a big celebration at San Diego Comic-Con.
Whether you've been eagerly awaiting news about Project K or if you've only recently discovered buzz about the highly anticipated sci-fi film from India, the excitement has reached a fever pitch now that the cast is set to make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 in a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-Fi Epic."
The movie will reportedly be released in Hindi and Telugu but also dubbed in a variety of languages to make it accessible to a global audience. It's such a big project that there are reports that it will be divided into two parts, and more details about the full title and release date, along with a teaser trailer, are expected to be released at SDCC.
Here's everything we know about Project K so far.
Project K release date
Project K is slated for a January 12, 2024, release in India. We don't have details just yet about a worldwide opening date for the film. It's very possible that we'll learn more details about global release dates at SDCC, so as soon as more information is available we'll have it for you right here.
Project K plot
Project K is a science fiction and fantasy movie that was based on an original story and screenplay from director Nag Ashwin. It will be produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.
Here's what producers said of the movie in a statement about the SDCC panel: "This exclusive [panel] will transport guests into India's most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting and 'Spice Punk' aesthetic inspired by the film."
Project K cast
Project K stars Prabhas (Adipurush), Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Amitabh Bachchan (Uunchai), Kamal Hassan (Vikram) and Disha Patani (Ek Villain Returns).
Prabhas, Padukone and Hassan will be on hand at SDCC to talk about the movie.
Project K trailer
There's no trailer for Project K yet, but it's possible that a trailer will be revealed along with some special footage from the movie at SDCC.
Project K director
Nag Ashwin is best known for his work in Telugu cinema, and also for his work on 2018's Mahanati. Project K will be his biggest undertaking yet, and if it proves to be as successful as early chatter indicates, it could catapult Ashwin into a bold new phase of his career.
Sarabeth joined the Watch to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.