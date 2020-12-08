Ranking every Hallmark holiday movie from cute to corny

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Everywhere you go, there are made-for-tv movie marathons that all feature (mostly) hetrosexual couples wearing red and green sweaters and "heading home for the holidays." Of course, at the center of this snowglobe of Christmas corn is Hallmark, the daddy of all small screen holiday movies. Their roster has been running since late October and features 40 brand new films which may or may not be rather similar. But if you just want to know which ones are cute, which ones are corny, and which ones are a mix of both, then you've clicked on the right headline. Using the incredibly scientific corn emoji rating system, we're about to deep dive into each of the new Hallmark Christmas movies and rate them especially for you!

40. Deliver by Christmas

This one is at the absolute top of our cute list. Imagine a Hallmark-tinged redo of You've Got Mail but instead of emails these two cuties fall in love over the phone while unintentionally meeting and falling for each other in real life. This could have been a Netflix Christmas movie and the internet would have likely been huge fans. Basically, this is a top tier cute film!

Corn rating: 🌽

39. Christmas Tree Lane

Alicia Witt is a Hallmark movie icon and she's here in a movie that's clearly close to her heart. In it she plays a woman trying to save her music store and the main street it's on from gentrification. There's so much sincerity and kindness in this one that it's hard for it not to warm your heart, plus she falls for the developer--lol--and romances him into less gentrification.

Corn rating: 🌽

38. A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado

A solid frenemies to lovers setup here as an ambitious woman has to convince a local firefighter--he's hunky!--to chop down his tree. Why? Well, she needs it for the local Christmas celebration obviously. Honestly, I'm probably on the side of the hunky Fireman here because cutting down a big ol' tree for just a couple of weeks seems mean but what do I know?

Corn emoji rating: 🌽

37. The Christmas Bow

Musicians are having a bit of a moment on Hallmark this year and this offering centers on a successful violinist who breaks her hand but mends her heart over the holidays. Pretty cool to see a female musician centered in a story like this even if she is taking a break to find love and let her fragile hand bones knit back together.

Corn emoji rating: 🌽

36. The Christmas Doctor

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries offers up a little more drama each Christmas and this film is no exception. Holly Robinson Peete stars as a doctor who heads away from home for Christmas only to meet a man from her past holding a life-changing secret. It's nice to see Hallmark diversifying and their sister channel often offers more cute than corny.

Corn rating: 🌽

35. Holly & Ivy

Another Hallmark Movies and Mysteries offering, this one has some extra tearjerker action mixed in. Marisol Nichols' stars as a woman dying of cancer who makes friends with her neighbor, who unexpectedly offers to take the children when she passes. More holiday movies about female friendship, please!

Corn rating: 🌽

34. Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing

Lots of family drama here as a clan gathers for a wedding and deals with all that comes with it. If you're a little sick of your classic Christmas made-for-tv movie and want something with a happy ending that is a little bit more real and authentic then this is a great starting place.

Corn rating: 🌽

33. Swept Up by Christmas

Christmas isn't Christmas without a reclusive rich dude who needs attractive people to sort out his estate. Luckily, this recluse is in luck as the unexpected teamup of an antiques dealer and a cleaner are here to help! And to fall in love, obviously. Expect a lot of Christmas decorations.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽

32. Christmas by Starlight

In what is surely completely illegal, a lawyer attempts to save her family cafe by acting as legal counsel for the developer on a strange case over Christmas. If they prevail she keeps her family business, if not then all is surely doomed. Luckily, they'll def fall in love before that happens.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽

31. Christmas House

Hallmark's first gay-led holiday romance is here and it's all rather serious. The gay couple at the center of the story is waiting to see whether they'll be able to adopt a child. But seeing as this is an ensemble piece with multiple love entanglements, we'll have to wait and see how central the gay romance really is here.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽

30. Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

Lacey Chabert is Hallmark royalty so we're excited to see her back with this new holiday mysterious movie. Honestly, the official description sounds like a Christmas set And Then There Were None, but I'm sure that murder will not be on the menu here. It does sound like these five friends who come together over Christmas do have a secret that might shake them up, though.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽

29. Unlocking Christmas

Oh no! Someone's been sending this attractive couple mysterious riddles and keys. But fear not, this isn't some evil serial killer. In fact, it's about to take them on a romantic holiday adventure they're never going to forget. Sure, it's a little corny but who doesn't love a treasure hunt?

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽

28. Christmas With the Darlings

Another lawyer is finding love this Christmas, quitting her job as an assistant to pursue a career in law. But before she leaves, she offers to help her ex-boss' brother look after his orphaned nephews and nieces. Nothing like looking after someone elses kids to make you want to settle down...

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽

27. A Glenbrooke Christmas

We can never hate on a working person meets a wealthy lover plotline, and this one is a gem. An heiress heads to a small town for a relaxing Christmas and falls for the local fireman. Those firefighters are really getting the love they deserve this year on Hallmark and we are here for it.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽

26. Christmas Comes Twice

Okay, this definitely has the BEST setup of any of our films this year. An astrophysicist heads back to her small town where she once lost her love on Christmas Eve. But when she attends the local Christmas Carnival and rides a magical carousel, she's taken back in time five years and given the chance to rectify the mistakes of her past.

Cor rating: 🌽 🌽

25. Christmas She Wrote

Sadly no murders here, and not a Jessica Fletcher cameo in sight. Instead, this story features a writer whose column gets cancelled just before the holidays. In understandable distress, our hero heads back to her hometown but her holiday is disrupted by the man who fired her and now wants her back at the publisher and... in his heart!

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

24. Christmas in Vienna

The second violinist on our list has arrived!!! Yep, not one but two violin playing women. This time she's a disgruntled professional musician who can't find her inspiration. Luckily, she's also living in a fictional world where there's no global pandemic, so she heads off to Vienna and sees a performance that changes her creative (and love) life forever.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

23. If I Only Had Christmas

Hallmark loves this setup and Candace Cameron Bure, so this is a match in made-for-tv heaven. Cameron Bure plays a cheery PR woman who must team up with a wealthy grinch--no, he's not green--in order to help a local charity. Can they overcome their massive difference in dispositions? Will they save Christmas? If he was really the Grinch, would she still love him?

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

22. Five Star Christmas

Five Star Christmas features multiple classic Hallmark holiday tropes. First of all, our lead is moving back home! Shocking. And when she gets there she's dedicated to helping save her father's BnB by getting him a five star review from a mystery critic. Then she falls for a new man in her life, not knowing he's the critic! If this was a Hallmark drinking game you'd be wasted.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

21. Cross Country Christmas

Shockingly, this is not a running movie. Instead this is a romantic take on Planes, Trains & Automobiles with our lead having to travel across the country with a former classmate. Fighting through snow, delays, and whatever else life throws at them, they'll probably be in love before they make it home for Christmas.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

20. The Christmas Ring

Sometimes if you find an old ring it brings a curse on your entire family, but other times it introduces you to the owner's hunky grandson and you fall in love. In a shocking twist, the latter is the plot here as a reporter tries to discover the truth behind the ring and what its owners were really like... keep your eye out for a similar but slightly cornier setup below.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

19. Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater

This sounds like a home invasion movie to us but apparently when a man crashes into the home and life of a single mom only to become an unexpected house guest, the pair fall in love. Sure babe, whatever works for you...

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

18. USS Christmas

Though it's surely a romance, this goes in our 'sounds like someone's going to die' category. "A newspaper reporter stumbles upon a mystery while taking a Christmastime cruise." What kind of mystery? Is she going to be court marshaled? Will they execute her for uncovering state secrets? Or is it just a cozy Christmas mystery that means she'll find love with a sailor?

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

17. Project Christmas Wish

Getting involved in other people's Christmas' seems messy, but in Hallmark lore it usually leads to love. That's what happens here when a woman grants a Christmas wish for a young girl--sounds like Santa is real in this movie, folks--and realizes her own wishes begin to come true too. Hopefully she wishes for something sick like a T-rex or a house but probably not.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

16. Chateau Christmas

Pow! The pianist makes three. Yep, we have three musician-themed movies this year. This time around a renowned pianist heads to the glamorous Chateau Newhaus with her family for the festive season. But in a shocking twist, her ex is there and he wants nothing more than to reignite her passions (for music). [winking face emoji]

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

15. Heart of the Holidays

Uh oh! She's a powerful stockbroker who forgot her childhood dreams of making a difference. It's okay, though, as after a "misunderstanding" (we're guessing that means insider trading) she's... headed home for the holidays!! While there she's going to fall for her old flame, forget about her high-powered well-paid job, and probably become a volunteer stockbroking teacher.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

14. A Little Christmas Charm

There's a surprising amount of jewelry bringing people together on our list and this is a new one to us. A maybe magical charm bracelet leads a jewelry designer to team up with an investigative reporter in order to find its owner. Could they fall for each other or does the reporter have ulterior motives?

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

13. A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances

Do you believe in fate? Well, this cheesy Hallmark movie surely does, as a man returns to his hometown with his two sons 15 years after leaving only to end up bumping into his high school sweetheart! What are the chances? According to the title... two.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

12. The Angel Tree

Who is the mysterious person who grants wishes that the local community writes and places on the titular tree? That's the mystery at the heart of this holiday flick as an intrepid writer begins to dig into the tradition while reconnecting with an old friend... could the person she seeks be the same as the man she's falling for?

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

11. Good Morning Christmas!

Two morning TV hosts come to blows and... kisses as they compete during a small town Christmas festival. While they play nice for the screens they begin to realize that pretending to like each other might lead to them actually liking each other... but what does that mean for the Christmas competition?

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽

10. Christmas Waltz

Lacey Chabert is back again this time as a jilted bride who turns to dancing to help her recover. Luckily, she's got a dishy dance teacher and he's in the mood for love. But will their ballroom dancing romance survive off the dancefloor?

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

9. Love, Lights, Hanukkah!

Getting her restaurant ready for Christmas isn't easy but things get way more complicated when our lead gets a DNA result revealing she's Jewish. Suddenly she's got a new family and according to Hallmark "an unlikely romance over eight days!"

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

8. Meet Me at Christmas

Hallmark legend and The Good Witch herself Catherine Bell stars here as a woman who has to hire a wedding planner at the last minute for her son's upcoming nuptials. Sadly, none can be found so she takes on the job becoming ever closer with the Bride's uncle. Ominously, the official description states "their fates and pasts are intertwined." Sounds scary.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

7. Cranberry Christmas

Married business owners have to go on a QVC-style channel to sell their products even though their marriage is a shambles. Can they pretend to be in love for money? And can that pretend love turn into the real thing? Still can't get over the fact this one is real, I love it!

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

Phew! This one is Modern with a capital M. In New York City, an unlikely pair of competitive games designers have to join forces to create a romantic Christmas-themed scavenger hunt. Will they find love as they try to make other New Yorkers feel the love?

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

5. A Nashville Christmas Carol

In case the name didn't reveal this one, Hallmark is offering up a country take on Charles Dickens' classic story. Instead of Scrooge we get a TV producer who's in charge of a country music Christmas special. But when some spirits show up to tell her she's on a dark path, will she listen or end up the villain of her own story??

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

4. A Christmas Carousel

This movie is somehow our second carousel themed story this year and the first of two royal romances. In this riveting yarn, a woman is hired by the royal family of Ancadia (definitely a real place) to fix their vintage carousel. But she'll have to work with the hunky eligible Prince to make sure they finish in time for Christmas!

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

3. One Royal Holiday

Corny doesn't always mean bad and Hallmark delivers a peak corny wish fulfillment movie with this one. Ever since Kate Middleton got married to Prince William these movies have been rife, and here once again a normal woman who offers two strangers shelter in a blizzard only to realize they're actually the royals of a small sovereign nation in Europe.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

2. A Timeless Christmas

Sure, time traveling is cool... but imagine if it wasn't? Okay, that might be a little harsh but this story about a woman who falls in love with a 150 year old man who gets sent through time with some magic brandy and a clock is super corny. There's no interest in how or why he time traveled and instead they fall in love while he lies to everyone by pretending to be an impersonator of himself.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽

1. Jingle Bell Bride

This is the most corny not only because it has a ridiculous setup--a wedding planner has to fly to Alaska and source a rare flower for an event, and she obviously falls for the florist--but because the female lead is corny and super rude! She gets five corn cobs out of five! Be nicer next time.

Corn rating: 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽 🌽