Secrets of the Dead: The Princes in the Tower: release date and everything we know

British film The Princes in the Tower: The New Evidence, also known as Secrets of the Dead: The Princes in the Tower, has caused quite a stir since it aired on Channel 4 in the UK.

Luckily American history fans won't have to wait too long to see the documentary, which is being broadcast on PBS as Secrets of the Dead: The Princes in the Tower in November.

The 90-minute film follows Philippa Langley and criminal barrister Rob Rinder as they peel back centuries of history to take another look at one of the most infamous chapters in English history.

Many historians believe that after the death of King Edward IV in 1483, his younger brother Richard III had his two nephews — Edward V and his sibling Richard — murdered before taking the throne for himself.

However, others argue this tale is simply a piece of Tudor propaganda, invented to cast doubt upon the rule of Richard III after he lost the throne to Henry VII.

In this incendiary film, Philippa Langley — who famously led the dig to discover the body of Richard III in a Leicester car park in 2012 — claims she has new evidence that show Richard III didn't kill his nephews.

“It's been an extraordinary journey," says Philippa Langley. "By throwing out old mythology and starting with a clean sheet we were able to bring evidence-based research to life on our screens, revealing the most remarkable discoveries, and writing a new chapter in the study of this centuries-old puzzle. For all those interested in history, and this enduring mystery, this feature-length documentary is going to be unmissable viewing.”

Here's everything we know...

Secrets of the Dead: The Princes in the Tower will air on PBS in the US, on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 10 p.m. ET in the US.

UK fans can watch it now via Channel 4's website — it's called The Princes in the Tower: The New Evidence in the UK.

Rob Rinder and Philippa Langley (Image credit: Channel 4)

What is it about?

An official synopsis for the film reads as follows...

"In this revelatory landmark 1 x 90’ minute documentary, Channel 4 will open up one of English history’s greatest mysteries in a continent-crossing journey with Philippa Langley and Rob Rinder.

"Powered by remarkable new discoveries and years of research, Philippa – the writer who located the final resting place of Richard III – has teamed up with criminal barrister Rob Rinder to deliver an immersive investigation that will call into question everything we think we know about this notorious incident in our royal past.

"Did Richard III orchestrate the brutal murder of the two young princes, his nephews Edward and Richard, as Shakespeare claimed? Or does this famous cold case contain a more complex truth?

"A decade on from making worldwide headlines with the spectacular discovery, exhumation and reburial of Richard III, Philippa is back – this time armed with a stack of fresh leads provided by her team of researchers from across the globe. The Lost Princes (w/t) follow Philippa and Rob on a road trip that will take them across seas, into archives and deep into the heart of medieval Europe. Can they find England’s missing royals?"

Malcolm Brinkworth, executive producer says: “After years of determined research, Philippa Langley and The Missing Princes Project have unveiled a series of revelations that could revolutionize our perspective on a notorious period in royal history – the enigma of the Princes in the Tower. Through Rob Rinder and Philippa’s eyes, audiences will be taken inside this immersive and exciting new phase in the search for the lost princes.”

Is there a trailer for The Princes in the Tower: The New Evidence?

There sure is, check it out below...