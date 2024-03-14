Seize Them: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

Seize Them! is a new movie starring Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood and Derry Girls and Bridgerton fave, Nicola Coughlan, and it's coming to UK cinemas this spring.

Directed by Curtis Vowell and penned by Andy Riley, Seize Them! is a historical comedy that takes us back in time to Dark Ages Britain, where Wood's egotistical Queen Dagan is forced from her throne by a revolutionary challenger, Humble Joan (Coughlan).

As a fugitive in her own kingdom, she takes up with a couple of her former subjects and sets off on a journey to try and take her throne back, facing all kinds of threats along the way.

Here's everything you need to know about Seize Them! right now...

Seize Them! is coming to UK and Irish cinemas on Friday, April 5. As and when we get an international release date, we'll be sure to include it here.

Seize Them! cast

Aimee Lou Wood leads the cast of Seize Them! (Image credit: Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

The Seize Them! cast features a host of top British comic talent, led by Sex Education favourite, Aimee Lou Wood. She plays the self-centered Queen Dagan who is unceremoniously deposed.

In addition, the movie also stars:

Lolly Adefope as Shulmay

Nicola Coughlan as Humble Joan

Jessica Hynes as Leofwine

Nick Frost as Bobik

Paul Kaye

Nitin Ganatra

Murray McArthur

John McMillan

Seize Them! plot

Seize Them! is a historical comedy that takes place hundreds of years in the past and revolves around the self-centered ruler, Queen Dagan. Having been kicked out as ruler, Dagan sets off to try and find some supportive subjects who are willing to help her out.

The full synopsis reads: "Set in dark ages Britain, this heartfelt and quick-witted comedy road movie follows Queen Dagan (Aimee Lou Wood), an egotistical monarch whose reign is toppled by the charismatic Humble Joan (Nicola Coughlan). On the run with a hefty bounty on her head, the Queen embarks on a dangerous quest to regain the throne. She teams up with Shulmay (Lolly Adefope), a castle worker with a mysterious past, and an aspirational **** shoveler Bobik (Nick Frost).

"This scrappy trio must outsmart Humble Joan and the treacherous Chancellor Leofwine (Jessica Hyners) to reach Dagan's potential allies and win back her power. As her friendships strengthen in the face of danger, the former Queen begins to question if she's the same vain leader she once was. Brimming with warmth, sharp humour and bloody chaos, this comedy comes courtesy of director Curtis Vowell and Emmy-winning writer Andy Riley."

Dagan and Humble Joan do battle. (Image credit: Rob Baker Ashton/Entertainment Films Distribution)

Is there a Seize Them! trailer?

Yes! Released in January 2024, the Seize Them! trailer takes us back in time to the Dark Ages. It begins with Queen Dagan being thrown off her throne, and sees her fleeing into the countryside with a servant, and features several snapshots from her madcap quest for justice, including Dagan getting a pretty savage rating from a peasant played by James Acaster.