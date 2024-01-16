Six Nations: Full Contact: release date, players, trailer and everything we know

Six Nations: Full Contact on NEtflix shows how the 2023 season played out.

Six Nations: Full Contact is a must for fans of international rugby. The previous Netflix’ documentary series Formula 1: Drive to Survive proved to be compulsory viewing among F1 motor racing fans and now the production team behind this runaway hit is giving rugby the same treatment.

Eight-part series Six Nations: Full Contact promises to give us exclusive insights into last year's Six Nations tournament (here's how to watch the 2024 Six Nations), sharing behind-the-scenes moments as the best teams in Europe battled to win the prestigious trophy. The makers were given exclusive access to the English, Irish, Welsh, Scottish, French and Italian team camps and we follow the action as it unfolded. We also see a side of the players that has never been seen before, as English loose head prop Ellis Genge talks about suffering from imposter syndrome and Scotland’s fly-half Finn Russell copes with injury.

Here's everything you need to know about the Netflix fly-on-the-wall series Six Nations: Full Contact.

Scotland’s fly-half Finn Russell ihas to cope with being sidelined through injury. (Image credit: Netflix)

Six Nations: Full Contact is an eight-episode series that will air on Netflix on Wednesday, January 24 2024.

Here are four main rugby stars that cameras follow the most in Six Nations: Full Contact...

England’s Ellis Genge

England loosehead prop Ellis Genge plays for the Bristol Bears in the UK. He made his England debut in 2016, when England beat Wales at Twickenham stadium, and captained his former side Leicester Tigers when they won the 2021-2022 premiership title. Genge scored England’s winning try against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations Championship.

Ireland’s Jonny Sexton

Ireland’s iconic fly-half Jonny Sexton captained the Irish team from 2019 to 2023. He made his club debut for Leinster in 2006 and first played for his country in 2009. With Ireland Sexton won two Six Nations titles and one Grand Slam, and he was named 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year.

Scotland’s Finn Russell

Fly-half and centre Finn Russell has more than 50 caps for Scotland since his debut in 2014. He’s played in two rugby World Cups and is a key player for the British and Irish Lions. Domestically he plays for Bath Rugby.

Wales coach Warren Gatland

New Zealander and former player Warren Gatland is the head coach of the Wales national team. Between 2007 and 2019, he won four Six Nations titles, including three Grand Slams. During his playing career, Gatland played for Waikato and the All Blacks. He has also coached the Irish national side.

Ellis Genge in a huddle with England team mates in Six Nations: Full Contact. (Image credit: Netflix)

The series follows the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship through every game until the nail-biting final. We see the preparations that go on behind the scenes and get closer to the players, and their innermost thoughts, than ever before. Here's our Six Nations: Full Contact episode guide...

Episode 1: Let Battle Commence

The series opener follows Scottish coach Gregor Townsend as he tries to get the best out of his star player, maverick fly-half Finn Russell. In England, new coach Steve Borthwick has just nine days to prepare the team to face the old enemy, Scotland, at Twickenham.

Episode 2: Hard Knock Life

England loose head prop Ellis Genge opens up about his imposter syndrome while in Italy Seb Negri is trying to regain his confidence after suffering a head injury during last season’s game against England. Thankfully Genge’s quick thinking on the day saved Negri’s life.

Episode 3: On The Edge

Ireland is rated the world’s number-one team but is desperate to win the title as they haven’t won a championship since 2018. We get an insight into the mental health struggles of loose head prop Andrew Porter. Ireland takes on France and Porter must face his nemesis, French prop Atonio.

Episode 4: The Second Coming

Former coach Warren Gatland returns to take charge of Wales but must contend with a string of losses and the possibility of a players’ strike. As they take on England, Gatland makes some controversial selection decisions.

Episode 5: Pressure Cooker

Kiwi coaches Crowley and Barnes are trying to instill a winning mentality into the Italian side and are hoping young newbie Steven Varney will help turn the team’s fortunes around. Their third match sees them take on the world’s number-one team, Ireland.

Episode 6: La Defense

Reigning champions France have had a shaky start to the tournament and now take on England. To win, French defence captain Gael Fickou knows they need to take back control of their game.

Episode 7: The Last Dance

In the fourth round of the Six Nations, Scotland face Grand Slam favourites Ireland. Legendary Scottish fullback Stuart Hogg is hoping for Scotland’s first Six Nation’s trophy while Irish icon Jonny Sexton is also focused on glory.

Episode 8: Agony or ecstasy

With Scotland’s Finn Russell injured, Blair Kinghorn must step in against Italy. Italian coach Crowley prepares himself for dismissal. The French top the table before their game against England and Irish legend Jonny Sexton plays his final Six Nations game. In a tense final, England captain Owen Farrell faces off against his father Andy, who is the Irish coach.

It's an amazing tournament for Ireland. (Image credit: Netflix)

Yes Netflix has released a Six Nations: Full Contact trailer. Take a look below...