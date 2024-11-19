Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2 — trailer, players and everything we know about the rugby series
Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2 arrives on Netflix to catch up with the players at the heart of 2024’s Six Nations action, including England’s Marcus Smith.
Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2 promises to take us on an even deeper dive into the highs and lows of the Guinness Six Nations Championship, so is a must for all rugby union fans.
Over eight episodes the series takes a closer look at the personal lives of some of rugby’s biggest stars, including England’s fly-half Marcus Smith, Wales’ Dafydd Jenkins, who became his country’s youngest captain, and France’s rising star, scrum half Nolann le Garrec.
We'll also get to know their families, coaches and teammates as we relive the nail-biting 2024 Championship, which saw Ireland victorious, France second and England in third place.
The fly-on-the-wall series is also certain to get fans in the mood for the 2025 Six Nations which kicks off in Paris on January 31, 2025, with France taking on Wales.
Here’s everything you need to know about Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2…
Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2 release date
Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2 is an eight-part series that will start on Netflix early in 2025. As soon as we hear of a date, we’ll let you know on this page.
Is there a trailer?
Yes a trailer for Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2 has been released by Netflix so you can take a look at all the rugby starts, their partners and the action from the 2024 championship. Take a look below...
What happens in Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2?
Six Nations: Full Contact season 2 will once again takes us behind the scenes at the historic Six Nations rugby tournament, but this time from 2024.
We meet the teams, the key players and their families as we share the intense ups and downs of the competition.
Recap: what happened during the 2024 Six Nations?
The 2024 Guinness Six Nations was a rollercoaster of a competition, boasting several incredible performances and unforgettable moments.
Ireland clinched the title for the second consecutive year, with wins against Italy, Wales and Scotland. However, they suffered defeat at the hands of England.
France overcame their heavy loss to Ireland in the first game to come second, while England came third after an inconsistent campaign under head coach Steve Borthwick.
Scotland came fourth followed by Italy and Wales.
