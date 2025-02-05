Sort Your Life Out season 5: release date, hosts, families, trailer and everything we know

Stacey and the team are back to transform more homes.

As life gets busy and homes get messy, a good spring clean is in order. For those in need of a really good declutter, however, help is at hand once more as Stacey Solomon and her crack team of experts are back with more marvelous makeovers in BBC1's Sort Your Life Out season 5.

Here's everything we know...

Sort Your Life Out season 5 starts Tuesday, February 11 at 8pm on BBC One.

Episodes will air weekly and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Who is the host of Sort Your Life Out season 5?

Popular presenter Stacey Solomon hosts, as she meets families from across the UK, whose homes are in desperate need of tidying, organizing and rejuvenating, and promises to transform their pad in just seven days.

Such a major task requires many hands on deck and, working alongside Stacey, as always, are her enthusiastic team of experts: chief organizer Dilly Carter, carpenter Robert Bent and cleaner and up-cycler Iwan Carrington.

Sort Your Life Out: How does the show work?

Each week, Stacey and her team respond to the distress call of a different family across the UK, whose homes are in need of a monster makeover. Stacey promises to get the job done in seven days on one condition: that the family ditches 50% of their belongings!

To do this, the family's journey begins with all of their worldly possessions laid out in a giant warehouse, where they must sort through everything on display and decide what to keep... and what to recycle, donate or sell.

Sort Your Life Out season 5 episode guide

Episode 1

The first family to receive the transformation treatment are The Appleyards from West Sussex: parents Phil and Helen, daughter Anabelle, 14, and triplets Josiah, Reuben and Daniel, 12. "As the children are getting bigger, everything else is getting bigger… but the house isn’t," mum Helen tells Stacey, as all of the family’s possessions - including 182 board games, 77 mugs and 99 odd socks - are displayed in a giant warehouse to be sorted out.

Stacey meets family of six, the Appleyards. (Image credit: BBC1)

But this very full house comes at the end of a difficult road for the Appleyards of trying to start a family, and Helen and Phil are emotional as they share their history of baby loss…

"I’m scared of getting rid of stuff and the memory that comes with that; I still can’t believe the triplets are here and we’re 12 years in," says Helen, as she surveys the vast collection of school books amassed by Daniel, Reuben and Josiah, who have additional learning needs.

"I think I’ve kept so many because their achievements have been so significant. Because they have learning needs, we never thought any of them would be able to achieve what they have. Every achievement is a 'Yes, we did it!'"

Stacey's delighted as the Appleyard family cull their belongings. (Image credit: BBC)

What are Dilly, Rob and Iwan up to while Stacey's at the warehouse?

Back at the Appleyards' home, carpenter Rob custom-builds a triple bunk for the boys, cleaner Iwan paints hard-to-reach areas without making a splash, and organiser Dilly creates practical storage to maximise space, so the Appleyards can spend quality time together. Helen can't wait to see the finished result.

"This means so much more than just the declutter," says Helen. "It’s also the memory journey we’ve been on and letting go of things that don’t define us."

Coming up later in the series...

It's safe to say Stacey and the gang see all manner of possessions at the warehouse! One mum can't bear to part with her vast collection of precious china - but its keeping her apart from something else very precious indeed... her daughters!

Another mum has a problem lots of women can relate to: too many shoes! As she seriously considers downsizing her footwear, dad must relinquish his one and only prized possession: his giant TV. Can the team find a way to keep mum AND dad happy?

Is there a trailer for Sort Your Life Out Series 5?

There sure is! Here's a taster of what Stacey and the team get up to in Series 5:

Sort Your Life Out Series 5 trailer | BBC - YouTube Watch On

