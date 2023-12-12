Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas 2023: release date and everything we know

Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas 2023 sees the TV star returning for what's bound to be another Christmas TV highlight, especially for any fans of crafting shows like Kirstie's Handmade Christmas!

In last year's edition of the crafty series, self-confessed Christmas lover Stacey enlisted her nearest and dearest to pull off a Christmas party for the local community and showed off some handmade gifts and Christmas decorations that we could make at home to potentially make the holiday season just that little bit cheaper.

With husband Joe Swash heading off on a work trip and kids to keep entertained, Stacey's back with more ingenious homemade gifts and decorations. Together with the help of friends and family, she's throwing a special Christmas party and bringing more ingenious, money-saving makes to life in this festive one-off.

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas 2023...

Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas 2023 airs at 8 pm on BBC One on Thursday, December 12, 2023. You'll also be able to stream it on BBC iPlayer shortly after the episode has aired.

Looking for more festive fun? Check out our Christmas TV Guide for a full round-up of all the great shows you can look forward to watching this year.

What will Stacey make in Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas 2023?

A sneak peek at Stacey's showstopping Christmas pudding wreath. (Image credit: BBC/Optomen TV/Mark Dolman)

This year, Stacey will be showcasing another batch of handcrafted Christmas goods, including some stunning Christmas pudding wreaths, handmade lanterns, personalized presents, and some homemade Nutcracker figures!

Who will be helping Stacey this year?

Stacey and her sister Jemma Solomon with their grandmother, Gwen Nash. (Image credit: BBC/Optomen TV/Mark Dolman)

As we mentioned, Stacey is bringing her close family and friends on board yet again. Her Sort Your Life Out co-star Dilly Carter will also be back, and we'll be seeing Joe Swash and Stacey's kids getting in on the fun, too. Plus, Stacey's sister Jemma and their grandmother Gwen Nash will be helping to make some of her homemade makes.

Is there a Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas 2023 trailer?

Although we've not seen a proper trailer for the episode, the BBC has released a couple of Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas clips which show off some of the crafts she and her friends and family put together in this year's episode. We've included one below, which features Stacey and Dilly Carter comparing parts of their homemade Christmas chandelier...