Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023: dates, celebrities and all you need to know

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 is coming to a town near you, and this year host Janette Manrara has promised the show will be bigger than ever before.

As Strictly Come Dancing 2022 comes to a close in December, fans of the show know that the live tour traditionally follows the end of the series and will showcase all the breathtaking choreography, stunning costumes and fantastic live music that we see in BBC One’s long-running show.

The 2023 tour will be directed once again by the A-MAZ-ING Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series, together with the Strictly live band.

Audiences around the UK can experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage, getting the chance to not only watch the stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but also audiences will once again have the power to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

Tyler is one of the celebrities confirmed to be taking part in the new live tour. (Image credit: BBC)

Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Friday, January 20, the live show will then waltz around the UK to some of the biggest entertainment venues including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena in Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena and the SSE Arena in Belfast, before culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday, February 12.

Here is the full list of the 31 sparkle-filled shows coming to a town near you...

20–22 January Birmingham Utilita Arena — Friday 20th at 7.30pm, Saturday 21st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 22nd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm

Friday 20th at 7.30pm, Saturday 21st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 22nd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm 24-25 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena — Tuesday 24th at 7.30pm, Wednesday at 25th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Tuesday 24th at 7.30pm, Wednesday at 25th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm 26-27 January Leeds First Direct Arena — Thursday 26th at 7.30pm, Friday 27th at 7.30pm

Thursday 26th at 7.30pm, Friday 27th at 7.30pm 28-29 January Manchester AO Arena — Saturday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 29th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm

Saturday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 29th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm 31 January Sheffield Utilita Arena — Tuesday 31st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Tuesday 31st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm 01-02 February Newcastle Utilita Arena — Wednesday 1st at 7.30pm, Thursday 2nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Wednesday 1st at 7.30pm, Thursday 2nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm 03-05 February London The O2 Arena — Friday 3rd at 7.30pm, Saturday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 5th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm

Friday 3rd at 7.30pm, Saturday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 5th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm 07-08 February Belfast SSE Arena — Tuesday 7th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 8th at 2pm & 7.30pm

Tuesday 7th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 8th at 2pm & 7.30pm 10-12 February Glasgow OVO Hydro — Friday 10th at 7.30pm, Saturday 11th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 12th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm

Each performance of the tour will also host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023: which celebrities are taking part?

As always the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023 will see some of the biggest names from Strictly Come Dancing 2022 return to the dance floor... and the first three celebrities have already been announced.

Actor Will Mellor (Broadchurch, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) will be taking part, along with Paralympic swimming champion and broadcaster Ellie Simmonds and Kiss FM radio host, TV presenter and DJ Tyler West.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Will Mellor said: "Strictly has been one of the most memorable and emotional journeys I’ve ever been on! Stepping out of my comfort zone and being a part of this massive show is something I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to put on my dancing shoes and go around the country to perform on huge stages in front of thousands of people who have watched and supported us. Bring on the tour!!”

Ellie Simmonds added: “Strictly was such an incredible life-changing and emotional experience for me — it gave me a huge confidence boost and the feeling that anything is possible! So to be able to continue my journey on the tour next year is going to be amazing. I can't wait!"

Tyler West, whose time on the TV series came to an end in the Blackpool special said: “I never realized how much dance would change my life but I can’t express how much I’ve loved it and fully embraced this opportunity to learn to dance with the best dance partner anyone could ask for in Dianne! I am so happy my Strictly journey isn't over quite yet and I can’t wait to relive some of our favorite dances and live like a pop star on tour performing for audiences each night! I am buzzing to get on the road with the gang.”

Ellie, Tyler and Will are joining the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023. (Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023: who are the judges?

The celebrities and their professional dancers will be joined on tour by Strictly Come Dancing judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, who is appearing on the arena tour for the first time.

Craig, Anton and Shirley are back on the judging panel. (Image credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023: who is hosting?

The lovely Janette Manrara will be returning to her hosting duties on the new arena tour. The presenter has become a huge favorite with fans over the years having gone from being a professional dancer on the show for many years before turning her hand to presenting the BBC Two spin-off show, Strictly: It Takes Two.

Janette Manrara will be presenting the live tour again this year. (Image credit: Trevor Leighton)

How to get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023

Tickets range from between £35 and £95 depending on seats and venue, and all ticket prices are subject to a booking fee.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.strictlycomedancinglive.com (opens in new tab)

Is there a trailer for the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023?

Yes! The trailer sees all the glitz and glamour from Strictly Come Dancing brought to life on the arena stage. Expect fake tan, glitter and plenty of fancy footwork as your favourite celebrities battle it out for the glitterball trophy...