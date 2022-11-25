Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023: dates, celebrities and all you need to know
The Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023 promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 is coming to a town near you, and this year host Janette Manrara has promised the show will be bigger than ever before.
As Strictly Come Dancing 2022 comes to a close in December, fans of the show know that the live tour traditionally follows the end of the series and will showcase all the breathtaking choreography, stunning costumes and fantastic live music that we see in BBC One’s long-running show.
The 2023 tour will be directed once again by the A-MAZ-ING Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood and will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the current series, together with the Strictly live band.
Audiences around the UK can experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage, getting the chance to not only watch the stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but also audiences will once again have the power to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.
Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023 dates
Opening at the Utilita Arena Birmingham on Friday, January 20, the live show will then waltz around the UK to some of the biggest entertainment venues including Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena, Leeds’ First Direct Arena, the AO Arena in Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena and the SSE Arena in Belfast, before culminating at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday, February 12.
Here is the full list of the 31 sparkle-filled shows coming to a town near you...
- 20–22 January Birmingham Utilita Arena — Friday 20th at 7.30pm, Saturday 21st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 22nd at 1.30pm & 6.30pm
- 24-25 January Nottingham Motorpoint Arena — Tuesday 24th at 7.30pm, Wednesday at 25th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 26-27 January Leeds First Direct Arena — Thursday 26th at 7.30pm, Friday 27th at 7.30pm
- 28-29 January Manchester AO Arena — Saturday 28th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 29th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm
- 31 January Sheffield Utilita Arena — Tuesday 31st at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 01-02 February Newcastle Utilita Arena — Wednesday 1st at 7.30pm, Thursday 2nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
- 03-05 February London The O2 Arena — Friday 3rd at 7.30pm, Saturday 4th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 5th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm
- 07-08 February Belfast SSE Arena — Tuesday 7th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 8th at 2pm & 7.30pm
- 10-12 February Glasgow OVO Hydro — Friday 10th at 7.30pm, Saturday 11th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 12th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm
Each performance of the tour will also host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.
Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023: which celebrities are taking part?
As always the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023 will see some of the biggest names from Strictly Come Dancing 2022 return to the dance floor... and the first three celebrities have already been announced.
Actor Will Mellor (Broadchurch, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) will be taking part, along with Paralympic swimming champion and broadcaster Ellie Simmonds and Kiss FM radio host, TV presenter and DJ Tyler West.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Will Mellor said: "Strictly has been one of the most memorable and emotional journeys I’ve ever been on! Stepping out of my comfort zone and being a part of this massive show is something I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to put on my dancing shoes and go around the country to perform on huge stages in front of thousands of people who have watched and supported us. Bring on the tour!!”
Ellie Simmonds added: “Strictly was such an incredible life-changing and emotional experience for me — it gave me a huge confidence boost and the feeling that anything is possible! So to be able to continue my journey on the tour next year is going to be amazing. I can't wait!"
Tyler West, whose time on the TV series came to an end in the Blackpool special said: “I never realized how much dance would change my life but I can’t express how much I’ve loved it and fully embraced this opportunity to learn to dance with the best dance partner anyone could ask for in Dianne! I am so happy my Strictly journey isn't over quite yet and I can’t wait to relive some of our favorite dances and live like a pop star on tour performing for audiences each night! I am buzzing to get on the road with the gang.”
Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023: who are the judges?
The celebrities and their professional dancers will be joined on tour by Strictly Come Dancing judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke, who is appearing on the arena tour for the first time.
Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023: who is hosting?
The lovely Janette Manrara will be returning to her hosting duties on the new arena tour. The presenter has become a huge favorite with fans over the years having gone from being a professional dancer on the show for many years before turning her hand to presenting the BBC Two spin-off show, Strictly: It Takes Two.
How to get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023
Tickets range from between £35 and £95 depending on seats and venue, and all ticket prices are subject to a booking fee.
For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.strictlycomedancinglive.com (opens in new tab)
Is there a trailer for the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour 2023?
Yes! The trailer sees all the glitz and glamour from Strictly Come Dancing brought to life on the arena stage. Expect fake tan, glitter and plenty of fancy footwork as your favourite celebrities battle it out for the glitterball trophy...
A post shared by Strictly Come Dancing Live (@strictlycomedancinglive) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.