‘Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale’ — release date, plot, 'Bridgerton' star narrator, trailer, and everything we know

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale is another documentary to add to the nature lovers list, which explores the Okavango Delta, a vast oasis, isolated from the rest of the world by unforgiving desert, which also pairs as a refuge, built and maintained daily by its inhabitants. In return, the paradise caters to their every need. This intense desert is also home to one of Africa’s biggest collections of wildlife.

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, who has gained global recognition for his role in the period drama, will be stepping into his David Attenborough-style boots as he will be narrating this upcoming nature film.

Here’s everything we know about Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale…

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale will be released globally on Netflix on Thursday, Mar. 3 at 8am.

‘Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale’ narrator

Bridgerton icon Regé-Jean Page will be narrating the documentary, who shot to fame after playing the role of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the hit renaissance drama. He has been nominated and won many awards for his performance, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, an HCA Award for Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama, and more.

The period drama was one of Netflix’s most popular shows, with a record 82 million households all around the world catching Bridgerton in its first 28 days on the platform. However, viewers were hit with the sad news that Regé would not be returning to series 2 — so this is the perfect opportunity to once again witness Regé’s charm and charisma in the film world.

'Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale' plot

As well as providing for a vast community of residents, Okavango Delta is home to a dense amount of wildlife, as Netflix explains: “Big cats may appear to reign here, but in reality, the fate of every creature, great and small, is intertwined. This film explores the blueprints for building the perfect world, managing it sustainably, and maintaining it — despite extremes of drought, famine, and flood.

“Most crucially, it spotlights those passing the secret formula on to their descendants, who will find it harder than ever before to keep their Eden intact.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch a clip of the documentary below which showcases the beautiful images of the spectacular animals in the wild and a glimpse at Regé’s narration.