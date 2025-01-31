TCM 31 Days of Oscars schedule: complete list of Oscar movies being shown

Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger in In the Heat of the Night

The countdown to the 2025 Oscars is on, but while we wait to find out what movies from this past year are going to be enshrined in movie history, Turner Classic Movies is giving movie fans its annual look back at Oscar movies of old with the TCM 31 Days of Oscars, and we’ve got the full 31 Days of Oscars schedule for you right here.

Starting Saturday, February 1, and running into the early hours of Tuesday, March 4, the cable movie channel’s programming is going to be centered entirely around Oscar winners and Oscar nominees from year’s past (from 1928-2017, to be exact), with special themed nights and to movies making their TCM premiere as part of the lineup. TCM’s daytime programming over this period is going to be broken up into movies that won or were nominated in Oscar categories, including marquee ones like Best Picture and Best Actor/Actress as well as now defunct categories like Best Original Story. At night, programming will be focused on Oscar-worth performances based around types of characters (i.e. teachers, cowboys, etc.)

Turner Classic Movies is a cable channel, so to watch it you do have to have a TV package that offers it. Most traditional cable subscriptions have TCM, while live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . If you've cut the cord entirely, Max offers many classic movies that air on TCM, while the streaming service also has an Oscar-winner category to find other movies to celebrate 31 Days of Oscars.

That covers the basics, now let’s get to what you really want to know, the TCM 31 Days of Oscars schedule:

Saturday, February 1

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

6 am : The Life of Emile Zola (1937)

: The Life of Emile Zola (1937) 8 am : The Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935)

: The Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935) 9:45 am : The Great Dictator (1940)

: The Great Dictator (1940) Noon : Sounder (1972)

: Sounder (1972) 2 pm : Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)

: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 4 pm : 12 Angry Men (1957)

: 12 Angry Men (1957) 6 pm: In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Oscar-Worthy Actors

8 pm : All About Eve (1950)

: All About Eve (1950) 10:30 pm: Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Sunday, February 2

Oscar-Worthy Actors (continued)

12:30 am : A Star Is Born (1937)

: A Star Is Born (1937) 2:30 am : The Goodbye Girl (1977)

: The Goodbye Girl (1977) 4:30 am: Morning Glory (1933)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

6 am : Smilin' Through (1932)

: Smilin' Through (1932) 7:45 am : Four Daughters (1938)

: Four Daughters (1938) 9:30 am : All This, and Heaven Too (1940)

: All This, and Heaven Too (1940) Noon : A Passage to India (1984)

: A Passage to India (1984) 3 pm : Tom Jones (1963)

: Tom Jones (1963) 5:15 pm: Oliver! (1968)

Oscar-Worthy Teachers

8 pm : Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)

: Mr. Holland's Opus (1995) 10:30 pm: The Miracle Worker (1962)

Monday, February 3

Oscar-Worthy Teachers (continued)

12:30 am : The Paper Chase (1973)

: The Paper Chase (1973) 2:30 am : Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939)

: Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 4:30 am: Rachel, Rachel (1968)

Best Art Direction Winners & Nominees

6:15 am : The Merry Widow (1934)

: The Merry Widow (1934) 8 am : Pride and Prejudice (1940)

: Pride and Prejudice (1940) 10 am : Little Women (1949)

: Little Women (1949) 12:15 pm : Young Bess (1953)

: Young Bess (1953) 2:15 pm : Kismet (1944)

: Kismet (1944) 4 pm : Brigadoon (1954)

: Brigadoon (1954) 6 pm: Annie Get Your Gun (1950)

Oscar-Worthy Criminals

8 pm : The Sting (1973)

: The Sting (1973) 10:15 pm: Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Tuesday, February 4

Oscar-Worthy Criminals continued

12:15 am : Double Indemnity (1944)

: Double Indemnity (1944) 2:15 am : The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

: The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 4:15 am: Algiers (1938)

Best Original Screenplay Winners & Nominees

6 am : In Which We Serve (1942)

: In Which We Serve (1942) 8 am : Foreign Correspondent (1940)

: Foreign Correspondent (1940) 10:15 am : The North Star (1943)

: The North Star (1943) 12:15 pm : The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947)

: The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) 2 pm : Designing Woman (1957)

: Designing Woman (1957) 4 pm : Adam's Rib (1949)

: Adam's Rib (1949) 6 pm: Band Wagon (1953)

Oscar-Worthy Eccentrics

8 pm : Harvey (1950)

: Harvey (1950) 10 pm: Auntie Mame (1958)

Wednesday, February 5

Oscar-Worthy Eccentrics continued

12:30 am : Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)

: Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 2:45 am : Being There (1979)

: Being There (1979) 5 am: Travels with My Aunt (1972)

Original Story Winners & Nominees

6:15 am : Flight Commander (1930)

: Flight Commander (1930) 8:15 am : One Way Passage (1932)

: One Way Passage (1932) 9:45 am : Manhattan Melodrama (1934)

: Manhattan Melodrama (1934) 11:30 am : Action in the North Atlantic (1943)

: Action in the North Atlantic (1943) 2 pm : The Stratton Show (1949)

: The Stratton Show (1949) 3:45 pm : Love Me or Leave Me (1955)

: Love Me or Leave Me (1955) 6 pm: The Brave One (1956)

Oscar-Worthy Royals

8 pm : Mrs. Brown (1997)

: Mrs. Brown (1997) 10 pm: The Lion in Winter (1968)

Thursday, February 6

Charles Laughton and Clark Gable in Mutiny on the Bounty (Image credit: World History Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)

Oscar-Worthy Royals continued

12:30 am : The Madness of King George (1994)

: The Madness of King George (1994) 2:30 am : Marie Antoinette (1938)

: Marie Antoinette (1938) 5:15 am: The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933)

Best Cinematography Winners & Nominees

7:15 am : The Great Waltz (1938)

: The Great Waltz (1938) 9:15 am : Strangers on a Train (1951)

: Strangers on a Train (1951) 11:15 am : The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

: The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 1:30 pm : Gypsy (1962)

: Gypsy (1962) 4 pm : Million Dollar Mermaid (1952)

: Million Dollar Mermaid (1952) 6 pm: She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)

Oscar-Worthy Seafarers

8 pm : Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

: Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) 10:30 pm: Captain Courageous (1937)

Friday, February 7

Oscar-Worthy Seafarers continued

12:45 am : Ship of Fools (1965)

: Ship of Fools (1965) 3:30 am : The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964)

: The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) 5:45 am: The Old Man and the Sea (1958)

Best Original Song Winners & Nominees

7:15 am : Blues in the Night (1941)

: Blues in the Night (1941) 8:45 am : Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935)

: Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935) 10:30 am : Born to Dance (1936)

: Born to Dance (1936) 12:30 pm : Cabin in the Sky (1943)

: Cabin in the Sky (1943) 2:15 pm : Strike Up the Band (1940)

: Strike Up the Band (1940) 4:30 pm : The Harvey Girls (1946)

: The Harvey Girls (1946) 6:15 pm: Calamity Jane (1953)

Oscar-Worthy Patients

8 pm : Three Faces of Eve (1957)

: Three Faces of Eve (1957) 10 pm: Love Story (1970)

Saturday, February 8

Oscar-Worthy Patients continued

Midnight : Amour (2012)

: Amour (2012) 2:15 am : Interrupted Melody (1955)

: Interrupted Melody (1955) 4:15 am: Camille (1936)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

6:15 am : Flirtation Walk (1934)

: Flirtation Walk (1934) 8:15 am : Here Comes the Navy (1934)

: Here Comes the Navy (1934) 10 am : Captain Blood (1935)

: Captain Blood (1935) 12:15 pm : Cimarron (1931)

: Cimarron (1931) 2:30 pm : How the West was Won (1962)

: How the West was Won (1962) 5:30 pm: All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

Oscar-Worthy Moms

8 pm : Places in the Heart (1984)

: Places in the Heart (1984) 10 pm: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Sunday, February 9

Oscar-Worthy Moms continued

12:15 am : Imitation of Life (1959)

: Imitation of Life (1959) 2:30 am : Mildred Pierce (1945)

: Mildred Pierce (1945) 4:30 am: Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

6:45 am : One Foot in Heaven (1941)

: One Foot in Heaven (1941) 8:45 am : The Good Earth (1937)

: The Good Earth (1937) 11:15 am : Lady for a Day (1933)

: Lady for a Day (1933) 2:45 pm : Gigi (1958)

: Gigi (1958) 5 pm: My Fair Lady (1964)

Oscar-Worthy Lawyers

8 pm : To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

: To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) 10:15 pm: Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

Monday, February 10

Oscar-Worthy Lawyers continued

12:30 am : Inherit the Wind (1960)

: Inherit the Wind (1960) 2:45 am : Trial (1955)

: Trial (1955) 4:45 am: A Free Soul (1931)

Best Art Direction Winners & Nominees

6:30 am : Rashomon (1950)

: Rashomon (1950) 8:15 am : The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)

: The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) 10 am : The Thief of Bagdad (1940)

: The Thief of Bagdad (1940) Noon : American America (1963)

: American America (1963) 3:30 pm : Moulin Rouge (1952)

: Moulin Rouge (1952) 5:30 pm: The Red Shoes (1948)

Oscar-Worthy Kids

8 pm : Kramer vs Kramer (1979)

: Kramer vs Kramer (1979) 10 pm: Shane (1953)

Tuesday, February 11

Oscar-Worthy Kids continued

12:15 am : These Three (1936)

: These Three (1936) 2 am : Skippy (1931)

: Skippy (1931) 3:45 am: The Bad Seed (1956)

Best Original Screenplay Winners & Nominees

Cary Grant in North by Northwest (Image credit: MGM)

6 am : The Seventh Veil (1945)

: The Seventh Veil (1945) 8 am : Monsieur's Hulot's Holiday (1953)

: Monsieur's Hulot's Holiday (1953) 9:30 am : I Vitelloni (1953)

: I Vitelloni (1953) 11:30 am : The 400 Blows (1959)

: The 400 Blows (1959) 1:15 pm : Splendor in the Grass (1961)

: Splendor in the Grass (1961) 3:30 pm : The Candidate (1972)

: The Candidate (1972) 5:30 pm: North by Northwest (1959)

Oscar-Worthy Drama Queens

8 pm : Jezebel (1938)

: Jezebel (1938) 10 pm: A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Wednesday, February 12

Oscar-Worthy Drama Queens

12:15 am : Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 2:45 am : Johnny Belinda (1948)

: Johnny Belinda (1948) 4:45 am: Possessed (1947)

Best Original Score Winners & Nominees

6:45 am : Summer of '42 (1971)

: Summer of '42 (1971) 8:30 am : Easter Parade (1948)

: Easter Parade (1948) 10:15 am : Camelot (1967)

: Camelot (1967) 1:15 pm : Anchors Aweigh (1945)

: Anchors Aweigh (1945) 3:45 pm : On the Town (1949)

: On the Town (1949) 5:30 pm: Oklahoma! (1955)

Oscar-Worthy Boxers

8 pm : The Champ (1931)

: The Champ (1931) 9:45 pm: The Fighter (2010)

Thursday February 13

Oscar-Worthy Boxers continued

Midnight: Raging Bull (1980)

Best Cinematography Winners & Nominees

2:15 am : Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956)

: Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 4:15 am : Cries and Whispers (1972)

: Cries and Whispers (1972) 6:15 am : White Shadows in the South Seas (1928)

: White Shadows in the South Seas (1928) 8 am : The Naked City (1948)

: The Naked City (1948) 10 am : The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)

: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) Noon : The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)

: The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) 2 pm : Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

: Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) 4 pm : National Velvet (1944)

: National Velvet (1944) 6:15 pm: Black Narcissus (1947)

Oscar-Worthy Prostitutes

8 pm : The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1931)

: The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1931) 9:30 pm : Butterfield 8 (1960)

: Butterfield 8 (1960) 11:30 pm: Klute (1971)

Friday, February 14

Oscar-Worthy Prostitutes continued

1:30 am : Primrose Path (1940)

: Primrose Path (1940) 3:30 am: Anna Christie (1930)

Best Original Song Winners & Nominees

5:15 am : A Star is Born (1954)

: A Star is Born (1954) 8:15 am : The Sandpiper (1965)

: The Sandpiper (1965) 10:15 am : Dear Heart (1964)

: Dear Heart (1964) 12:15 pm : Swing Time (1936)

: Swing Time (1936) 2 pm : The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)

: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) 4 pm : The Tender Trap (1955)

: The Tender Trap (1955) 6 pm: High Society (1956)

Oscar-Worthy Lovers

8 pm : Casablanca (1942)

: Casablanca (1942) 10 pm: Marty (1955)

Saturday, February 15

Oscar-Worthy Lovers continued

Midnight : Pillow Talk (1959)

: Pillow Talk (1959) 2 am : Now, Voyager (1942)

: Now, Voyager (1942) 4 am: Brief Encounter (1945)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

5:30 am : The Racket (1928)

: The Racket (1928) 7 am : The Big House (1930)

: The Big House (1930) 8:30 am : A Farewell to Arms (1932)

: A Farewell to Arms (1932) 10:15 am : The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934)

: The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) 12:15 pm : Mister Roberts (1955)

: Mister Roberts (1955) 2:30 pm : The Yearling (1946)

: The Yearling (1946) 4:45 pm: Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Oscar-Worthy Cowboys

8 pm : True Grit (1969)

: True Grit (1969) 10:15 pm: Cat Ballou (1965)

Sunday, February 16

Rita Moreno in West Side Story (Image credit: United Artists)

Oscar-Worthy Cowboys continued

Midnight : Giant (1956)

: Giant (1956) 3:30 am: The Westerner (1940)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

5:30 am : A Midsummer Night's Dream (1935)

: A Midsummer Night's Dream (1935) 8 am : Alice Adams (1935)

: Alice Adams (1935) 10 am : Watch on the Rhine (1943)

: Watch on the Rhine (1943) Noon : Top Hat (1935)

: Top Hat (1935) 2 pm : The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

: The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 4 pm: Ben-Hur (1959)

Oscar-Worthy New Yorkers

8 pm : West Side Story (1961)

: West Side Story (1961) 10:45 pm: Annie Hall (1977)

Monday, February 17

12:30 am : Working Girl (1988)

: Working Girl (1988) 2:30 am : The Apartment (1960)

: The Apartment (1960) 4:45 am: Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Best Foreign Film Winners & Nominees

7 am : Loves of a Blonde (1966)

: Loves of a Blonde (1966) 8:30 am : The Virgin Spring (1960)

: The Virgin Spring (1960) 10 am : Kapo (1960)

: Kapo (1960) Noon : The Burmese Harp (1956)

: The Burmese Harp (1956) 2 pm : Babette's Feast (1987)

: Babette's Feast (1987) 4 pm : Mon oncle (1958)

: Mon oncle (1958) 6 pm: La strada (1954)

Oscar-Worthy Politicians and First Ladies

8 pm : All the King's Men (1949)

: All the King's Men (1949) 10 pm: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

Tuesday, February 18

Oscar-Worthy Politicians and First Ladies continued

12:15 am : The Best Man (1964)

: The Best Man (1964) 2:15 am : Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1940)

: Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1940) 4:15 am : Sunrise at Campobello (1960)

: Sunrise at Campobello (1960) 6:45 am: The Gorgeous Hussy (1936)

Best Adapted Winners & Nominees

8:30 am : Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932) 10:15 am : Pygmalion (1938)

: Pygmalion (1938) Noon : Room at the Top (1959)

: (1959) 2 pm : Blackboard Jungle (1955)

: Blackboard Jungle (1955) 3:45 pm : Father of the Bride (1950)

: Father of the Bride (1950) 5:30 pm: Friendly Persuasion (1956)

Oscar-Worthy Shakespearean Characters

8 pm : Hamlet (1948)

: Hamlet (1948) 10:45 pm: Henry V (1989)

Wednesday, Feburary 19

Oscar-Worthy Shakespeare Characters continued

1:15 am : Romeo and Juliet (1936)

: Romeo and Juliet (1936) 3:30 am: Julius Caesar (1953)

Best Editing Winners & Nominees

5:45 am : Air Force (1943)

: Air Force (1943) 8 am : Odd Man Out (1947)

: Odd Man Out (1947) 10 am : Z (1969)

: Z (1969) 12:15 pm : The Dirty Dozen (1967)

: The Dirty Dozen (1967) 3 pm : The Great Escape (1963)

: The Great Escape (1963) 6 pm: Bullitt (1968)

Oscar-Worthy Teens

8 pm : Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

: Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 10 pm: The Last Picture Show (1971)

Thursday, February 20

Oscar-Worthy Teens continued

12:15 am : American Graffiti (1973)

: American Graffiti (1973) 2:15 am : The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968)

: The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 4:30 am: The Human Comedy (1943)

Best Director Winners & Nominees

6:30 am : The Crowd (1928)

: The Crowd (1928) 8:15 am : The Divine Lady (1929)

: The Divine Lady (1929) 10:15 am : Stage Door (1937)

: Stage Door (1937) 12:15 pm : Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)

: Bad Day at Black Rock (1955) 2 pm : The Search (1948)

: The Search (1948) 4 pm : The Thin Man (1934)

: The Thin Man (1934) 5:45 pm: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

Oscar-Worthy Prisoners

8 pm : Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

: Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) 10:45 pm: The Defiant Ones (1958)

Friday, Feburayr 21

Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot (Image credit: JJs/Alamy Stock Photo)

Oscar-Worthy Prisoners continued

12:30 am : I Want to Live! (1958)

: I Want to Live! (1958) 2:45 am : Cool Hand Luke (1967)

: Cool Hand Luke (1967) 5 am : I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932)

: I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932) 6:45 am: Caged (1950)

Best Costume Winners & Nominees

8:30 am : Gate of Hell (1954)

: Gate of Hell (1954) 10:15 am : Les Girls (1957)

: Les Girls (1957) 12:15 pm : The Adventures of Don Juan (1948)

: The Adventures of Don Juan (1948) 2:15 pm : The Night of the Iguana (1964)

: The Night of the Iguana (1964) 4:15 pm : Indiscretion of an American Wife (1954)

: Indiscretion of an American Wife (1954) 5:30 pm: 8 1/2 (1963)

Oscar-Worthy Comic Relief

8 pm : The Circus (1928)

: The Circus (1928) 9:30 pm : Born Yesterday (1950)

: Born Yesterday (1950) 11:30 pm: Some Like It Hot (1959)

Saturday, February 22

Oscar-Worthy Comic Relief continued

1:45 am : My Favorite Year (1982)

: My Favorite Year (1982) 3:30 am: Ninotchka (1939)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

5:30 am : The Hollywood Revue (1929)

: The Hollywood Revue (1929) 7:45 am : A Tale of Two Cities (1935)

: A Tale of Two Cities (1935) 10 am : Naughty Marietta (1935)

: Naughty Marietta (1935) Noon : The Maltese Falcon (1941)

: The Maltese Falcon (1941) 2 pm : Ivanhoe (1952)

: Ivanhoe (1952) 4 pm : Stagecoach (1939)

: Stagecoach (1939) 5:45 pm: Chariots of Fire (1981)

Oscar-Worthy Soldiers

8 pm : Sergeant York (1941)

: Sergeant York (1941) 10:30 pm: An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Sunday, February 23

Oscar-Worthy Soldiers

12:45 am : The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

: The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 3:45 am : The Story of G.I. Joe (1945)

: The Story of G.I. Joe (1945) 5:45 am: Battleground (1949)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

8 am : 49th Parallel (1941)

: 49th Parallel (1941) 10:15 am : 42nd Street (1933)

: 42nd Street (1933) Noon : Grand Hotel (1932)

: Grand Hotel (1932) 2 pm : Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) 4 pm : Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)

: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967) 6 pm: Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Oscar-Worthy Journalists

8 pm : All the President's Men (1976)

: All the President's Men (1976) 10:30 pm: The China Syndrome (1979)

Monday, February 24

Oscar-Worthy Journalists continued

12:45 am : Network (1976)

: Network (1976) 3 am : Woman of the Year (1942)

: Woman of the Year (1942) 5 am: The Front Page (1931)

Best Documentary Winners & Nominees

6:45 am : The Battle of Midway (1942)

: The Battle of Midway (1942) 7:15 am : Resisting Enemy Interrogation (1944)

: Resisting Enemy Interrogation (1944) 8:30 am : The Sea Around Us (1952)

: The Sea Around Us (1952) 9:45 am : The Times of Harvey Milk (1984)

: The Times of Harvey Milk (1984) 11:30 am : Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)

: Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989) 1 pm : Harlan County U.S.A. (1976)

: Harlan County U.S.A. (1976) 3 pm : Freedom on My Mind (1994)

: Freedom on My Mind (1994) 5 pm : When We Were Kings (1996)

: When We Were Kings (1996) 6:30 pm: For All Mankind (1989)

Oscar-Worthy Women in Danger

8 pm : Suspicion (1941)

: Suspicion (1941) 10 pm: Psycho (1960)

Tuesday, February 25

Alec Guinness in The Bridge on the River Kwai (Image credit: Columbia/Allstar Picture Library Ltd /Alamy Stock Photo)

Oscar-Worthy Women in Danger continued

Midnight : Gaslight (1944)

: Gaslight (1944) 2 am : Wait Until Dark (1967)

: Wait Until Dark (1967) 4 am: Night Must Fall (1937)

Best Adapted Screenplay Winners & Nominees

6 am : Little Caesar (1930)

: Little Caesar (1930) 7:30 am : Great Expectations (1946)

: Great Expectations (1946) 9:30 am : Baby Doll (1956)

: Baby Doll (1956) 11:30 am : Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

: Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) 2:45 pm : Elmer Gantry (1960)

: Elmer Gantry (1960) 5:15 pm: The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Oscar-Worthy Entertainers

8 pm : Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)

: Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 10:15 pm: Cabaret (1972)

Wednesday, February 26

Oscar-Worthy Entertainers continued

12:30 am : Lili (1953)

: Lili (1953) 2 am : The Broadway Melody (1929)

: The Broadway Melody (1929) 3:45 am : The Great Ziegfeld (1936)

: The Great Ziegfeld (1936) 6:45 am: The Sunshine Boys (1976)

Best Sound Winners & Nominees

8:45 am : Topper Returns (1941)

: Topper Returns (1941) 10:15 am : The Gay Divorcee (1934)

: The Gay Divorcee (1934) 12:15 pm : San Francisco (1936)

: San Francisco (1936) 2:15 pm : Grand Prix (1966)

: Grand Prix (1966) 5:15 pm: The Great Race (1965)

Oscar-Worthy Nuns and Priests

8 pm : Going My Way (1944)

: Going My Way (1944) 10:15 pm: Dead Man Walking (1995)

Thursday, February 27

Oscar-Worthy Nuns and Priests continued

12:30 am : On the Waterfront (1954)

: On the Waterfront (1954) 2:30 am : Boys Town (1938)

: Boys Town (1938) 4:15 am: The Nun's Story (1959)

Best Director Winners & Nominees

7 am : Speedy (1928)

: Speedy (1928) 8:30 am : Romance (1930)

: Romance (1930) 10 am : The Informer (1935)

: The Informer (1935) Noon : Kitty Foyle (1940)

: Kitty Foyle (1940) 2 pm : Random Harvest (1942)

: Random Harvest (1942) 4 pm : The Southerner (1945)

: The Southerner (1945) 6 pm: East of Eden (1955)

Oscar-Worthy Leaders

8 pm : Gandhi (1982)

: Gandhi (1982) 11:30 pm: The Iron Lady (2011)

Friday, February 28

Oscar-Worthy Leaders continued

1:30 am : Quo Vadis (1951)

: Quo Vadis (1951) 4:30 am : Conquest (1937)

: Conquest (1937) 6:30 am: Juarez (1939)

Best Costume Winners & Nominees

9 am : The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962)

: The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962) 11:30 am : What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)

: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) 2 pm : Raintree County (1957)

: Raintree County (1957) 5 pm: Tess (1979)

Oscar-Worthy Dads

8 pm : Life is Beautiful (1997)

: Life is Beautiful (1997) 10:15 pm: On Golden Pond (1981)

Saturday, March 1

Oscar-Worthy Dads continued

12:15 am : Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

: Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 3:30 am : The Great Santini (1979)

: The Great Santini (1979) 5:30 am: Life with Father (1947)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

7:30 am : Five Star Final (1931)

: Five Star Final (1931) 9 am : Crossfire (1947)

: Crossfire (1947) 10:45 am : The Music Man (1962)

: The Music Man (1962) 1:30 pm : Doctor Zhivago (1965)

: Doctor Zhivago (1965) 5 pm: The Last Emperor (1987)

Oscar-Worthy Alcoholics

8 pm : The Lost Weekend (1945)

: The Lost Weekend (1945) 10 pm: I'll Cry Tomorrow (1955)

Sunday, March 2

Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert hitchiking in It Happened One Night (Image credit: Columbia/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

Oscar-Worthy Alcoholics continued

12:15 am : Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

: Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 2:15 am : Key Largo (1948)

: Key Largo (1948) 4:15 am: Johnny Eager (1941)

Best Picture Winners & Nominees

6:15 am : The Divorcee (1930)

: The Divorcee (1930) 8 am : Little Women (1933)

: Little Women (1933) 10 am : The Letter (1940)

: The Letter (1940) 11:45 am : Citizen Kane (1941)

: Citizen Kane (1941) 2 pm : Gone with the Wind (1939)

: Gone with the Wind (1939) 6 pm: An American in Paris (1951)

Oscar-Worthy Heiress

8 pm : My Man Godfrey (1936)

: My Man Godfrey (1936) 10 pm: It Happened One Night (1934)

Monday, March 3

Oscar-Worthy Heiress continued

Midnight : The Heiress (1949)

: The Heiress (1949) 2 am : The Philadelphia Story (1940)

: The Philadelphia Story (1940) 4:15 am: Dark Victory (1949)

Best Visual/Special Effects Winners & Nominees

6 am : A Stolen Life (1946)

: A Stolen Life (1946) 8 am : Tom Thumb (1958)

: Tom Thumb (1958) 9:45 am : 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964)

: 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) 11:30 am : The Spirit of St. Louis (1957)

: The Spirit of St. Louis (1957) 2 pm : The Time Machine (1960)

: The Time Machine (1960) 3:45 pm : Mighty Joe Young (1949)

: Mighty Joe Young (1949) 5:30 pm: 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Oscar-Worthy Heroes

8 pm : Pride of the Yankees (1942)

: Pride of the Yankees (1942) 10:15 pm: Norma Rae (1979)

Tuesday, March 4

Oscar-Worthy Heroes continued