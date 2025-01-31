TCM 31 Days of Oscars schedule: complete list of Oscar movies being shown
Revisit Oscar history with TCM’s annual month-long block of programming from February 1-March 4.
The countdown to the 2025 Oscars is on, but while we wait to find out what movies from this past year are going to be enshrined in movie history, Turner Classic Movies is giving movie fans its annual look back at Oscar movies of old with the TCM 31 Days of Oscars, and we’ve got the full 31 Days of Oscars schedule for you right here.
Starting Saturday, February 1, and running into the early hours of Tuesday, March 4, the cable movie channel’s programming is going to be centered entirely around Oscar winners and Oscar nominees from year’s past (from 1928-2017, to be exact), with special themed nights and to movies making their TCM premiere as part of the lineup. TCM’s daytime programming over this period is going to be broken up into movies that won or were nominated in Oscar categories, including marquee ones like Best Picture and Best Actor/Actress as well as now defunct categories like Best Original Story. At night, programming will be focused on Oscar-worth performances based around types of characters (i.e. teachers, cowboys, etc.)
Turner Classic Movies is a cable channel, so to watch it you do have to have a TV package that offers it. Most traditional cable subscriptions have TCM, while live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you've cut the cord entirely, Max offers many classic movies that air on TCM, while the streaming service also has an Oscar-winner category to find other movies to celebrate 31 Days of Oscars.
That covers the basics, now let’s get to what you really want to know, the TCM 31 Days of Oscars schedule:
Saturday, February 1
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 6 am: The Life of Emile Zola (1937)
- 8 am: The Broadway Melody of 1936 (1935)
- 9:45 am: The Great Dictator (1940)
- Noon: Sounder (1972)
- 2 pm: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954)
- 4 pm: 12 Angry Men (1957)
- 6 pm: In the Heat of the Night (1967)
Oscar-Worthy Actors
- 8 pm: All About Eve (1950)
- 10:30 pm: Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Sunday, February 2
Oscar-Worthy Actors (continued)
- 12:30 am: A Star Is Born (1937)
- 2:30 am: The Goodbye Girl (1977)
- 4:30 am: Morning Glory (1933)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 6 am: Smilin' Through (1932)
- 7:45 am: Four Daughters (1938)
- 9:30 am: All This, and Heaven Too (1940)
- Noon: A Passage to India (1984)
- 3 pm: Tom Jones (1963)
- 5:15 pm: Oliver! (1968)
Oscar-Worthy Teachers
- 8 pm: Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)
- 10:30 pm: The Miracle Worker (1962)
Monday, February 3
Oscar-Worthy Teachers (continued)
- 12:30 am: The Paper Chase (1973)
- 2:30 am: Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939)
- 4:30 am: Rachel, Rachel (1968)
Best Art Direction Winners & Nominees
- 6:15 am: The Merry Widow (1934)
- 8 am: Pride and Prejudice (1940)
- 10 am: Little Women (1949)
- 12:15 pm: Young Bess (1953)
- 2:15 pm: Kismet (1944)
- 4 pm: Brigadoon (1954)
- 6 pm: Annie Get Your Gun (1950)
Oscar-Worthy Criminals
- 8 pm: The Sting (1973)
- 10:15 pm: Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Tuesday, February 4
Oscar-Worthy Criminals continued
- 12:15 am: Double Indemnity (1944)
- 2:15 am: The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
- 4:15 am: Algiers (1938)
Best Original Screenplay Winners & Nominees
- 6 am: In Which We Serve (1942)
- 8 am: Foreign Correspondent (1940)
- 10:15 am: The North Star (1943)
- 12:15 pm: The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947)
- 2 pm: Designing Woman (1957)
- 4 pm: Adam's Rib (1949)
- 6 pm: Band Wagon (1953)
Oscar-Worthy Eccentrics
- 8 pm: Harvey (1950)
- 10 pm: Auntie Mame (1958)
Wednesday, February 5
Oscar-Worthy Eccentrics continued
- 12:30 am: Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936)
- 2:45 am: Being There (1979)
- 5 am: Travels with My Aunt (1972)
Original Story Winners & Nominees
- 6:15 am: Flight Commander (1930)
- 8:15 am: One Way Passage (1932)
- 9:45 am: Manhattan Melodrama (1934)
- 11:30 am: Action in the North Atlantic (1943)
- 2 pm: The Stratton Show (1949)
- 3:45 pm: Love Me or Leave Me (1955)
- 6 pm: The Brave One (1956)
Oscar-Worthy Royals
- 8 pm: Mrs. Brown (1997)
- 10 pm: The Lion in Winter (1968)
Thursday, February 6
Oscar-Worthy Royals continued
- 12:30 am: The Madness of King George (1994)
- 2:30 am: Marie Antoinette (1938)
- 5:15 am: The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933)
Best Cinematography Winners & Nominees
- 7:15 am: The Great Waltz (1938)
- 9:15 am: Strangers on a Train (1951)
- 11:15 am: The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
- 1:30 pm: Gypsy (1962)
- 4 pm: Million Dollar Mermaid (1952)
- 6 pm: She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949)
Oscar-Worthy Seafarers
- 8 pm: Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)
- 10:30 pm: Captain Courageous (1937)
Friday, February 7
Oscar-Worthy Seafarers continued
- 12:45 am: Ship of Fools (1965)
- 3:30 am: The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964)
- 5:45 am: The Old Man and the Sea (1958)
Best Original Song Winners & Nominees
- 7:15 am: Blues in the Night (1941)
- 8:45 am: Gold Diggers of 1935 (1935)
- 10:30 am: Born to Dance (1936)
- 12:30 pm: Cabin in the Sky (1943)
- 2:15 pm: Strike Up the Band (1940)
- 4:30 pm: The Harvey Girls (1946)
- 6:15 pm: Calamity Jane (1953)
Oscar-Worthy Patients
- 8 pm: Three Faces of Eve (1957)
- 10 pm: Love Story (1970)
Saturday, February 8
Oscar-Worthy Patients continued
- Midnight: Amour (2012)
- 2:15 am: Interrupted Melody (1955)
- 4:15 am: Camille (1936)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 6:15 am: Flirtation Walk (1934)
- 8:15 am: Here Comes the Navy (1934)
- 10 am: Captain Blood (1935)
- 12:15 pm: Cimarron (1931)
- 2:30 pm: How the West was Won (1962)
- 5:30 pm: All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)
Oscar-Worthy Moms
- 8 pm: Places in the Heart (1984)
- 10 pm: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)
Sunday, February 9
Oscar-Worthy Moms continued
- 12:15 am: Imitation of Life (1959)
- 2:30 am: Mildred Pierce (1945)
- 4:30 am: Mrs. Miniver (1942)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 6:45 am: One Foot in Heaven (1941)
- 8:45 am: The Good Earth (1937)
- 11:15 am: Lady for a Day (1933)
- 2:45 pm: Gigi (1958)
- 5 pm: My Fair Lady (1964)
Oscar-Worthy Lawyers
- 8 pm: To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
- 10:15 pm: Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
Monday, February 10
Oscar-Worthy Lawyers continued
- 12:30 am: Inherit the Wind (1960)
- 2:45 am: Trial (1955)
- 4:45 am: A Free Soul (1931)
Best Art Direction Winners & Nominees
- 6:30 am: Rashomon (1950)
- 8:15 am: The Prisoner of Zenda (1937)
- 10 am: The Thief of Bagdad (1940)
- Noon: American America (1963)
- 3:30 pm: Moulin Rouge (1952)
- 5:30 pm: The Red Shoes (1948)
Oscar-Worthy Kids
- 8 pm: Kramer vs Kramer (1979)
- 10 pm: Shane (1953)
Tuesday, February 11
Oscar-Worthy Kids continued
- 12:15 am: These Three (1936)
- 2 am: Skippy (1931)
- 3:45 am: The Bad Seed (1956)
Best Original Screenplay Winners & Nominees
- 6 am: The Seventh Veil (1945)
- 8 am: Monsieur's Hulot's Holiday (1953)
- 9:30 am: I Vitelloni (1953)
- 11:30 am: The 400 Blows (1959)
- 1:15 pm: Splendor in the Grass (1961)
- 3:30 pm: The Candidate (1972)
- 5:30 pm: North by Northwest (1959)
Oscar-Worthy Drama Queens
- 8 pm: Jezebel (1938)
- 10 pm: A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Wednesday, February 12
Oscar-Worthy Drama Queens
- 12:15 am: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966)
- 2:45 am: Johnny Belinda (1948)
- 4:45 am: Possessed (1947)
Best Original Score Winners & Nominees
- 6:45 am: Summer of '42 (1971)
- 8:30 am: Easter Parade (1948)
- 10:15 am: Camelot (1967)
- 1:15 pm: Anchors Aweigh (1945)
- 3:45 pm: On the Town (1949)
- 5:30 pm: Oklahoma! (1955)
Oscar-Worthy Boxers
- 8 pm: The Champ (1931)
- 9:45 pm: The Fighter (2010)
Thursday February 13
Oscar-Worthy Boxers continued
- Midnight: Raging Bull (1980)
Best Cinematography Winners & Nominees
- 2:15 am: Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956)
- 4:15 am: Cries and Whispers (1972)
- 6:15 am: White Shadows in the South Seas (1928)
- 8 am: The Naked City (1948)
- 10 am: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945)
- Noon: The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)
- 2 pm: Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
- 4 pm: National Velvet (1944)
- 6:15 pm: Black Narcissus (1947)
Oscar-Worthy Prostitutes
- 8 pm: The Sin of Madelon Claudet (1931)
- 9:30 pm: Butterfield 8 (1960)
- 11:30 pm: Klute (1971)
Friday, February 14
Oscar-Worthy Prostitutes continued
- 1:30 am: Primrose Path (1940)
- 3:30 am: Anna Christie (1930)
Best Original Song Winners & Nominees
- 5:15 am: A Star is Born (1954)
- 8:15 am: The Sandpiper (1965)
- 10:15 am: Dear Heart (1964)
- 12:15 pm: Swing Time (1936)
- 2 pm: The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964)
- 4 pm: The Tender Trap (1955)
- 6 pm: High Society (1956)
Oscar-Worthy Lovers
- 8 pm: Casablanca (1942)
- 10 pm: Marty (1955)
Saturday, February 15
Oscar-Worthy Lovers continued
- Midnight: Pillow Talk (1959)
- 2 am: Now, Voyager (1942)
- 4 am: Brief Encounter (1945)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 5:30 am: The Racket (1928)
- 7 am: The Big House (1930)
- 8:30 am: A Farewell to Arms (1932)
- 10:15 am: The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934)
- 12:15 pm: Mister Roberts (1955)
- 2:30 pm: The Yearling (1946)
- 4:45 pm: Around the World in 80 Days (1956)
Oscar-Worthy Cowboys
- 8 pm: True Grit (1969)
- 10:15 pm: Cat Ballou (1965)
Sunday, February 16
Oscar-Worthy Cowboys continued
- Midnight: Giant (1956)
- 3:30 am: The Westerner (1940)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 5:30 am: A Midsummer Night's Dream (1935)
- 8 am: Alice Adams (1935)
- 10 am: Watch on the Rhine (1943)
- Noon: Top Hat (1935)
- 2 pm: The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)
- 4 pm: Ben-Hur (1959)
Oscar-Worthy New Yorkers
- 8 pm: West Side Story (1961)
- 10:45 pm: Annie Hall (1977)
Monday, February 17
- 12:30 am: Working Girl (1988)
- 2:30 am: The Apartment (1960)
- 4:45 am: Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
Best Foreign Film Winners & Nominees
- 7 am: Loves of a Blonde (1966)
- 8:30 am: The Virgin Spring (1960)
- 10 am: Kapo (1960)
- Noon: The Burmese Harp (1956)
- 2 pm: Babette's Feast (1987)
- 4 pm: Mon oncle (1958)
- 6 pm: La strada (1954)
Oscar-Worthy Politicians and First Ladies
- 8 pm: All the King's Men (1949)
- 10 pm: Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
Tuesday, February 18
Oscar-Worthy Politicians and First Ladies continued
- 12:15 am: The Best Man (1964)
- 2:15 am: Abe Lincoln in Illinois (1940)
- 4:15 am: Sunrise at Campobello (1960)
- 6:45 am: The Gorgeous Hussy (1936)
Best Adapted Winners & Nominees
- 8:30 am: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
- 10:15 am: Pygmalion (1938)
- Noon: Room at the Top (1959)
- 2 pm: Blackboard Jungle (1955)
- 3:45 pm: Father of the Bride (1950)
- 5:30 pm: Friendly Persuasion (1956)
Oscar-Worthy Shakespearean Characters
- 8 pm: Hamlet (1948)
- 10:45 pm: Henry V (1989)
Wednesday, Feburary 19
Oscar-Worthy Shakespeare Characters continued
- 1:15 am: Romeo and Juliet (1936)
- 3:30 am: Julius Caesar (1953)
Best Editing Winners & Nominees
- 5:45 am: Air Force (1943)
- 8 am: Odd Man Out (1947)
- 10 am: Z (1969)
- 12:15 pm: The Dirty Dozen (1967)
- 3 pm: The Great Escape (1963)
- 6 pm: Bullitt (1968)
Oscar-Worthy Teens
- 8 pm: Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
- 10 pm: The Last Picture Show (1971)
Thursday, February 20
Oscar-Worthy Teens continued
- 12:15 am: American Graffiti (1973)
- 2:15 am: The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968)
- 4:30 am: The Human Comedy (1943)
Best Director Winners & Nominees
- 6:30 am: The Crowd (1928)
- 8:15 am: The Divine Lady (1929)
- 10:15 am: Stage Door (1937)
- 12:15 pm: Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)
- 2 pm: The Search (1948)
- 4 pm: The Thin Man (1934)
- 5:45 pm: The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
Oscar-Worthy Prisoners
- 8 pm: Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)
- 10:45 pm: The Defiant Ones (1958)
Friday, Feburayr 21
Oscar-Worthy Prisoners continued
- 12:30 am: I Want to Live! (1958)
- 2:45 am: Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- 5 am: I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang (1932)
- 6:45 am: Caged (1950)
Best Costume Winners & Nominees
- 8:30 am: Gate of Hell (1954)
- 10:15 am: Les Girls (1957)
- 12:15 pm: The Adventures of Don Juan (1948)
- 2:15 pm: The Night of the Iguana (1964)
- 4:15 pm: Indiscretion of an American Wife (1954)
- 5:30 pm: 8 1/2 (1963)
Oscar-Worthy Comic Relief
- 8 pm: The Circus (1928)
- 9:30 pm: Born Yesterday (1950)
- 11:30 pm: Some Like It Hot (1959)
Saturday, February 22
Oscar-Worthy Comic Relief continued
- 1:45 am: My Favorite Year (1982)
- 3:30 am: Ninotchka (1939)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 5:30 am: The Hollywood Revue (1929)
- 7:45 am: A Tale of Two Cities (1935)
- 10 am: Naughty Marietta (1935)
- Noon: The Maltese Falcon (1941)
- 2 pm: Ivanhoe (1952)
- 4 pm: Stagecoach (1939)
- 5:45 pm: Chariots of Fire (1981)
Oscar-Worthy Soldiers
- 8 pm: Sergeant York (1941)
- 10:30 pm: An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Sunday, February 23
Oscar-Worthy Soldiers
- 12:45 am: The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)
- 3:45 am: The Story of G.I. Joe (1945)
- 5:45 am: Battleground (1949)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 8 am: 49th Parallel (1941)
- 10:15 am: 42nd Street (1933)
- Noon: Grand Hotel (1932)
- 2 pm: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
- 4 pm: Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)
- 6 pm: Driving Miss Daisy (1989)
Oscar-Worthy Journalists
- 8 pm: All the President's Men (1976)
- 10:30 pm: The China Syndrome (1979)
Monday, February 24
Oscar-Worthy Journalists continued
- 12:45 am: Network (1976)
- 3 am: Woman of the Year (1942)
- 5 am: The Front Page (1931)
Best Documentary Winners & Nominees
- 6:45 am: The Battle of Midway (1942)
- 7:15 am: Resisting Enemy Interrogation (1944)
- 8:30 am: The Sea Around Us (1952)
- 9:45 am: The Times of Harvey Milk (1984)
- 11:30 am: Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt (1989)
- 1 pm: Harlan County U.S.A. (1976)
- 3 pm: Freedom on My Mind (1994)
- 5 pm: When We Were Kings (1996)
- 6:30 pm: For All Mankind (1989)
Oscar-Worthy Women in Danger
- 8 pm: Suspicion (1941)
- 10 pm: Psycho (1960)
Tuesday, February 25
Oscar-Worthy Women in Danger continued
- Midnight: Gaslight (1944)
- 2 am: Wait Until Dark (1967)
- 4 am: Night Must Fall (1937)
Best Adapted Screenplay Winners & Nominees
- 6 am: Little Caesar (1930)
- 7:30 am: Great Expectations (1946)
- 9:30 am: Baby Doll (1956)
- 11:30 am: Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)
- 2:45 pm: Elmer Gantry (1960)
- 5:15 pm: The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)
Oscar-Worthy Entertainers
- 8 pm: Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942)
- 10:15 pm: Cabaret (1972)
Wednesday, February 26
Oscar-Worthy Entertainers continued
- 12:30 am: Lili (1953)
- 2 am: The Broadway Melody (1929)
- 3:45 am: The Great Ziegfeld (1936)
- 6:45 am: The Sunshine Boys (1976)
Best Sound Winners & Nominees
- 8:45 am: Topper Returns (1941)
- 10:15 am: The Gay Divorcee (1934)
- 12:15 pm: San Francisco (1936)
- 2:15 pm: Grand Prix (1966)
- 5:15 pm: The Great Race (1965)
Oscar-Worthy Nuns and Priests
- 8 pm: Going My Way (1944)
- 10:15 pm: Dead Man Walking (1995)
Thursday, February 27
Oscar-Worthy Nuns and Priests continued
- 12:30 am: On the Waterfront (1954)
- 2:30 am: Boys Town (1938)
- 4:15 am: The Nun's Story (1959)
Best Director Winners & Nominees
- 7 am: Speedy (1928)
- 8:30 am: Romance (1930)
- 10 am: The Informer (1935)
- Noon: Kitty Foyle (1940)
- 2 pm: Random Harvest (1942)
- 4 pm: The Southerner (1945)
- 6 pm: East of Eden (1955)
Oscar-Worthy Leaders
- 8 pm: Gandhi (1982)
- 11:30 pm: The Iron Lady (2011)
Friday, February 28
Oscar-Worthy Leaders continued
- 1:30 am: Quo Vadis (1951)
- 4:30 am: Conquest (1937)
- 6:30 am: Juarez (1939)
Best Costume Winners & Nominees
- 9 am: The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm (1962)
- 11:30 am: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
- 2 pm: Raintree County (1957)
- 5 pm: Tess (1979)
Oscar-Worthy Dads
- 8 pm: Life is Beautiful (1997)
- 10:15 pm: On Golden Pond (1981)
Saturday, March 1
Oscar-Worthy Dads continued
- 12:15 am: Fiddler on the Roof (1971)
- 3:30 am: The Great Santini (1979)
- 5:30 am: Life with Father (1947)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 7:30 am: Five Star Final (1931)
- 9 am: Crossfire (1947)
- 10:45 am: The Music Man (1962)
- 1:30 pm: Doctor Zhivago (1965)
- 5 pm: The Last Emperor (1987)
Oscar-Worthy Alcoholics
- 8 pm: The Lost Weekend (1945)
- 10 pm: I'll Cry Tomorrow (1955)
Sunday, March 2
Oscar-Worthy Alcoholics continued
- 12:15 am: Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
- 2:15 am: Key Largo (1948)
- 4:15 am: Johnny Eager (1941)
Best Picture Winners & Nominees
- 6:15 am: The Divorcee (1930)
- 8 am: Little Women (1933)
- 10 am: The Letter (1940)
- 11:45 am: Citizen Kane (1941)
- 2 pm: Gone with the Wind (1939)
- 6 pm: An American in Paris (1951)
Oscar-Worthy Heiress
- 8 pm: My Man Godfrey (1936)
- 10 pm: It Happened One Night (1934)
Monday, March 3
Oscar-Worthy Heiress continued
- Midnight: The Heiress (1949)
- 2 am: The Philadelphia Story (1940)
- 4:15 am: Dark Victory (1949)
Best Visual/Special Effects Winners & Nominees
- 6 am: A Stolen Life (1946)
- 8 am: Tom Thumb (1958)
- 9:45 am: 7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964)
- 11:30 am: The Spirit of St. Louis (1957)
- 2 pm: The Time Machine (1960)
- 3:45 pm: Mighty Joe Young (1949)
- 5:30 pm: 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
Oscar-Worthy Heroes
- 8 pm: Pride of the Yankees (1942)
- 10:15 pm: Norma Rae (1979)
Tuesday, March 4
Oscar-Worthy Heroes continued
- 12:15 am: Blossoms in the Dust (1941)
- 2:15 am: Sister Kenny (1946)
- 4:15 am: The Story of Louis Pasteur (1936)
