Territory: release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Territory is a Netflix series starring Anna Torv and Sam Corlett in an epic battle for land and legacy in the Aussie Outback.
Territory is an Australian drama series on Netflix that follows a family ripped apart as they battle for the ownership of their billion-dollar cattle ranch. Starring The Last of Us star Anna Torv and The Dry’s Sam Corlett it focuses on the once-great Lawson family which turns on itself when the Marianne Station, which has been in its family for generations, is left without a clear heir. This leaves its members in a bitter fight for supremacy in a region so rough and remote that survival is no means guaranteed.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix drama series Territory…
Territory release date
Territory is a six-part series that will be released on Netflix on Thursday October 24 2024.
Is there a Territory trailer?
Yes a Netflix trailer for Territory has been released showing all the action in the Australian Outback, so take a look below...
Territory plot
Territory features a dangerous battle for land and legacy threatens to topple a powerful family dynasty in this gripping drama set in Australia’s remote Northern Territory. Following his favourite son’s death, ruthless patriarch Colin Lawson (Longmire’s Robert Taylor) is left without an heir for the world’s largest cattle station and struggles to name a successor. While his other son Graham (Michael Dorman) is a hopeless alcoholic, his daughter-in-law Emily (The Newsreader’s Anna Torv) has worked hard for a seat at the table. Also in the running are Colin’s grandkids: runaway Marshall (Sam Corlett) and college dropout Susie (Philippa Northeast). But as wealthy miners, Indigenous elders and rival cattle barons all circle like vultures, will the fight for power and succession destroy the Lawsons?
Territory cast — Anna Torv as Emily Lawson
Anna Torv plays Emily Lawson in Terrority. She's best known as Theresa ‘Tess’ Servopoulos in The Last of Us and Helen Norville in The Newsreader. She starred in the sci-fi series Fringe as Olivia Dunham from 2008 to 2013 and has also been in Mindhunter, Fires, Nautilus and Force of Nature: The Dry 2.
Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson
Playing Marshall Lawson in Territory is Sam Corlett who is best known for playing Leif Eriksson in the series Vikings: Valhalla. He’s also been in The Dry, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and He Ain’t Heavy.
Who else is starring in Territory?
Territory also tars Michael Dorman (Patriot) is Graham Lawson, Robert Taylor (Longmire, The Newsreader) is Colin Lawson, Philippa Northeast (The Newsreader) is Susie Lawson and Jake Ryan (The Great Gatsby) is Daniel Lawson. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes star Sara Wiseman, Dan Wyllie, Clarence Ryan, Jay Ryan, Joe Klocek, Kylah Day, Sam Delich, Hamilton Morris, Tuuli Narkle and Tyler Spencer round out the cast.
