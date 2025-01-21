The 1% Club 2025: ITV1 release date and everything we know

The 1% Club 2025 sees Lee Mack host the fourth series of his hugely popular ITV1 quiz show.

Lee says: "Well let's be honest, the fact that I haven't accidentally given a hundred grand to the wrong person or read out the answer instead of the question is as much a surprise to me as it is to everyone else. So I'm delighted that ITV are risking me steering this ship once again! Can't wait to discover more of the nation’s brainboxes."

The new run is 17 episodes long so you have plenty of chances to crack the dreaded 1% question! Each episode will again see 100 contestants trying to solve conundrums designed to test common sense and logic in a quest to make it through to the final round where they'll have a chance to answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

"17 weeks of shouting at the telly because you've just found out Nan is cleverer than you. What more do you want from a Saturday night?" asks Lee. "People tell me, 'The 1% Club is great family viewing, but we don’t watch it together.' So they're in different houses, but texting each other!"

Here’s everything we know…

The 1% Club returns to ITV1 on Saturday, January 25 at 8.30 pm. The episodes run for an hour including the ad breaks. You can also watch via ITVX which also has former series available to catch up on.

How does The 1% Club work?

ITV explains: "The show's format sees 100 contestants begin every show — but to make it to the end and win the top prize of up to £100,000, contestants must correctly answer a question only 1% of the country would get right. Contestants of all ages and backgrounds can take part, because, unlike most quizzes, no swotting up on general knowledge is required to do well. Logic and common sense are the key to success."

How popular is The 1% Club?

Very. It's arguably ITV's most successful quiz format since Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? It attracts an audience of nearly six million viewers each week, which is massive. You can even buy a board game version of The 1% Club and a book. If they make a board game of a TV show it's basically made it! Versions have been made in America and Australia.

Is there a trailer?

No. But actually here's the trailer for the Aussie version, which is quite funny!

The 1% Club is Coming Soon to Channel 7 - YouTube Watch On

Behind the scenes

It is produced by Magnum Media for ITV and filmed at dock10 studios in Manchester.