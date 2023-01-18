The BRIT Awards 2023: host, nominees, voting and all you need to know
Get ready for music's big night with The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV.
Awards season is upon us and the biggest event in the music industry calendar is back with The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV, honoring the best albums and artists of the past 12 months.
Here's all you need to know about the star-studded event...
The BRIT Awards 2023: When is it?
The BRIT Awards 2023 takes place on Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm — the first-ever weekend show in the awards' history. The show will be live from London's O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.
The BRIT Awards 2023: Who is hosting?
Back by popular demand, The BRIT Awards 2023 will be hosted by man of the moment and The Masked Singer 2023 panelist Mo Gilligan.
The stand-up comic and TV favorite proved a hit with viewers last year and we are sure he'll bring his playful banter to proceedings.
The BRIT Awards 2023: Who is performing on the night?
The BRIT Awards is known for some top-notch performances and the acts already confirmed to be performing live at this year's event are Sam Smith & Petras and indie rock band Wet Leg.
More acts will be announced in due course.
The BRIT Awards 2023: Who are the nominees?
Harry Styles and rock band Wet Leg are leading the nominations with four apiece, which includes battling it out in the hotly contested Mastercard Album of the Year category.
Pop rock band The 1975 — fronted by Matt Healy, the son of Loose Women panelist Denise Welch — and grime artist Stormzy each have three nominations.
Check out the full list of runners and riders below:
Mastercard Album of the Year
The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Artist of the year
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Central Cee: Let Go – video
Group of the Year
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best new artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Song of the Year with Mastercard
Aitch/Ashanti – Baby
Cat Burns – Go
Dave – Starlight
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA
George Ezra – Green Green Grass
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
LF System – Afraid to Feel
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
International Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
International song of the year
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Jack Harlow – First Class
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Jack Harlow: First Class – video
International group of the year
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines DC
Gabriels
Alternative/rock act
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Dance act
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
Pop/R&B act
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
Harry Styles
Hip-hop, grime and rap act
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Rising star award
Flo has already been announced as the category winner for rising star.
The BRIT Awards 2023: How can I vote?
Voting for 'Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Dance Act, Best Rock/Alternative Act & Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act' for the BRIT Awards 2023 will commence at 12.00 (GMT) on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Voting will close at 12.00 (GMT) on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
The nominee in each award category who receives the most votes during the voting window will win the award for that award category.
Any votes registered outside of the voting window will not count and organizers are entitled to disregard any such vote.
The BRIT Awards 2023 takes place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
With over 20 years’ experience writing about TV and film, Vicky currently writes features for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week magazines plus news and watching guides for WhatToWatch.com, a job which involves chatting to a whole host of famous faces. Our Vicky LOVES light entertainment, with Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK among her fave shows. Basically, if it’s got a shiny floor, she’s all over it! When she’s not watching TV, you might find Vicky in therapy… retail therapy that is!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.