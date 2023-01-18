The BRIT Awards 2023: host, nominees, voting and all you need to know

Awards season is upon us and the biggest event in the music industry calendar is back with The BRIT Awards 2023 on ITV, honoring the best albums and artists of the past 12 months.

Here's all you need to know about the star-studded event...

The BRIT Awards 2023: When is it?

The BRIT Awards 2023 takes place on Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm — the first-ever weekend show in the awards' history. The show will be live from London's O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

The BRIT Awards 2023: Who is hosting?

Back by popular demand, The BRIT Awards 2023 will be hosted by man of the moment and The Masked Singer 2023 panelist Mo Gilligan.

The stand-up comic and TV favorite proved a hit with viewers last year and we are sure he'll bring his playful banter to proceedings.

The BRIT Awards 2023 will air on ITV. (Image credit: BRIT Awards 2023)

The BRIT Awards 2023: Who is performing on the night?

The BRIT Awards is known for some top-notch performances and the acts already confirmed to be performing live at this year's event are Sam Smith & Petras and indie rock band Wet Leg.

More acts will be announced in due course.

The BRIT Awards 2023: Who are the nominees?

Harry Styles and rock band Wet Leg are leading the nominations with four apiece, which includes battling it out in the hotly contested Mastercard Album of the Year category.

Pop rock band The 1975 — fronted by Matt Healy, the son of Loose Women panelist Denise Welch — and grime artist Stormzy each have three nominations.

Check out the full list of runners and riders below:

Mastercard Album of the Year

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Fred Again – Actual Life 3

Artist of the year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Central Cee: Let Go – video



Group of the Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best new artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Aitch/Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose/Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid to Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

International Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International song of the year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero and Stephanie Beatriz – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies/Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Jack Harlow: First Class – video

International group of the year

Blackpink

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines DC

Gabriels

Alternative/rock act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Dance act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Pop/R&B act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Sam Smith

Harry Styles

Hip-hop, grime and rap act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Rising star award

Flo has already been announced as the category winner for rising star.

The BRIT Awards 2023: How can I vote?

Voting for 'Best Pop/R&B Act, Best Dance Act, Best Rock/Alternative Act & Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act' for the BRIT Awards 2023 will commence at 12.00 (GMT) on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Voting will close at 12.00 (GMT) on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The nominee in each award category who receives the most votes during the voting window will win the award for that award category.

Any votes registered outside of the voting window will not count and organizers are entitled to disregard any such vote.

The BRIT Awards 2023 takes place on Saturday, February 11 at the O2 Arena and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.