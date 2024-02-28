The Challenge: All Stars season 4 — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the series
Which Challenge vets are back at a shot to claim the huge prize?
With The Challenge season 39 wrapping up over on MTV, fans of the series should breathe a sigh of relief as The Challenge: All Stars season 4 makes its debut. The new season of the series sees some fan-favorite competitors return to compete for a place in the winner’s circle, including a Challenge vet who has competed in the franchise fourteen times. No, we aren’t talking about Mr. Challenge himself, Johnny Bananas.
So who is next to compete in The Challenge: All Stars and what else can viewers expect to see with the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about season 4.
The Challenge: All Stars season 4 release date
The Challenge: All Stars season 4 premieres with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, April 10 on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada. In the UK, Ireland, Australia and Latin America, the new season premieres on the streaming platform on April 11.
The Challenge: All Stars is a Paramount Plus exclusive series. Those hoping to watch the competition as it unfolds will need a subscription to the platform. Currently, Paramount Plus offers a few different subscription options.
The Challenge: All Stars season 4 premise
Here is a brief synopsis of the new season:
"On the fourth season of The Challenge: All Stars, old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers reunite in Cape Town, South Africa to compete for $300,000. In this game, anyone can win, relationships matter and only one All Star will claim the title of champion."
The Challenge: All Stars season 4 cast
Check out those competing in the new season of The Challenge: All Stars. By the way, TJ Lavin returns to host.
- Ace Amerson - 5 Challenges
- Adam Larson - 3 Challenges, 1 Win
- Averey Tressler - 2 Challenges
- Ayanna Mackins - 4 Challenges
- Brad Fiorenza - 12 Challenges, 1 Win
- Brandon Nelson - 5 Challenges
- Cara Maria Sorbello - 14 Challenges, 2 Wins
- Derek Chavez - 4 Challenges
- Flora Alekseyeun - 1 Challenge
- Janelle Casanave - 3 Challenges, 1 Win
- Jasmine Reynaud - 6 Challenges
- Jay Mitchell - 1 Challenge
- Kam Williams - 5 Challenges
- Kefla Hare - 1 Challenge, 1 Win
- Laurel Stucky - 7 Challenges, 1 Win
- Leroy Garrett - 12 Challenges
- Nicole Zanatta - 3 Challenges
- Rachel Robinson - 7 Challenges, 2 Wins
- Ryan Kehoe - 6 Challenges
- Steve Meinke - 2 Challenges
- Syrus Yarbrough – 7 Challenges, 1 Win
- Tina Barta - 7 Challenges
- Tony Raines - 6 Challenges
- Tyrie Ballard-Brown - 6 Challenges
- Veronica Portillo - 13 Challenges, 3 Wins
The Challenge: All Stars season 4 trailer
Check out the trailer for the new season below.
