The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone tells the inspirational life story of Australian actress, writer and transgender teen Georgie Stone as she looks back on her memories from being a child to making history as a transgender rights activist.

Her award-winning advocacy has seen her support safe schooling for LGBTIQ+ students, change the law around access to affirming medical care, birth certificate reforms and many more.

In 2019, Georgie joined the cast of the long-running soap Neighbours as Mackenzie Hargreaves, where she became the first transgender actor to have an ongoing role as a main cast member in Australian TV history.

On dreamlife.com (opens in new tab), Georgie revealed the reason behind making the film: "For me, this film is about taking the power back. To have agency over my story, for the first time in my life, has been such an empowering experience. I am thankful and grateful to the older generations of trans people who paved the way to create a more accepting world where young people like myself can grow to become our true selves.

"Whilst this story is my own unique personal experience, our communities are rich with diversity and the trans experience has been a part of our First Nations peoples history for an incredibly long time."

When will The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone be released?

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone will be released globally on Netflix on Thursday, September 22.

What is The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone about?

The empowering documentary follows transgender actress and activist Georgie Stone's journey as she helps change laws, affirms her gender, discovers her voice and blossoms into adulthood.

On dreamlife.com (opens in new tab), Georgie has written a perfect summary of exactly what the personal film is about and how it can help other trans people... "In Dreamlife, I want to portray my journey from a kid who felt so isolated and alone, to a young woman who is finally asserting control over her life, her body, her story. I want to show people the importance of a supportive family, and what that can do for a trans person.

"I want people to see the trans experience as not black-and-white, but nuanced and multi-faceted. It’s lonely and difficult, but also euphoric and beautiful too. There are times we want it to all go away, and times we are so proud to be ourselves we could explode! And most of all, I want other trans people to see that they have a future."

Who is in The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone?

The documentary focuses on Georgie Stone, but Georgie's family will also be featuring, including her dad, Greg Stone, her mother Rebekah Robertson and her twin brother, Harry.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch the inspirational trailer below where it's revealed that Georgie's female identity became clear at a young age.