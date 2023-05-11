The Effects of Lying: release date, cast, plot, and everything we know

The Effects Of Lying is a family drama arrives on ITVX for summer 2023. Full of tension and comedy, it follows one rollercoaster of a day in the life of loving dad and husband Naveen, played by Ace Bhatti. His world is shattered when he discovers his wife Sangeeta (Laila Rouass) has been unfaithful with his brother (Navin Chowdry).

Ace Bhatti: “Naveen is a man who tries to do right by his family. He’s trying so hard to keep his fractious family together, but within 24 hours he learns three very deep, very dark secrets that break his life apart. By lunchtime, his whole life is shattered…and he has to learn very quickly how to deal with that on an emotional level.”

Laila Rouass adds: “Sangeeta finds herself trapped and disappointed that her life has taken the route it has. We find her at a real crossroads and I think a lot of women can relate to someone like her - a reflection of the opportunities you didn’t take. This film meant a lot to us and the opportunity to do something where everyone’s united in the reason they’re doing it. For me, that’s where the magic lies in this movie.”

Here's everything you need to know about The Effects Of Lying on ITVX

It's a day from hell for husband and wife Naveen and Sangeeta. (Image credit: Jon Payne)

The Effects Of Lying launches on ITVX from Thursday July 6 2023 during South Asian Heritage month. It will comes to ITV1 later that year.

The Effects Of Lying plot

The Effects Of Lying follows Naveen, played by Ace Bhatti) for one very eventful day. He's a loyal husband and loving father who's sacrificed everything for his family. This one day everything is set to crumble and fall apart. After finding his teenage daughter Simran (Lauren Patel) secretly gorging and his dissatisfied wife Sangeeta (Laila Rouass) in bed with his brother Harvinder (Navin Chowdry), secrets and lies are uncovered adn events play out dramatically.

Naveen realises he's allowed himself to be passive too long, manipulated by other people’s whims and desires. Things must change...

Sangeeta's affair is rumbled by her husband. (Image credit: Jon Payne)

The Effects Of Lying cast

Leading the cast of The Effects of Lying are Ace Bhatti, who's previously starred as Yusef Khan in EastEnders, plus Bohemian Rhapsody and Line of Duty, who plays dad Naveen while former Strictly contestant Laila Rouass (Holby City, Spooks, Footballers' Wives) plays his unfaithful wife Sangeeta who's having a fling with Naveen's brother Harvinder played by Navin Chowdry (EastEnders, The End of the F***ing World, Our Girl). Lauren Patel (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) plays Naveen and Sangeeta's daughter Simran while Shaheen Khan (Bend it Like Beckham) and Mark Williams (Father Brown, Harry Potter) also star.

Lauren Patel as daughter Simran. (Image credit: Jon Payne)

Navin Chowdry as Harvinder. (Image credit: Jon Payne)

The Effects Of Lying trailer

There's no trailer for The Effects Of Lying ready just yet, so we'll update here when one appears.

Behind the scenes and more on The Effects Of Lying

The Effects Of Lying is the debut production for independent production company Bonaparte Films. James Hey (Doctors) has written the script.

Producer Jon Tarcy and director Isher Sahota, Bonaparte Films, say: “We’re thrilled to partner with ITVX on this exciting journey. “The Effects of Lying” is a relatable, hilarious and heart-warming film, so we are delighted the show has found its home on ITVX. This was a completely independent project shot in just 12 days. Our mission was to bring a new moment in representation to UK screens, so to be supported by a major platform in this competitive climate is a dream come true.”