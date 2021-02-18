‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4: everything you need to know about the Sky Witness medical drama

The Good Doctor Season 4 sees the doors of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital opening once more.

Starring Freddie Highmore as autistic medic Shaun Murphy, it will be back on Sky Witness very soon for a fourth series of intriguing cases.

But what can we expect from the return of The Good Doctor? Here’s everything you need to know…

Where can we watch The Good Doctor Season 4?

The Good Doctor Season 4 started in the US on ABC last November but is coming to British screens on Sky Witness and Now TV in the next few months and we will update you here as soon as we have a confirmed date.

What is The Good Doctor about?

If you’ve not caught the previous three series of the medical drama, it is based on a 2013 South Korean series, and follows Shaun as he brilliantly diagnoses and treats a range of tough cases at the hospital, while also trying to deal with the professional and personal challenges that his condition brings.

Where do we find the team in Season 4?

The series kicks off with a dramatic two-part special that sees Shaun and his colleagues trying to cope with the trauma of COVID-19 as the virus surges through the hospital.

The pandemic also causes difficulties for Shaun and on-off love Lea (Kevin from Work's Paige Spara) as Shaun’s on-off love Lea as they are forced apart. Meanwhile later in the run, Shaun’s interpersonal skills are put to the test when he and his colleagues have to mentor a group of new trainee doctors.

“Shaun struggles to adapt to situations that he hasn’t prepared for. With this huge uncertainty of the virus arriving, he’s going to have to learn to rely a little bit more on instinct,” says Highmore.

Who’s on the cast list for The Good Doctor Season 4?

Antonia Thomas and Freddie Highmore as Claire and Shaun in The Good Doctor. (Image credit: ABC)

Along with Highmore, best known for his roles in Bates Motel and his recent vocal turn in Dragon Rider, many of the cast will return including Antonia Thomas (Small Axe, Misfits) as Dr Claire Brown, Richard Schiff (The West Wing) as Dr Aaron Glassman, Will Yun Lee (Hawaii Five-O, Altered Carbon) as Dr Alex Park, Christina Chang (24, CSI:Miami) as Dr Audrey Lim, Hill Harper (CSI:NY) as Dr Marcus Andrews and Fiona Gubelmann (Lucifer) as Dr Morgan Reznick.

Meanwhile the new trainees are Bria Samoné Henderson (Mrs America) as Dr Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin (The Real O’Neals) as Dr Asher Wolke, Brian Marc (Luke Cage) as Dr Enrique Guerin and newcomer Summer Brown as Dr Olivia Jackson.

Although the last run saw Nicholas Gonzalez bow out when his character, Dr Neil Melendez, died following an earthquake, in the new series he has a cameo when he appears to a grieving Claire.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the teaser shows Shaun and the overstretched team wearing PPE as they try to help patients suffering from COVID-19. Shaun is also upset about not being able to be with Lea as he is trying to protect her from the virus. But they are seen reuniting and Lea declares her love for him.

Claire is shown reflecting on the death of Melendez and on how he changed her life, before she clashes with Morgan.

Meanwhile, as the new trainees arrive, Shaun is told by Audrey to train them well but his first interactions with the quartet are rather awkward…