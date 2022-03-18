The Good Karma Hospital season 5 — everything we know so far

The Good Karma Hospital season 5 could be on its way to our screens, providing viewers are keen to see the story continue, says creator Dan Seffton.

Audiences were on the edge of their seats as Greg and Lydia prepared to get married in The Good Karma Hospital season 4 finale. There were a few bumps in the road on the day of the ceremony, but the couple did eventually tie the knot in an emotional climax to the series.

But what will all our favorites from The Good Karma Hospital be up to when we return to India? Here's everything we know about the rumored fifth season...

The fifth season hasn't been commissioned yet, but ITV is expected to make an announcement in the coming months, with many tipping the show for a return.

This is what creator Dan Sefton said on the chances of a fifth series when What To Watch spoke to him earlier this year...

"The show has a loyal fanbase. We're hugely appreciative of that fanbase and as long as people want to watch it, I think it will be made. I think we'll continue to evolve it gradually as seasons go by but we don't need to reinvent everything, I think that's the trick with TV, it needs to be a slow evolution.

"New characters come, favorite characters move on and if the show is strong, if the tone of the show is strong and we know what it is, it can grow with that and get better and better. I think this is the case with this show, it has the potential to keep going and to continue to be entertaining because that's the ultimate goal."

Dr Nikita 'Niki' Sharma (right) and Dr Samir Hasan (far right) joined the show in season 4. (Image credit: ITV)

The Good Karma Hospital season 5 cast

The fourth series saw some new characters coming into the show. Dr Nikita 'Niki' Sharma (Rebecca Ablack) and Dr Samir Hasan (Harki Bhambra) both joined the staff this year, alongside Dr Gabriel Varma (James Krishna-Floyd), who made a surprise return after his character's shock departure in season three. Raquel Cassidy also joined as travelling mum, Frankie Martin.

Whether they'll all be back for season 5 is another matter, but Dan Sefton has hinted that some of our favourites from down the years might not be returning... sob!

"I think that's the trick with TV, it has to be a slow evolution, new characters come, favourite characters move on," he said. "And if the show is strong if the tone of the show is strong, everybody knows what it is, then it can grow with that and get better and better. And I think this is the case with this show, that it has potential to just to keep going and to continue to be entertaining, because that's the ultimate goal, really."

Stars like Amanda Redman and Neil Morrissey, who play Lydia and Greg, have often spoken of how much they enjoy filming the show in Sri Lanka, so we can't imagine they'd turn down a chance to return if another season was on the cards!

"Sri Lanka is one of the most beautiful countries I've ever been to," says Redman. "It certainly feels like a second home for me. The welcome we get is out of this world. It's just lovely. I love it."

Meanwhile, Neil Morrissey adds... "It's a wonderful place to go and hang out and make a TV programme for a few months and it'll always remain in my heart. And even when we're not making programmes, I'll definitely be going back to go and visit because we've made so many friends out there."

Ruby and Gabriel shared an emotional reunion in season four. (Image credit: ITV)

The Good Karma Hospital season 5 plot

Dan Sefton said he has 'no clue' what would be coming down the line for the characters of The Good Karma Hospital in a potential fifth season, but we think the will-they-won't-they romance between Ruby and Gabriel could be a key part of the story if the show continues.

James Krishna-Floyd, who plays Dr Gabriel, says Dan deserves credit for being patient with the character's storyline and not rushing any potential romance...

"I think it's very ambitious and very risky to do that," he said when we spoke to him earlier this year. "You run the risk of being boring, right? But it's a slow burn and I think the writers, the directors, myself and Amrita Acharia (who plays Ruby) deserve credit for creating something that has depth and intrigue to it."

The Good Karma Hospital season 5 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll post it here when there is!