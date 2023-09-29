The Graham Norton Show season 31: release date, celebrity guests, and everything we know

The Graham Norton Show is back on our screens and there are plenty of huge stars chatting to Graham this season including singers, actors, and comedians.

As ever, we should expect lots of laughs, unbelievable stories and maybe even some unlikely friendships as the series returns, with Graham and co ready to brighten up our Friday evenings once again.

The long-running chat show is now in its 31st season and it seems like it's still going strong with plenty of big names eager to take part.

Here's everything you need to know...

The Graham Norton Show returns to our screens on Friday, September 29 at 10:40 pm. Episodes will air weekly in the time slot.

Episodes can also be watched on demand via iPlayer.

Which celebrities are appearing on The Graham Norton Show season 31?

It just wouldn't be Graham Norton without an array of stars, and this season we're welcoming some huge names to the iconic stage.

Kylie Minogue, Stephen Graham, David Mitchell, Catherine Tate, Ashley Walters, Bill Bailey, Laura Linney, and Dawn French are just some of the guests who will be chatting with Graham, so we've got plenty to look forward to.

The Graham Norton Show season 31 epsiode guide

Episode 1: Kylie Minogue, Stephen Graham, David Mitchell, Mawaan Rizwan, Mae Muller

Together on Graham's sofa this week: queen of pop Kylie Minogue, promoting her latest album Tension; brilliant actor Stephen Graham whose acclaimed one-take restaurant-kitchen drama Boiling Point now continues as a BBC series; actor and writer David Mitchell, talking about his new history of British royalty, Unruly; comedian Mawaan Rizwan, star and creator of surreal sitcom Juice; and music from singer-songwriter Mae Muller who performs her current single Me, Myself & I.

Episode 2: Bernie Taupin, Catherine Tate, Ashley Walters, Bill Bailey, Christine and the Queens

Together on Graham's sofa: rock legend Bernie Taupin, the lyricist behind Elton John's hits discussing his memoir Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton and Me; actress and comedian Catherine Tate coming to the West End stage in The Enfield Haunting; actor and rapper Ashley Walters currently starring in the final series of Top Boy; and comedian Bill Bailey promoting his tour Thoughtifier. With music from French singer-songwriter Christine and the Queens.

Episode 3: Laura Linney, Dawn French, London Hughes, Sugababes

Among the guests on Graham's sofa tonight: triple-Oscar-nominated star of Ozark, Laura Linney in new film The Miracle Club; comedy star Dawn French writing about the mistakes she's made in The Tw*t Files; and stand-up and actor London Hughes whose memoir is Living My Best Life, Hun. With music from Sugababes, who perform their new single When The Rain Comes.

We don't have episode synopses for any more just yet, but be sure to check back as we'll be updating this guide.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, the official Graham Norton Show account shared a clip where he introduces the guests for the first episode.

In their post, they wrote: "WE ARE BACK! Joining us on the red sofa to kick off the new series are @maemuller_ @MawaanR @RealDMitchell @StephenGraham73 & @kylieminogue! Tonight at 10:40 pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow"