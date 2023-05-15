The Grand Tour: Eurocrash — release date, first look, premise and everything we know

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash is the latest motoring special from James May, Jeremy Clarkson, and Richard Hammond, which will see them touring Central Europe.

The ex-Top Gear trio will take on a 1400-mile journey in the Prime Video special, where they'll see some Soviet-style Formula 1 and recruit a famous racing driver, as well as being attacked by deadly archers and taking part in a spectacular climax, so there's plenty to look forward to!

Specific details are under wraps, but we do have a small amount of information about the newest Grand Tour special, which was filmed in Poland and Slovenia.

According to The Sun, a TV insider has claimed fans will be impressed by their latest outing, and said: "This will be a special like no other — and fans are going to lap it up. Nobody thought Central Europe would be an option for a road trip."

The insider added: "But the lads have well and truly proven it’s a great destination for petrolheads."

Here's everything we know about The Grand Tour: Eurocrash so far...

The new special will arrive on Prime Video on Friday, June 16, and will be available worldwide.

We don't know how long the runtime is yet, but previous The Grand Tour specials have been around 90 minutes, so we're expecting another feature-length one.

The Grand Tour: Eurotrash premise

James May, Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson travel across Central Europe in the new special. (Image credit: Prime Video)

According to Amazon, the premise is: "Jeremy, Richard, and James head to Central Europe on a road trip nobody has ever thought of, in cars nobody would ever dream of."

It adds: "This epic 1400-mile journey takes them from Gdańsk in Poland, through Slovakia, Hungary, and Slovenia. They sample some Soviet-style Formula 1, are attacked by deadly archers, recruit a famous racing driver and take part in a spectacular Fast and Furious climax."

The special follows their most recent release, A Scandi Flick, and Amazon says it will launch ahead of their next adventure which has recently finished filming in Mauritania, although we don't have any details about this one yet.

Is there a trailer?

Prime Video has not released a trailer for the new special yet, but we'll let you know if that changes.