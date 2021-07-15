'The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown' —everything you need to know

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will finally see the beloved motoring show returning to Amazon Prime in a double-bill special!

Confined to the UK by COVID-19, Jeremy, Richard and James headed up to Scotland to film a brand new special which is dedicated to celebrating the great American cars of the 1970s that they saw on TV when they were kids. Along the way, they learn why these cars ever really took off across the pond...

Despite being stuck in the UK, this promises to be one of the trio’s funniest and most action-packed adventures to date! Here’s everything you need to know about The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown!

You don’t have much longer to wait to watch Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May back in action! The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 30 July!

Which cars are they driving?

In The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown, the three hosts will be at the wheels of a Cadillac Coupe De Ville (as driven by none other than Elvis Presley), a Lincoln Continental (driven by Jock Ewing from Dallas), and a Buick Riviera (a favourite of Clint Eastwood).

Where are they headed?

As the title implies, Jeremy, Richard and James are headed up to Scotland to take in some of the country’s breathtaking scenery. On their journey, they’ll also be causing chaos in Edinburgh as they try to force their muscle cars around the city’s ancient streets, and they’ll be taking part in another a tyre-screeching showdown with returning racing driver Abbie Eaton on the racetrack.

They’ll also be heading off to stage an epic Cold War shootout between the worst Soviet and American cars ever made, and will have to get inventive when they find themselves homeless in the Scottish highlands.

As if that’s not enough, they’ll be modifying their muscle cars and taking them to the Outer Hebrides for one of the show’s toughest challenges yet! They’ll have to see whether a homemade floating bridge will be capable of supporting the weight of their massive cars on a perilous drive across the Hebridean sea to their final destination!

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown trailer

Amazon has released the official trailer for The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown, and it looks packed full of the usual antics that you'd expect from an episode of The Grand Tour!

It gives you a sneak preview of some of the mishaps that you can expect to enjoy on the latest tour, including caravan crashes, beautiful landscapes, roadside pranks and screeching tires!