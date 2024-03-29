The Jinx — Part Two: release date, teaser, premise and everything we know about the Robert Durst documentary

In 2015's The Jinx, filmmakers explored the curious case of convicted murderer Robert Durst, whose five words, "killed them all, of course," sent shockwaves through the nation. Now, in The Jinx — Part Two, the same team of filmmakers are back with more shocking revelations about the real estate heir and cold-blooded murderer.

Durst was accused of killing three people, including his first wife (Kathleen McCormack), a friend (Susan Berman) and a neighbor (Morris Black). Durst's story captured the public's imagination after meeting with Andrew Jarecki and Marc Smerling, two filmmakers who were following Durst's story for a documentary. He famously got caught on a hot mic during filming, saying, "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course."

Durst was acquitted for the murder of Black in 2001; years later he was arrested for the murder of Berman the night before the final episode of The Jinx in 2015. He was charged with murdering his wife in 2021, but Durst died in 2022 before the trial began. He always denied involvement in their deaths until the smoking gun moment when he confessed to the crimes while filming.

With the new documentary set to pick up the thread, here's everything we know about The Jinx — Part Two.

The Jinx — Part Two premieres Sunday, April 21, at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO. New episodes will be available every Sunday on HBO, and they will be available to stream simultanesouly on Max as well.

The first installment of the series, The Jinx, is available to stream on Max right now.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

As an HBO original documentary, you'll need a subscription in order to watch The Jinx — Part Two. You can access the premium channel through a subscription to HBO through your cable provider, or choose one of the Max subscription options below if you don’t have a subscription already. You can subscribe as a standalone service or add it to a Hulu, YouTube TV or Sling TV package.

The Jinx — Part Two premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Jinx — Part Two from HBO:

"The Jinx — Part Two is a new six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, from Andrew Jarecki, which debuted on HBO in 2015. In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst's prison calls and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now."

The Jinx — Part Two trailer

There's no trailer for The Jinx — Part Two as of this writing, but you can watch a brand-new teaser for the upcoming documentary below: