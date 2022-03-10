The Last Bus — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

All aboard The Last Bus of humanity! If you’re fleeing a full-on apocalypse, a rickety old school bus is hardly the ideal getaway vehicle, but The Last Bus on Netflix sees a group of students with no choice.

This new comedy-action sci-fi series, starring After Life’s Tom Basden and The Umbrella Academy's Robert Sheehan, follows a ragtag bunch of school children attending the launch of 'genie orbs'; robots designed to clean up the environment.

But at the launch, the orbs wipe out the entire audience except for the students, who just about manage to scramble back onto their school bus. And just as they’re trying to come to terms with what happened they learn that all other humans have been vaporized too. Luckily the kids are super smart and have exactly what it takes to fight back.

Here's all you need to know about The Last Bus on Netflix...

The 10-episode sci-fi series The Last Bus will premiere worldwide on Netflix on April 1 and it promises to be a thrilling ride.

Is there a trailer for The Last Bus?

Yes there's a trailer for The Last Bus where you can get a first look at our unlikely heroes. The trailer shows huge junk monsters and terrifying robots, so the students will definitely face their challenges. Take a look below...

The Last Bus plot

The Last Bus joins a group of school kids on a field trip to the launch of 'genie orbs', a new type of robot created by tech billionaire Dalton Monkhouse (Robert Sheehan) to clean up the environment.

But as soon as they are introduced to the world the robots appear to vaporize everyone in the audience. And it seems there have been similar incidents all across the world. The students manage to escape the carnage and make it back to their school bus but they return home to a mysteriously empty world. With no other choice, the determined group sets off on a road trip to find Dalton Monkhouse and demand answers but it’s not going to be an easy ride and they must tackle everything from huge junk monsters to an orb with a vendetta. Can the students save the world from a robot apocalypse?

The Last Bus On Netflix is a comedy about the apocalypse. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Last Bus cast — Robert Sheehan as Dalton Monkhouse

Robert Sheehan is playing tech billionaire Dalton Monkhouse who may provide the students with the answers they are searching for when it comes to the psychotic robots. Robert played Nathan in the Channel 4 sci-fi show Misfits and Vladek in the Sky series Fortitude. He’s also appeared in The Umbrella Academy on Netflix, Genius and Love/Hate.

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy. (Image credit: Netflix)

Tom Basden

Tom Basden’s character for The Last Bus has yet to be revealed but he’s already won our hearts playing Matt, Tony’s big-hearted brother-in-law Matt in Ricky Gervais Netflix comedy After Life. Tom has also starred in Plebs, W1A, The Wrong Mans and Quacks. He also plays the benefits advisor in the BBC2 show Mandy, starring his After Life co-star and Motherland actress Diane Morgan.

Tom Basden as Matt on After Life. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in The Last Bus

The ensemble cast of The Last Bus includes His Dark Material’s Daniel Frogson, Blue Story’s Curtis Kantsa, Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point) and Lara McDonnell (Belfast). Carys John (School of Rock), Nathanael Saleh (Game of Thrones) and Moosa Mostafa (Tim Burton’s Wednesday) also star. The series also features complete newcomers Marlie Morrelle and Phoebe De Silva who were chosen from a nationwide search for their first acting roles.