The Nevermets: release date, premise, interview and everything we know

Nevermets become 'newlymets' as Sarah travels to The Philippines to meet Jgoy.

The internet has allowed people to connect with each other across the globe at the touch of a button. Some have found romance - but for various reasons these long-distance lovers have never united in person.

Now, five couples are attempting to make their online romance a reality in Channel 4's aptly titled documentary, The Nevermets.

Here's everything we know...

The six-part series starts on Friday, May 24 at 9 pm on Channel 4 and will air weekly in the same slot.

All five couples are featured across the series.

The Nevermets: What's it about?

In 2024, more and more people are meeting their partners online - whether it's through dating apps, gaming platforms, in online communities, forums and on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. But what happens when 'the other half' lives in another country and geography - or finances - prevent them from being together in person?

Narrated by actress and comedian Dawn French, The Nevermets follows five Brits who've formed long-distance relationships online with someone on the other side of the world who they have never met in person - hence the title!

The Nevermets: Meet the couples

In this first episode, Sarah, 38, a catering assistant from Berkshire, and her boyfriend Jgoy, 27, a digital tasker from Cagayan de Oro in The Philippines.

When Sarah started chatting to Jgoy on social media in 2020, she thought she’d found ‘The One’. Living over 7,000 miles apart and unable to meet, Sarah and Jgoy kept their relationship alive for two years by video-calling each other 24/7 - and Sarah can recall the exact moment she fell for her long-distance lover...

"Whenever we video-called each other, Jgoy was always really nice to me, telling me not to forget to eat and reminding me of tasks I needed to do," says Sarah. "I'd never experienced anything like that and thought: “I like this.” That’s when I started falling for him.

"I’d go shopping or see a friend and Jgoy was always there with me, just on the end of a phone," explains Sarah. "If I was having a shower, I’d take him with me then, too!"

Sarah from Berkshire can't wait to meet her long-distance lover Jgoy in person. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Do Sarah and Jgoy finally get to meet?

Sarah and Jgoy always yearned to meet up and, after such a long wait, the day finally arrives for Sarah to make the 13-hour flight to The Philippines.

"I had all sorts of mixed emotions; I was nervous and a bit unsure but, once I got there, I was happy; he said he’d bring me flowers and he did," says Sarah, who’s still navigating long distance with Jgoy. "We still talk all the time but, because we’re miles apart, a relationship can be difficult… not to mention expensive!"

Who else is taking part?

We also follow the story of student Jay, 17, from Bridgewater, who met Veena, 26, from Kerala, India in a Game of Thrones fantasy role-play group on the online group chatting platform Discord.

Student Jay is looking forward to finally meeting Veena in India. (Image credit: Channel 4)

When they first started talking, they didn’t have access to any personal information and couldn’t see a profile or photograph of each other. As Veena fell in love with Jay's writing in the forum, they began speaking outside of the group and revealed their true identities.

The pair speak daily over WhatsApp and FaceTime, discussing anything and everything - even talking to each other’s families - but have never met largely due to travel costs. That is until now, as Jay packs his bags and heads to India to meets Veena for the first time.

Veena waits patiently for Jay to arrive from the UK. (Image credit: Channel 4)

With Veena focused on settling down and starting a family, while student Jay's trying to work out what he wants to do with his life, a nine-year age gap and many cultural differences, will Jay and Veena prove to be world's apart in more ways than one?

The Nevermets starts on Friday, May 24 at 9pm on Channel 4.